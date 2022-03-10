Surely he doesn't go with as many changes as some have predicted here, I think one change per every position would be a good idea, one at the back, one in the middle, one up front. That said, I'd personally go for four. One of Gomez or Konate in for Matip, Thiago out and Keita in, and Bobby and Diaz in for Jota and Mane. Salah could definitely do with a rest but the stronger we start the better chance you get of making worry-free changes. Jota and Mane being a yellow card each away from suspension could be key.



It'd be nice if we could just play to 0-0 at a walking pace but we should be going out to win the game. We didn't really look like conceding to Inter until we did, and a little bit of panic set in around the ground. Could do without that tonight and the first goal will be key. If the good guys score first you'd like to think there's no way back for them. I really do think we could have made 6/7 changes for this if we'd have won by an extra goal, but with it only requiring one goal for them to really put the pressure on, we can't be too complacent, that's why I think he'll only make a few changes from the start to give us the best chance we can get.