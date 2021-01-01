Poll

Round 1 - FIGHT (Pick for your 3 winners)

Lastrador VS
Hazell
Crosby Nick VS
Linudden
Betty Blue VS
AndyMuller

Voting closes: Today at 11:03:51 am

Author Topic: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread  (Read 359 times)

Offline Elzar

  train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,368
  • Bam!
-8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« on: Yesterday at 11:03:51 am »
Lastrador



VS

Hazell



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

OldManNick



VS

Linudden



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Betty Blue



VS

Andy Muller



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
  • Linudden.
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 am »
I really like my team and think it's easily the best in that tie but am well-aware that Nick is a very popular lad ;D Most of his back four and Mahamadou Diarra aren't up to scratch and Díaz is still quite untried. Enzo, Yaya and Luka should be able to play some nice triangles against that.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:00:37 pm by Linudden »
Linudden.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 11:58:48 am
I really like my team and think it's easily the best in that tie but am well-aware that Nick is a very popular lad ;D Most of his back four and Mahamadou Diarra aren't up to scratch and Díaz is still quite untried. Enzo, Yaya and Luka should be able to play some nice triangles against that.

Cheap shot. I can be a c*nt and still win these things you know.

If you finish with 10 Id be surprised. Is Diaz more untried than Hakimi? Ljungbergs runs in behind getting picked out by Molby and Ru Costa.

Your midfield is nicely balanced. Im a fair man, Ill give you that.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,400
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm »
First game....yeah Hazell might get a rare beating here :D Last has put together a really good defence, midfield and attack. Another diamond (well, no wingers) but actually has really good full backs to compensate. Hazells got a good team but just not quite at the level of Lasts.

Second game, pretty comfortably to Nick. Cech is obviously a better keeper than Oblak. Alabas best form has been at CB, and Hakimi hasn't really done anything of note over someone like Lauren so is a bit of a cheap pick (particularly as early as he went). You need those full backs to be brilliant if you dont have wingers, and they're just not. CBs again Nick wins there, against two rash players in Pepe and Vidic. Central midfield Nicks probably a bit behind on paper but there doesn't look a great balance at all to Linuddens midfield, more like three good invididuals just lumped in. And Nicks four attackers would pulverise the opposition, Diaz would have an absolute field day against Vidic and Hakimi and Lewa's movement would be just the sort that Pepe and Vidic in particular notoriously struggled with. Plus it does genuinely look like Linudden has just googled a few players that he knows nothing about, Bremner at his peak was a proper goalscoring midfielder.

Third game goes to Betty. He'll try and dodge the pressure but he's the favourite for this whole draft. Tremendous team he's put together, strong everywhere with a few all time GOATs thrown in.
Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
  • Linudden.
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:19:20 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:13:36 pm
Cheap shot. I can be a c*nt and still win these things you know.

If you finish with 10 Id be surprised. Is Diaz more untried than Hakimi? Ljungbergs runs in behind getting picked out by Molby and Ru Costa.

Your midfield is nicely balanced. Im a fair man, Ill give you that.

Storm in a teacup compared to the Nick vs Hazell handbags :D
Linudden.

Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
  • Linudden.
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:22:34 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:18:40 pm
Second game, pretty comfortably to Nick. Cech is obviously a better keeper than Oblak. Alabas best form has been at CB, and Hakimi hasn't really done anything of note over someone like Lauren so is a bit of a cheap pick (particularly as early as he went). You need those full backs to be brilliant if you dont have wingers, and they're just not. CBs again Nick wins there, against two rash players in Pepe and Vidic. Central midfield Nicks probably a bit behind on paper but there doesn't look a great balance at all to Linuddens midfield, more like three good invididuals just lumped in. And Nicks four attackers would pulverise the opposition, Diaz would have an absolute field day against Vidic and Hakimi and Lewa's movement would be just the sort that Pepe and Vidic in particular notoriously struggled with. Plus it does genuinely look like Linudden has just googled a few players that he knows nothing about, Bremner at his peak was a proper goalscoring midfielder.

 :o

Lobo always makes my teams sound like San Marino :D Bobby told me that Bremner was a class holding midfielder when he needed to be and since he was around to see it unlike us non-grandpas I'll believe him.
Linudden.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,400
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:32:45 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on Yesterday at 12:22:34 pm
:o

Lobo always makes my teams sound like San Marino :D Bobby told me that Bremner was a class holding midfielder when he needed to be and since he was around to see it unlike us non-grandpas I'll believe him.

You dont think Cech was better than Oblak? :D

Lauren was a regular for the Invincibles, won 2 league titles, 3 FA Cups and 2 AFCONs. Hakimi has looked good in a Dortmund team that didnt win anything, in a dominant Inter team with no competition and now at PSG where he doesn't look great. When he's played at a higher level in the CL he's not been anywhere near as productive, except at Dortmund where he was more often playing as a wide midfielder rather than a right back.

As for your midfield. All of the stat sites have Billy Bremner as a central midfielder who very rarely played as a defensive midfielder, and actually quite similar in terms of getting forward to Yaya Toure. So quite a lot of reliance on Modric, who whilst obviously a top class CM again isn't exactly a ball winner.

You've also left yourself very open to two very good wingers in Diaz and Ljungberg.

Don't take things so personally anyway, its just a draft :) We all put our teams out there for a bit of criticism. You've put together a better team than you have before but its still not a great one.
Offline Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,136
  • Linudden.
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:35:38 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 12:32:45 pm
Don't take things so personally anyway, its just a draft :) We all put our teams out there for a bit of criticism. You've put together a better team than you have before but its still not a great one.

:)
Linudden.

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,484
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 01:22:41 pm »
I never thought I'd say this, but can I hear less from Lobo please?
Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,333
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 01:26:45 pm »
Dammit I would get Betty in the first round.
Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,087
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:27:53 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 01:22:41 pm
I never thought I'd say this, but can I hear less from Lobo please?

Can I shock you? I like Lobo. Despite what Ive said for the last 10 years.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,484
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:27:53 pm
Can I shock you? I like Lobo. Despite what Ive said for the last 10 years.

:D
Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,572
  • JFT96
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 01:57:28 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 01:26:45 pm
Dammit I would get Betty in the first round.

I think you've got an excellent side, mate. Not one I look forward to facing myself. Definitely got the best kit in the draft as well  :D
Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • Italians do it better
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:56:57 pm »
I love Haz's team, I think he has one of the best midfield and attacks of the draft easily. But that defence is paper mache, let's be honest. Kuffour wasn't a great defender but a solid one for a couple of years, and quickly dropped off. Mihajlović was more valuable because of his free-kicks and playmaking than his actual defending, which is why he was played all over the defence and midfield throughout his career, but never could hold on to a position for too long. Simic was an unspectacular but solid squad player for most of his career. Cancelo is a great offensive player but he's not stopping anyone. So yeah, I can't see how that defence can hold off my attack, while my defence is extremely solid and would hold his own.

So yeah while I love Haz's team, I think my team is overall more solid on all lines. Still good luck to my hipster brother.  :D
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,040
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:10:15 pm »
my vote is available.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,484
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:15:52 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 04:56:57 pm
I love Haz's team, I think he has one of the best midfield and attacks of the draft easily. But that defence is paper mache, let's be honest. Kuffour wasn't a great defender but a solid one for a couple of years, and quickly dropped off. Mihajlović was more valuable because of his free-kicks and playmaking than his actual defending, which is why he was played all over the defence and midfield throughout his career, but never could hold on to a position for too long. Simic was an unspectacular but solid squad player for most of his career. Cancelo is a great offensive player but he's not stopping anyone. So yeah, I can't see how that defence can hold off my attack, while my defence is extremely solid and would hold his own.

So yeah while I love Haz's team, I think my team is overall more solid on all lines. Still good luck to my hipster brother.  :D

I do like your team and it's strong all over, though I was never a huge fan of Mijatovic for some reason. I think it his face just annoyed me for some reason.

I think you're being a little harsh on Kuffour and Mihajlovic, both were really fine defenders, if not all time greats. I was really struggling for fullbacks to honest, one of the perils of leaving them right to the end and while Simic was decent, he's probably the weakest player I have and I'm usually loathed to pick current players in all time drafts but he was the best I could think of - though I did consider Tsimikas as well :P.
Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • Italians do it better
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 07:15:52 pm
I do like your team and it's strong all over, though I was never a huge fan of Mijatovic for some reason. I think it his face just annoyed me for some reason.

I think you're being a little harsh on Kuffour and Mihajlovic, both were really fine defenders, if not all time greats. I was really struggling for fullbacks to honest, one of the perils of leaving them right to the end and while Simic was decent, he's probably the weakest player I have and I'm usually loathed to pick current players in all time drafts but he was the best I could think of - though I did consider Tsimikas as well :P.
I loved Peja and his 30's mob look. Cool as fuck ;D

Not saying Kuffour and Mihajlovic were bad defenders. They were good, just not great IMO, and not exactly flanked by great defenders either. So it's hard to see how they could survive against my front three, who all were quick, skilful, and deadly finishers.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,484
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 07:44:02 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 07:36:29 pm
I loved Peja and his 30's mob look. Cool as fuck ;D

Not saying Kuffour and Mihajlovic were bad defenders. They were good, just not great IMO, and not exactly flanked by great defenders either. So it's hard to see how they could survive against my front three, who all were quick, skilful, and deadly finishers.

But there's an equal chance that Stoichkov will blow a fuse and get sent off in the 1st minute.
Online Lastrador

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,685
  • Italians do it better
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 07:56:15 pm »
Yep, you got me there.  ;D
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,040
Re: -8 of Internationals Round 1(2) - Match thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:49:42 am »
BUMP
