First game....yeah Hazell might get a rare beating hereLast has put together a really good defence, midfield and attack. Another diamond (well, no wingers) but actually has really good full backs to compensate. Hazells got a good team but just not quite at the level of Lasts.Second game, pretty comfortably to Nick. Cech is obviously a better keeper than Oblak. Alabas best form has been at CB, and Hakimi hasn't really done anything of note over someone like Lauren so is a bit of a cheap pick (particularly as early as he went). You need those full backs to be brilliant if you dont have wingers, and they're just not. CBs again Nick wins there, against two rash players in Pepe and Vidic. Central midfield Nicks probably a bit behind on paper but there doesn't look a great balance at all to Linuddens midfield, more like three good invididuals just lumped in. And Nicks four attackers would pulverise the opposition, Diaz would have an absolute field day against Vidic and Hakimi and Lewa's movement would be just the sort that Pepe and Vidic in particular notoriously struggled with. Plus it does genuinely look like Linudden has just googled a few players that he knows nothing about, Bremner at his peak was a proper goalscoring midfielder.Third game goes to Betty. He'll try and dodge the pressure but he's the favourite for this whole draft. Tremendous team he's put together, strong everywhere with a few all time GOATs thrown in.