I think the best approach against these cheats is to just play over them. Their press is very effective but we have the two best long passers in the game playing at the back. Our midfield struggled so much to retain possession so I would play over the top for Salah , Diaz , Mané to run onto. Ederson has so many mistakes in him aswell so Ive no doubt him rushing out to deal with it would result in a few chances/mistakes.