Still think Hendo as the RCM in games like this causes issues but unless he's the only change for Saturday and both teams otherwise play exactly the same no real way to know. We resorted to using Mane and Salah to track Walker and Cancelo instead of having the mids shift. It was quite noticeable in that we looked more like a 4-5-1 or 4-4-2 shape in defense with the 2 being Jota plus one of Thiago or Henderson instead of one of the other attackers in order to keep the midfield from getting stretched away from each other. I suppose that's the one thing with playing all 3 of Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo in that none of them have great mobility but they should give you so much control over the game that it's a moot point. If that's not happening then it quickly becomes a problem though.



Thankfully this applies to maybe a half dozen potential games as really mattering but when it does matter it does stick out. And I don't want to pick on Hendo either, this wasn't anywhere near his performance in the home game and I thought he was actually quite good. Just what he is as a player now I think restricts options at the highest level which with another ManC game coming up and potentially Bayern is what we're talking about though.