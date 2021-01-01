« previous next »
PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #720 on: Today at 05:35:22 pm
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 08:53:14 am
We need the two wide forwards to start much deeper on Saturday. Five in midfield.

The supply to de Bruyne has to be disrupted. He is floating around with no fixed position, and they are getting the ball to him high up the field, where he can do most damage.

No one has played attacking mid at the level KDB is playing since Zidane twenty years ago.

Iniesta? Maybe even Riquelme?
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #721 on: Today at 05:39:23 pm
I think the best approach against these cheats is to just play over them. Their press is very effective but we have the two best long passers in the game playing at the back. Our midfield struggled so much to retain possession so I would play over the top for Salah , Diaz , Mané to run onto. Ederson has so many mistakes in him aswell so Ive no doubt him rushing out to deal with it would result in a few chances/mistakes.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #722 on: Today at 05:39:54 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:35:22 pm
Iniesta? Maybe even Riquelme?
Gerrard is probably the most similar; underrated technical ability, with pace, power and goals.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #723 on: Today at 05:49:25 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:05:04 pm
Exactly. We drew twice each to Man City and Chelsea and we drew with Spurs. The problem is not with those games. The problem is with the West Ham loss, where we played badly and the Leicester one where we missed a penalty and missed other chances to score.

Not sure about the West Ham one. Think we have to go back to the Brentford draw and the Brighton draw where we were ahead in both.

But thats us being ultra critical and we probably now end up on over 90 points which is immense.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #724 on: Today at 05:57:37 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 05:35:22 pm
Iniesta? Maybe even Riquelme?

Steven George Gerrard MBE.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #725 on: Today at 06:18:15 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 05:39:54 pm
Gerrard is probably the most similar; underrated technical ability, with pace, power and goals.

I Take the point, although he did play as an Attacking Midfielder for a couple of seasons, he was primarily a Central Midfielder, with a lot more defensive responsibilities so may not count.

Among pure AMs, I'll put it this way

1990-1994

Michael Laudrup         
Thomas Häßler           
Carlos Valderrama

1995-1999

Zinedine Zidane         
Rui Costa               
Luis Enrique

2000-2004

Zinedine Zidane 
Juan Román Riquelme     
Juninho Pernambucano   

2005-2009

Wesley Sneijder     
Juan Román Riquelme     
Andrés Iniesta   

2010-2014

Andrés Iniesta       
Mesut Özil             
Marek Hamík

2015-2019

Kevin De Bruyne         
David Silva             
Christian Eriksen

Not the thread probably, mods can merge appropriately, but any guesses for 2020-2024?     
 
Last Edit: Today at 06:22:20 pm by PoetryInMotion
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #726 on: Today at 06:21:18 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:57:37 pm
Steven George Gerrard MBE.

Yeah, KDB is not Box-to-Box like Stevie, but there are similarities in their attacking game.

KDG is a boyhood Liverpool fan too, his favourite player is Owen, so he must've watched Gerrard a bit too.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Reply #727 on: Today at 06:24:14 pm
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 06:21:18 pm
Yeah, KDB is not Box-to-Box like Stevie, but there are similarities in their attacking game.

KDG is a boyhood Liverpool fan too, his favourite player is Owen, so he must've watched Gerrard a bit too.

The era Stevie played just off Torres under Rafa, him and De Bruyne are incredibly similar IMO. The delivery, energy, drive etc.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries
