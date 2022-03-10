« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm  (Read 10310 times)

Offline redk84

  • (and nothing else!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,560
  • why must we always do things the hard way?
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:43:55 pm »
i think there will not be more than 2 or 3 changes from city game...
however imo salah and trent need a rest considering how pivotal they are to us.

I see Konate coming in, Keita too and maaaaaaaybe bobby

The headfuck is that we're 2 goals up already and our approach to the game has to be one where we look to do a professional job and not get complacent.

Confident we'll get the job done
Logged
All Those Who Have A Red Heart Can Rejoice.
For They Have Seen GOD.

Offline naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,152
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:56:00 pm »
Despite the fact we look in a strong position after the first leg I don't think Jurgen will change too much. This is the Champions League and as much as I want to beat City at the weekend, ideally by resting some players tonight we need to secure our position in the semi's so I see another strong team playing tonight.
Logged

Offline mrantarctica

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,679
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 01:06:45 pm »
I think we'll see a few changes to be honest. The Man City game was frenetic but also built up a lot pre-match and naturally one can expect a bit of a lull in performance level after such a hyped game. I think Trent, Robbo, VVD, Thiago and both Salah and Mane need to just be managed a little carefully going into a frenetic end to the season with a lot of 'cup finals' coming up. This is a game where we do have a distinct advantage and is probably the game we can afford to make a few of changes and rotate a little. I think Keita, Diaz, Ibou and Firmino all return for this one and I think the likes of Gomez, Curtis, Tsimkas and Milner are all knocking on the door for significant minutes too.

Logged

Offline naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,391
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 01:09:30 pm »
Quote from: naYoRHa2b on Today at 12:56:00 pm
Despite the fact we look in a strong position after the first leg I don't think Jurgen will change too much. This is the Champions League and as much as I want to beat City at the weekend, ideally by resting some players tonight we need to secure our position in the semi's so I see another strong team playing tonight.
agree
last night shows what happens when a team takes the second leg lightly
madrisd nearly slipped up
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,717
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 01:10:17 pm »
We will definitely see some changes in this one.  I wouldn't be surprised if we go with something like this.

Allison
Gomez, Konate, VVD, Tsimikas
Hendo
Curtis (or Milner) Keita
Jota, Firmino, Diaz
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 819
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 01:13:05 pm »
2 Early goals, and spending the last 60 minutes passing it across the halfway line, with 5 early substitutions in the process, Please.
Logged

Offline NarutoReds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,455
  • Saw Everton - "I'd shut the curtains..."
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 01:32:28 pm »
Perspective. Yesterday's game at Santiago Bernabeu until the 79th minute.

0 - 3, Mason Mount (15') Antonio Rüdiger (51') Timo Werner (75')...

Any complacency even at the sperm cells level,

2 - 3, Rodrygo (80') Karim Benzema (96')... And  in the blink of an eye the aggregate was turning to 5 - 4.

That's how difficult is Champions League knockout stage, high level of the game, higher stakes, and in Klopp we trust.

Again as I said, perspective. Let's do this you Mighty Reds.
Logged
It's there to remind our lads who they're playing for and to remind the opposition who they're playing against!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,733
  • The first five yards........
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 01:32:55 pm »
Thanks Stockdam for the OP. That's a brilliant picture of Eusebio - playing in the European Cup Final v Milan I think. It wasn't a happy hunting ground for him. He scored in that match but Benfica lost. They lost again at Wembley five years later against Man United and, of course, Portugal were defeated in the same stadium in the World Cup semi final of 1966. Three huge defeats in five years. But what a player.

As for tonight's match, I think all your selections will start. Such is the strength of our squad now, you could hardly say it will diminish us either. I'd also like to see Curtis Jones feature. Partly because he deserves to, but also to give Thiago a break. 
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 01:36:32 pm »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 08:03:39 am
Rafa Silva Is out for Benfica , probably there  biggest creative threat .

That's good news. I've never seen a faster player with the ball at his feet.

On the game - I think being in pretty much the exact same position against Inter and that getting somewhat close to going horribly wrong will only serve us well here, plus with Real Madrid nearly fucking up in the same circumstances last night. We will start fast and look to put the game to bed early.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:38:10 pm by LovelyCushionedHeader »
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 02:00:20 pm »
Surely he doesn't go with as many changes as some have predicted here, I think one change per every position would be a good idea, one at the back, one in the middle, one up front. That said, I'd personally go for four. One of Gomez or Konate in for Matip, Thiago out and Keita in, and Bobby and Diaz in for Jota and Mane. Salah could definitely do with a rest but the stronger we start the better chance you get of making worry-free changes. Jota and Mane being a yellow card each away from suspension could be key.

It'd be nice if we could just play to 0-0 at a walking pace but we should be going out to win the game. We didn't really look like conceding to Inter until we did, and a little bit of panic set in around the ground. Could do without that tonight and the first goal will be key. If the good guys score first you'd like to think there's no way back for them. I really do think we could have made 6/7 changes for this if we'd have won by an extra goal, but with it only requiring one goal for them to really put the pressure on, we can't be too complacent, that's why I think he'll only make a few changes from the start to give us the best chance we can get.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 02:06:35 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:36:32 pm
That's good news. I've never seen a faster player with the ball at his feet.



Have you heard about this up and coming young lad, short mind you called Lionel Messi?
Logged

Offline Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,565
  • Militant Fan
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 02:07:32 pm »
rafa silva out injured for them, he looked their most dangerous player to be honest. id start gomez, tsimikas at the back. hendo, milner, keita midfield, diaz, bobby, jota up front.

then hopefully sit back and watch city get fouled into the ground
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 02:23:52 pm »
Quote from: redk84 on Today at 12:43:55 pm
i think there will not be more than 2 or 3 changes from city game...
however imo salah and trent need a rest considering how pivotal they are to us.

I see Konate coming in, Keita too and maaaaaaaybe bobby

The headfuck is that we're 2 goals up already and our approach to the game has to be one where we look to do a professional job and not get complacent.

Confident we'll get the job done
We can rest by dropping the intensity and passing it around but we will need a goal or two first. I would start with:

Ali

Trent(replaced by Gomez if things go according to plan)-Matip-Virgil-Tsimikas(minimal dropoff and Robbo needs a rest)

Fab-Keïta(he did very well in the first leg)-Henderson(pre-planned Milner sub to see it out)

Salah and Mané(our best players always want to start on European nights, preplanned subs)

Then Diaz(he fancies playing against them and knocking them out)
« Last Edit: Today at 02:31:40 pm by MonsLibpool »
Logged

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,322
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 02:48:09 pm »
I think Salah Mane and Diaz start at Wembley so I think we'll see Salah Bobby and Jota tonight. Also think we'll see Hendo and Keita start alongside Ox tonight. I would expect the same defence from the first leg, maybe Tsmikias in for Robbo.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline Gaz123456

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,168
  • 2005 - The best and worst year of my life
    • Elite Financial Planning Consultants
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 03:04:01 pm »
Benfica have nothing to lose tonight so we have to be on our guard. They are a decent team and we have to give them the respect they deserve.

As others have said an early goal would be great, but it's more important that we keep a clean sheet and then maybe pick them off later in the second half
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,641
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 03:19:00 pm »
I'm a bit concerned by the fact people think that we've won this and already beaten Villareal.

Complacancy is our enemy. We need to be professional and get the job done.

This game and the next one - if we get there - are certainly not walkovers.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #176 on: Today at 03:23:25 pm »
Well yeah if you think a RAWK XI is representing Liverpool.


I bagsie goalie.  8)
Logged

Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 951
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #177 on: Today at 03:30:43 pm »
That picture of Eusebio! 

I think All and Virg start. And prob Salah.

Pretty much every other position may be up for grabs. It will depend on their physical condition, I suspect.

Logged

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,222
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #178 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 10:53:02 am
;D

On a serious note, and still related to the CL, anyone else feel that Bayern would have been an easier side to beat then Villareal? Villareal were clearly the better team over the two legs and, bayern were actually very lucky to get away with a 1 goal deficit in the first leg. Villareal are no easy mark for us in the semi's .. Bayern are inconsistent and a shadow of their teams of the past.

(Obviously this assumes we dispatch of Benfica tonight, trying not to make a fine Coq Au Vin from my chicken before it hatches).

Late footnote: I see a few earlier posts referring to our feathered friends that make enjoyable eating so this post carries on with that theme.

Has MacRed made yet another account?
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,512
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #179 on: Today at 03:36:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:19:00 pm
I'm a bit concerned by the fact people think that we've won this and already beaten Villareal.

Complacancy is our enemy. We need to be professional and get the job done.

This game and the next one - if we get there - are certainly not walkovers.

The fans can think what they like, Klopp and the team wont be taking this game lightly.

Fact is we are massive favourites to make the final.. football can be a funny old game but the players will be focused on one game at a time
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,981
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #180 on: Today at 03:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:34:32 pm

Everton is better than Everton

Everton without being Everton.
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,172
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #181 on: Today at 03:44:01 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:10:17 pm
We will definitely see some changes in this one.  I wouldn't be surprised if we go with something like this.

Allison
Gomez, Konate, VVD, Tsimikas
Hendo
Curtis (or Milner) Keita
Jota, Firmino, Diaz

this for me seems sensible. hendo's leadership will be crucial as usual. Thiago, fab,trent,mane,salah all on the bench if needed. Hopefully we see a glimpse of harvey if we score early enough.

guess and early goal would demoralize them a bit. the braver they are the more we could capitalize on the transitions.
Logged

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,876
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:21:10 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:34:32 pm

Everton is better than Everton
god help us if he manages to score a goal at some point. 
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,675
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:32:51 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:19:00 pm
I'm a bit concerned by the fact people think that we've won this and already beaten Villareal.

Complacancy is our enemy. We need to be professional and get the job done.

This game and the next one - if we get there - are certainly not walkovers.

How does being professional work on a forum? You reckon Klopp, Lijnders and the lads have RAWK on a projector reading through the comments and we're influencing their team selection and tactics?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,048
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:32:51 pm
How does being professional work on a forum? You reckon Klopp, Lijnders and the lads have RAWK on a projector reading through the comments and we're influencing their team selection and tactics?

If they've been reading mine mate they'll be fucked.  :D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,675
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:35:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:05 pm
If they've been reading mine mate they'll be fucked.  :D

We'll just be planning for next season now if they've been reading yours.  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 289
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #186 on: Today at 05:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 01:10:17 pm
We will definitely see some changes in this one.  I wouldn't be surprised if we go with something like this.

Allison
Gomez, Konate, VVD, Tsimikas
Hendo
Curtis (or Milner) Keita
Jota, Firmino, Diaz

That team for me, still very strong if the mentality is right.
Logged

Online DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,358
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #187 on: Today at 05:22:04 pm »
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,150
  • Seis Veces
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #188 on: Today at 05:36:07 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 05:22:04 pm
https://youtu.be/haOjrqNhR6w

From 2006.

Best FOAR ever imo, love how the Benfica fans just take it all in. Still a shame about the result.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 397
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #189 on: Today at 05:42:32 pm »
Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

Henderson
Keita
Fabinho

Diaz
Bobby
Jota is how id go personally.

Rest Mane and Salah. Id even have Salah on the bench at the weekend.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,715
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Liverpool v Benfica - Champions League, Wed 13 Apr @ 8pm
« Reply #190 on: Today at 05:47:07 pm »
I wouldn't worry about this one
It's my birthday
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 