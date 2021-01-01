just a number for you i've never seen attributed to a pep team



in that game man city hit 71 long balls...



that's not a criticism as we know it's not hoof ball ala stoke, but that is what i think klopp was refering to in his postmatch interview when he said city were more direct than we expected



it's the easiest tactic to get us on our heels and running back to our own goal and something very un-pep



one of the things they did better than us was that very thing, they were pinging it to spaces often, when we got the ball we were trying to hit the man (much harder and wasn't helping us in the first half) rather than hit the space for the reason already stated

