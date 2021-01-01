« previous next »
PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane

jckliew

Reply #560
Today at 02:16:42 am
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Today at 12:34:06 am
Good point given the way City played.

Anyone else wondering about our tactic of midfielders pressing high? Both Hendo and Thiago were pressing right up the pitch much more than usual, so we almost looked 4-1-4-1 at times. I can't help feeling that when their presses weren't successful, it meant we'd left a lot of room in midfield which City (de Bruyne) exploited.

Two brilliant goals from us. The assists from Trent and Mo were stunning.

Please educate me on the high press.

Why are we pressing so high but without the usual intensity?  More so when we have Hendo and Fab who are really slow mobiles? They did offer any cover at all to the sides and in the middle of the park.
They may be able to do that against lesser teams. But against City, we were cut through and lost 2nd balls to their faster and more mobile midfielders time and again.
harleydanger

Reply #561
Today at 02:22:11 am
I think if we hook Salah there instead on Mane we have a better chance on winning
Al 666

Reply #562
Today at 02:55:17 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 02:16:42 am
Please educate me on the high press.

Why are we pressing so high but without the usual intensity?  More so when we have Hendo and Fab who are really slow mobiles? They did offer any cover at all to the sides and in the middle of the park.
They may be able to do that against lesser teams. But against City, we were cut through and lost 2nd balls to their faster and more mobile midfielders time and again.

Their two goals came from us being pushed back and defending deep. Why would we choose to drop off and allow them to pen us in and recycle the ball whilst they also look to press and win the ball when we gain possession. They are an exceptional side and will always cause us problems but looking to fight fire with fire is clearly our best option.

Each manager has won 9 games in the head to head with 5 draws. Given the disparity in finances between Dortmund and Bayern and now Liverpool and City that is an incredible record for Klopp. That for me shows that Klopp knows what he is doing.
jckliew

Reply #563
Today at 03:01:51 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:55:17 am
Their two goals came from us being pushed back and defending deep. Why would we choose to drop off and allow them to pen us in and recycle the ball whilst they also look to press and win the ball when we gain possession. They are an exceptional side and will always cause us problems but looking to fight fire with fire is clearly our best option.

Each manager has won 9 games in the head to head with 5 draws. Given the disparity in finances between Dortmund and Bayern and now Liverpool and City that is an incredible record for Klopp. That for me shows that Klopp knows what he is doing.
Those were the goals.  But they managed to get past our press umpteen times. But for marginal offside decisions, could have ended in goals.
My point is did we have the personnel to carry out such high line press with such slow midfielders? Would Kieta have done better than Hendo?
Al 666

Reply #564
Today at 03:18:39 am
Quote from: jckliew on Today at 03:01:51 am
Those were the goals.  But they managed to get past our press umpteen times. But for marginal offside decisions, could have ended in goals.
My point is did we have the personnel to carry out such high line press with such slow midfielders? Would Kieta have done better than Hendo?

Personally, I think the biggest problem was Bobby not being fit enough to start. Which meant we ended up outnumbered in midfield. Jota is a brilliant finisher but he is never going to drop in and even up the numbers in midfield.

I agree we could have done with more legs in midfield but the reason they beat our press is because they are exceptional in posession.
Armand9

Reply #565
Today at 03:37:26 am
just a number for you i've never seen attributed to a pep team

in that game man city hit 71 long balls...

that's not a criticism as we know it's not hoof ball ala stoke, but that is what i think klopp was refering to in his postmatch interview when he said city were more direct than we expected

it's the easiest tactic to get us on our heels and running back to our own goal and something very un-pep

one of the things they did better than us was that very thing, they were pinging it to spaces often, when we got the ball we were trying to hit the man (much harder and wasn't helping us in the first half) rather than hit the space for the reason already stated
harleydanger

Reply #566
Today at 03:46:08 am
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 03:37:26 am
just a number for you i've never seen attributed to a pep team

in that game man city hit 71 long balls...

that's not a criticism as we know it's not hoof ball ala stoke, but that is what i think klopp was refering to in his postmatch interview when he said city were more direct than we expected

it's the easiest tactic to get us on our heels and running back to our own goal and something very un-pep


Pep did this with Bayern vs Klopp because he thought he couldn't live with the press. It's his go to option against Klopp teams for a decade when he is scared his team won't cope. What's surprising is Klopp saying he was surprised by it.
Al 666

Reply #567
Today at 04:23:28 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 03:46:08 am
Pep did this with Bayern vs Klopp because he thought he couldn't live with the press. It's his go to option against Klopp teams for a decade when he is scared his team won't cope. What's surprising is Klopp saying he was surprised by it.

Bayern had Alonso though, who was perfect at hitting long switches. The surprise today was Silva dropping in between the centre backs instead of Rodri. That was what gave City the ability to go long from deep.

Whilst it worked in possession, it meant that City were wide open on the transitions.

Klopp sticks to his principles, whilst Guardiola looks to throw a joker into the pack. That means Guardiola has to come up with something different for Saturday whilst Klopp will just trust the system and his players.

killer-heels

Reply #568
Today at 04:31:43 am
City did set up pretty well and gave us a massive headache and have done that in their last two games against us. We have basically hung on in both games but our ability to hang on, score and sometimes wrestle the game a bit back from them shows how amazing we are.

However, we cant continue to allow them to always have the upper hand from the start. We get another go at them next week and probably have to budget against them in the CL possibly. We have to make sure we are not always allowing them to set the pattern of the game.

Guardiola is becoming adept to getting his side to play us and we cant allow it to become a ‘thing’ otherwise it will cost us.
