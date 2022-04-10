« previous next »
Topic: Halo

Halo
April 10, 2022, 06:52:33 pm
Anyone been watching?

Only three episodes in so far, but as far as video game adaptations go - and they don't go well - this is actually pretty watchable. Dare I say, probably the best so far if you exclude The Witcher. The difference here is that Halo didn't start out as a book's worth of lore and inspiration to draw a plot from. Everything looks as it should too, though some of the effects of the Covenant look a bit dated, but perfectly acceptable for a TV show. I wasn't too sure about the opening episode, but it improved with the later two.

Give it a go if yer all "Marvel'd and Star Wars'd" out like I am.
Re: Halo
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:58:58 pm
I don't know much about Halo, never played the game. But it seems to be drawing a lot of criticism from fans. I don't know how much of that is simply purists hostile at changes, or how much is whether it's badly constructed as a TV show and potentially mishandling the source material. You would think, though, with so much lore and history to play with, that they'd struggle to drop the ball.
Re: Halo
Reply #2 on: Today at 01:20:48 pm
It's set in a different time frame to the games,but there's lots of material that is.Some people just love to piss and moan.

I've loved it so far.
Re: Halo
Reply #3 on: Today at 01:27:15 pm
People like to say so far they have shown more bare butt's than they have action scenes. .
Re: Halo
Reply #4 on: Today at 05:16:11 pm
Of course. I think the general gist of the criticism is more that the show could have been done better. Lots of (unnecessary?) comparisons to The Mandalorian. I don't know how valid the criticism is, but if the show is proving popular then it doesn't really matter either way.
Re: Halo
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:28:09 pm
One of the big criticisms of the show is that the runners seemed to enjoy telling anyone who would listen that they've never played the games. Halo has a lot of books but I wouldn't say it's a story you can tell without knowing the games inside out.
