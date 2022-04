I have to say not too keen on all the hugs and kisses. Think it is working against us. We have a squad and a manager who would thrive on a bit of edge to this game and it would help us more than it would them. They rely on control and order to their game. We're quite the opposite. Let's start bringing some chaos into this battle with them because at the moment our players are far too timid when facing off these lot. Most of our lot seem to be sleepwalking into these games. Without getting too close to getting players sent off, we have to start throwing them off a bit which will help rile us up and throw them off the order they so crave.We're giving Guardiola everything he wants at the moment. Never seen him so jolly after a match. Post match interviews with different broadcasters and then the Van Dijk interview. Even the tunnel cam with Milner at 12:00 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTfEMYCxSZM He would be nothing like this if we had the upper hand. We saw that when we took an early point lead in 19/20 and his interviews became so narky. Remember him speaking of Mane and his diving before our first meeting that season.Think we need to stop reciprocating and being so kind. It is all becoming a bit cringe. Start off with some anger and nastiness when up against this lot. At the moment we're coming out with a soft as fuck attitude. Even Jurgen needs do stop being so kind with this 'best manager in the world' and 'it's a joy analysing their matches' talk. I guess he has mellowed with age but he loved being the underdog and the younger Klopp fed off that needle at Dortmund when up against Bayern.