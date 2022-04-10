Anyone been watching?



Only three episodes in so far, but as far as video game adaptations go - and they don't go well - this is actually pretty watchable. Dare I say, probably the best so far if you exclude The Witcher. The difference here is that Halo didn't start out as a book's worth of lore and inspiration to draw a plot from. Everything looks as it should too, though some of the effects of the Covenant look a bit dated, but perfectly acceptable for a TV show. I wasn't too sure about the opening episode, but it improved with the later two.



Give it a go if yer all "Marvel'd and Star Wars'd" out like I am.