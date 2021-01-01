Aye. They should be worried that they are a de Bruyne injury away from their season unraveling. They are so reliant on him in the final third. I understand why. He is the closest player to Gerrard I've seen. But a squad as expensive as theirs shouldn't rely on him that much.
This is another solid point. City have 4 midfielders (Rodri, Silva, KdB, Gundogan... 5 at a push with Fernandinho who rarely, rarely features). They are each fantastic. But, as the season goes on, playing multiple competitions... Fatigue is a guarantee. I reckon they have been fortunate to avoid injuries this season too. I like our odds in Spring. I hope Atletico kick them out of Europe and then they have to play us again next weekend with an exhausted squad, I think that scenario is entirely possible.
LFC MFs: Thiago, Fabinho, Hendo, Jones, Keita, Milly, Ox, Elliott
LFC FWs: Mane, Bobby, Mo, Diaz, Jota, Takumi, Origi, Elliot (RW)
MCFC MFs: Rodri, Silva, KdB, Gundo, Fernandinho (borderline doesn't play)
MCFC FWs: Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, Grealish (do we even care about this guy for the rest of this season?), Jesus
No idea when our depth will ever be this good again. It's the best I've ever seen for us (I'm 28 years old) and this is the exact
situation where our depth will give us big advantages.