Gerrard is probably the most similar; underrated technical ability, with pace, power and goals.
I Take the point, although he did play as an Attacking Midfielder for a couple of seasons, he was primarily a Central Midfielder, with a lot more defensive responsibilities so may not count.
Among pure AMs, I'll put it this way
1990-1994
Michael Laudrup
Thomas Häßler
Carlos Valderrama
1995-1999
Zinedine Zidane
Rui Costa
Luis Enrique
2000-2004
Zinedine Zidane
Juan Román Riquelme
Juninho Pernambucano
2005-2009
Wesley Sneijder
Juan Román Riquelme
Andrés Iniesta
2010-2014
Andrés Iniesta
Mesut Özil
Marek Hamík
2015-2019
Kevin De Bruyne
David Silva
Christian Eriksen
Not the thread probably, mods can merge appropriately, but any guesses for 2020-2024?