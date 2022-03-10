« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane  (Read 14780 times)

Offline Robinred

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 08:41:50 pm »
Enjoyed the game. Were so used to dominating games - and teams - that when opponents are as good as this City team, its tempting to go overboard about our perceived weaknesses.

I do tend to agree with the idea that our midfield were second best today. They won a lot of possession by winning headers and tackles, and on second balls they were far more aggressive and just quicker to react.

But our defence is better than theirs and so is our attack. I thought we created really good opportunities but our final ball or shot let us down. Given our age profile in midfield, it might be that summer sees some activity in that department.

Ive seen it suggested that De Bruyne was the stand out player today. He was excellent no doubt, but some of the stuff Trent was doing had me drooling at his quality - what a talent - and with both feet.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline PoetryInMotion

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 08:43:16 pm »
Think we were witnessing two of the greatest teams in decades and decades - probably even before, knowing the numbers they are putting up.

Yes, this game was tough to assess, but the answer is that two fantastic teams went against each other and went toe-to-toe, barring few phases of rest. We could've won, but I'll take the draw anyway.

The game must've been physically and tactically a tiring one for players - one bad mistake and you're out of one of the most important games of the season. 
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 08:46:15 pm »
Now I've calmed down - stress meter on the watch was going off throughout - I am happy to take the draw.

First half their attacking, verve agression and determination had us on the ropes. We did great to get back in it and then we looked a bit shakey before half time. I think the ref favoured them slightly (Which I expected) and the only things I'm really angry about were the shite goal kick decision and the lino first half immediately flagging rather than letting the goal maybe get scored before pulling it back - pretty sure that's the rule now days.

Second half was an incredible start and we had them worried for large periods of the game and you could tell their 'fans' were nervous and worried. They could have nicked it at the end, but a draw was probably a fair result.

This obviously puts the ball in their court and It's hard to see where they might slip up and we've got a couple of rock hard games ourselves.

Not giving up the title yet, but it's going to be nigh on impossible - I can see us and them possibly both winning every game til the end of the season.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm »
For at least the next 5 years the PL winners are gonna be between City and Liverpool. Nobody else is anywhere near either
Offline killer-heels

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #524 on: Yesterday at 08:58:13 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
For at least the next 5 years the PL winners are gonna be between City and Liverpool. Nobody else is anywhere near either

Depends on who the managers are. Klopp and Guardiola will be gone soon.
Offline Andar

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #525 on: Yesterday at 08:58:17 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
For at least the next 5 years the PL winners are gonna be between City and Liverpool. Nobody else is anywhere near either

Depends on whether Klopp and Guardiola even go past the next 2 seasons.
Offline Judge Red

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #526 on: Yesterday at 09:07:12 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 07:36:22 pm
Fair Result. Taylor was a little confusing on some of his calls but not many complaints though.



The one where a city player went through mo nearly made me blow a gasket. He gets savaged weekly.
Offline SpaceDimensionController

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #527 on: Yesterday at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
For at least the next 5 years the PL winners are gonna be between City and Liverpool. Nobody else is anywhere near either

Dont forget Everton. They usually win it around September/October time.
Offline KevLFC

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #528 on: Yesterday at 09:13:17 pm »
Jota doesn't half score scruffy goals. I know they all count but he never seems to shoot into the corner. It's under the keeper or a scuffed shot that seems to fool them
Offline KevLFC

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #529 on: Yesterday at 09:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
For at least the next 5 years the PL winners are gonna be between City and Liverpool. Nobody else is anywhere near either

Steady on, you would think so but the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea will come back at some point. Maybe not next season as they are in a mess but in 2/3 years. I can't see Man Utd getting it wrong year after year but you never know.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #530 on: Yesterday at 09:17:12 pm »
For all their dominance in the first half, our defending in and around our area was outstanding.

Offline Circa1892

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #531 on: Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm »
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 07:10:30 pm
Get a feeling Neville doesnt like Micah Richards

Hes right not to - blokes an idiot.

The clip of Henry basically laughing at him and shaking his head when Richards said the last few weeks hes come to think Benzema might just be up there with Harry Kane..
Online StL-Dono

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #532 on: Yesterday at 09:24:50 pm »
Too many unforced errors, especially in their half.  I get that we're going to make some bad passes under pressure, but jeez.....    Fab and Trent and Robbo just kept feeding it them in dangerous areas while under no pressure at all. 

Ah well.  Draw seems about right considering each side had a half where they were the better side. 
Offline thejbs

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #533 on: Yesterday at 09:31:07 pm »
Draw was a fair result. Amazing how quickly you can silence their crowd if things arent going their way.
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #534 on: Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 09:19:51 pm
Hes right not to - blokes an idiot.

The clip of Henry basically laughing at him and shaking his head when Richards said the last few weeks hes come to think Benzema might just be up there with Harry Kane..

He's only on there so City have got a cheerleader to keep them happy.
Offline Persephone

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #535 on: Yesterday at 09:46:11 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 09:31:07 pm
Draw was a fair result. Amazing how quickly you can silence their crowd if things arent going their way.
All they could do was boo all game long. Not much to silence from the plastic hordes.
Offline Persephone

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #536 on: Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Yesterday at 09:15:43 pm
Steady on, you would think so but the likes of Man Utd, Chelsea will come back at some point. Maybe not next season as they are in a mess but in 2/3 years. I can't see Man Utd getting it wrong year after year but you never know.
People have been saying that for 9 years now and they are probably even worse off than before. It took us 30 years to get back on top, and with the amount of money City and Newcastle have, it might be an impossible task.
Offline Reflexivity

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #537 on: Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 07:41:48 pm
Take De Bruyne out of that midfield and we could have won the game.

That's how good he is. His positioning and passing range are too overwhelming.
This is my first post. I am well fucking bevvied on top campo viejo reserva red. I hate these but I will hold my hand up and say I am happy with a point. They are good. As an old player (I am 72) I still think we can beat these fuckers.
Nullify this guy FFS.
Credit to the lads, we know we we shit it it at times but got the result. Virgil's interview was good. He  said it was hard, he wasn't at his best but got a point. Fight like fuck we can still win the fucking lot even when we are second best.Trust me I have done it. I'm off me fuckkin nut.... cheers lads!!!
Offline kasperoff

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #538 on: Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:39:49 pm
He's only on there so City have got a cheerleader to keep them happy.

Fact that he's a City ambassador and pretty much a permanent fixture on Sky and BBC isn't right. I know Owen is (somehow) an LFC ambassador, but he stays very neutral in his punditry. Richards is essentially a cheerleader. Shearer pulled him on it a few weeks back and he was squirming like fuck.
Offline Fromola

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #539 on: Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm »
Quote from: kasperoff on Yesterday at 09:53:34 pm
Fact that he's a City ambassador and pretty much a permanent fixture on Sky and BBC isn't right. I know Owen is (somehow) an LFC ambassador, but he stays very neutral in his punditry. Richards is essentially a cheerleader. Shearer pulled him on it a few weeks back and he was squirming like fuck.

City fans go on about the amount of ex-United and Liverpool players in the media but they tend to be very critical. The likes of Neville and Keane are always on at United and Carragher is always harsh with us, not to mention the likes of Mcmanaman and Danny fucking Murphy.
Offline Pradan

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #540 on: Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm »
I understand Klopp looking to revolutionise the team as each year goes by but i really do yearn for the days when we weren't so manic with our high line. When you look at the 18/19 game when they beat us 2-1, they hardly got a sniff and we got good as we got. The game was a toss-up.

One on ones at our goal weren't as simple to carve out as some opposition sides are finding it against us. This current set-up really does have us living on the edge.

Part of me feels Jurgen might have looked at Hansi Flick's Bayern side during 19/20 and decided to go down that route but for me it just brings far too much risk against elite opposition.

We ended up with 4 points out 12 against City and Chelsea, and in most of those games it feels like we made it far too easy for them to get at our backline. League Cup final wasn't much for control from us either. It can be too helter skelter at times and looking to the future, i wish we can look to just rein it in a bit.
Offline Coolie High

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #541 on: Yesterday at 10:07:35 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:56:36 pm
City fans go on about the amount of ex-United and Liverpool players in the media but they tend to be very critical. The likes of Neville and Keane are always on at United and Carragher is always harsh with us, not to mention the likes of Mcmanaman and Danny fucking Murphy.

They forget that no one really wants to hear the opinions of Shaun Goater or Ben Thatcher or whoever their legends are pre oil money.
Offline OsirisMVZ

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #542 on: Yesterday at 10:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
We ended up with 4 points out 12 against City and Chelsea, and in most of those games it feels like we made it far too easy for them to get at our backline.

They both only got 4 points from us too. We are boss.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #543 on: Yesterday at 10:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
I understand Klopp looking to revolutionise the team as each year goes by but i really do yearn for the days when we weren't so manic with our high line. When you look at the 18/19 game when they beat us 2-1, they hardly got a sniff and we got good as we got. The game was a toss-up.

One on ones at our goal weren't as simple to carve as some opposition sides are finding it against us. This current set-up really doe have us living on the edge.

Part of me feels Jurgen might have looked at Hansi Flick's Bayern side during 19/20 and decided to go down that route but for me it just brings far too much risk against elite opposition.

We ended up with 4 points out 12 against City and Chelsea, and in most of those games it feels like we made it far too easy for them to get at our backline. League Cup final wasn't much for control from us either. It can be too helter skelter at times and looking to the future, i wish we can look to just reign it in a bit.

So you want us to go back to losing 2-1 instead of drawing?

Our high line leaves us vulnerable to one type of attack, if the opposition is on point. But it then nullifies lots of other types of attack, whilst giving us a great footing in terms of going forward. We could play deeper, but then everything else about our game would be different too.
Online Kopenhagen

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #544 on: Yesterday at 10:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 10:05:43 pm
I understand Klopp looking to revolutionise the team as each year goes by but i really do yearn for the days when we weren't so manic with our high line. When you look at the 18/19 game when they beat us 2-1, they hardly got a sniff and we got good as we got. The game was a toss-up.

One on ones at our goal weren't as simple to carve as some opposition sides are finding it against us. This current set-up really doe have us living on the edge.

Part of me feels Jurgen might have looked at Hansi Flick's Bayern side during 19/20 and decided to go down that route but for me it just brings far too much risk against elite opposition.

We ended up with 4 points out 12 against City and Chelsea, and in most of those games it feels like we made it far too easy for them to get at our backline. League Cup final wasn't much for control from us either. It can be too helter skelter at times and looking to the future, i wish we can look to just reign it in a bit.

So a 2-1 loss is better than a 2-2 draw?

 ???
Offline RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #545 on: Yesterday at 10:21:27 pm »
We traded blows with them and stood our ground. Would have liked the win, but I'm sure they would have liked it also. It'll now be down to how we each deal with the remaining games.....and I think confidence and hope is still very strong in our camp....so bring it on!!
Offline Heritage

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #546 on: Yesterday at 10:21:58 pm »
Intense looking game, it had come apart at the seams by minute 65 or 70 or so. First half was a god damn nightmare. It doesn't take a genius to tell you that Sterling/Foden/Jesus were started for their pace... everyone knows we are vulnerable on the shoulder in transition, but Matip was really struggling to match pace as well. It seemed as though any time there was space they could dump a ball behind our back line and better odds than a coin flip they would win the footrace to get on the end of it. They were like a fox in the hen house in the first half, I was shitting it.

At the start of the game I thought it was a good thing that Cancelo was playing his inverted FB position, as it tends to move him even further out of position than an attacking FB would be anyways for a counter attack (attacking FB can be caught high, sure, but if the FB is inverted he will be high and central, even further from home), however, our midfield was not getting much breathing room for counter attacks anyway, AND we were losing battles left right and centre in the first half.

Incredibly, incredibly unlucky to concede the early deflection. Bullshit fucking goal to be honest. It gave City heaps of momentum and set us badly on the back foot. City certainly deserved a couple goals during the game sure, but fuck sake... an unsaveable deflection goal on minute 5.

Thank GOD we were clinical today, when our FWs are clinical we can be outplayed and still get our result as we have seen in the past.

It was massive for us to get that early goal in the second half, I think it absolutely changed the game and City were never as full throttle in the second half as they were in the first half because of that goal potentially.

I hope Pep doesn't renew his contract.
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #547 on: Yesterday at 10:33:09 pm »
I think it's disappointing that the defensive mistakes we were making in the first half happened, in such a high stakes game it's kind of crazy how sloppy we were. But I think this is where you have to credit ManC as shitty as it feels to do so. They had a game plan and executed it really well, we could hardly cope at times. Fabinho in particular I think was more of a victim to how well Bernardo, De Bruyne and Rodri played in midfield than most posters here are giving credit for.

Aside from that we created good chances and probably in the end deserve the point. Just now we have to hope someone else can do us a favor while staying perfect ourselves. Seems a tall order but until it's over we might as well as try.

On to Benfica.
Offline redtel

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #548 on: Yesterday at 10:38:29 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 06:35:05 pm
City have oddly dropped points in eight games to four teams. Every team that got a result first time got another second time. Wolves are the best shout given the cheats needed a bullshit penalty to beat them.

West ham on a very good day maybe but that's about it I think. We need to win our games and wait and see, all we can do.

But I'm incredibly proud of this amazing Liverpool team regardless.

We all should be.

Yeah, in those 8 matches theyve only gained 5 points.

Battered the remaining 15 teams so far but need to do the double over all 7 left to play to keep us at bay?

I agree that their visit to Wolves gives hope as it should have been 2 home points dropped by City but for that late penalty that var showed hit an armpit. Maybe Wolves fancy revenge for that decision.

Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #549 on: Yesterday at 10:40:15 pm »
Their first goal would not have happened if the ref had been alert. City took the free kick 5 yards from where it should have been taken which allowed them to take it quickly. A free kick should be taken from where the offence happened not where the player taking the kick decides to.
Offline kavah

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #550 on: Yesterday at 10:54:00 pm »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
This is my first post. I am well fucking bevvied on top campo viejo reserva red. I hate these but I will hold my hand up and say I am happy with a point. They are good. As an old player (I am 72) I still think we can beat these fuckers.
Nullify this guy FFS.
Credit to the lads, we know we we shit it it at times but got the result. Virgil's interview was good. He  said it was hard, he wasn't at his best but got a point. Fight like fuck we can still win the fucking lot even when we are second best.Trust me I have done it. I'm off me fuckkin nut.... cheers lads!!!

Nice one mate
What a game that was. They are a great team and so are we.
Offline decosabute

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #551 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:49:37 pm
Been said countless times but they have top class players happy to warm a bench because they are so well rewarded. Aguero was never tempted by the two big Spanish teams???, despite them tapping up all and sundry. Only went there when he was finished.
Stones, amongst others happy not to be furthering their careers. Not getting picked for England because you dont get a game for City must require some compensations.

Conspiracy theorist. Absolutely nothing to see here. You saw the figures - they're the highest earning club in the world.
Offline Knight

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #552 on: Yesterday at 11:17:12 pm »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
This is my first post. I am well fucking bevvied on top campo viejo reserva red. I hate these but I will hold my hand up and say I am happy with a point. They are good. As an old player (I am 72) I still think we can beat these fuckers.
Nullify this guy FFS.
Credit to the lads, we know we we shit it it at times but got the result. Virgil's interview was good. He  said it was hard, he wasn't at his best but got a point. Fight like fuck we can still win the fucking lot even when we are second best.Trust me I have done it. I'm off me fuckkin nut.... cheers lads!!!

Welcome!
Offline mrantarctica

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #553 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 08:53:08 pm
For at least the next 5 years the PL winners are gonna be between City and Liverpool. Nobody else is anywhere near either

Probably an overreaction. Things change quite quickly in football. Man City will be strong but I think with a new manager coming after Pep they might go through a period of transition. Similarly, Man Utd won't be weak forever and we've seen both Arsenal and Chelsea have their moments. Those teams will be stronger still in the next year or two also. Tottenham also have a pretty good manager and will be knocking on the European places door as well. The reality is that there's at least 6 teams +/- 1 surprise team that are strong each season. It's an arduous battle to finish top of the pile. Hopefully we can sustain our efforts for the years to come, but it's not like La Liga where there are only 2 teams in it, or the Bundesliga.

On the game; I thought it was a tough match. They were exceptional. We didn't play well in the first half but we improved significantly and I thought at the beginning of the 2nd half we were so strong that we could have gone ahead. A draw was a fair result. I thought we'd have one or two players sent off today. Now it's on our remaining games. We go one game at a time as we always have done. Hopefully we will get lucky and they slip up, but they are playing a much easier set of games than us so all we can do is win all our games and hope for the best.
Offline King Kenny 7

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #554 on: Today at 12:02:41 am »
Quote from: Reflexivity on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
This is my first post. I am well fucking bevvied on top campo viejo reserva red. I hate these but I will hold my hand up and say I am happy with a point. They are good. As an old player (I am 72) I still think we can beat these fuckers.
Nullify this guy FFS.
Credit to the lads, we know we we shit it it at times but got the result. Virgil's interview was good. He  said it was hard, he wasn't at his best but got a point. Fight like fuck we can still win the fucking lot even when we are second best.Trust me I have done it. I'm off me fuckkin nut.... cheers lads!!!


Phil, is that you  Are ya with Tosh?   :)
Online HeartAndSoul

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #555 on: Today at 12:27:12 am »
Think keita, Diaz and firmino will start against this lot next weekend.

Hopefully well rest some players midweek and city play extra time over in Madrid. Fabinho should defo not be starting midweek and I would keep salah on the bench as well.

Hendo should hopefully start against benfica and on the bench against city. Struggles so badly against anyone who press us.
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #556 on: Today at 12:34:06 am »
Good point given the way City played.

Anyone else wondering about our tactic of midfielders pressing high? Both Hendo and Thiago were pressing right up the pitch much more than usual, so we almost looked 4-1-4-1 at times. I can't help feeling that when their presses weren't successful, it meant we'd left a lot of room in midfield which City (de Bruyne) exploited.

Two brilliant goals from us. The assists from Trent and Mo were stunning.
Online duvva

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #557 on: Today at 12:42:59 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 12:27:12 am
Think keita, Diaz and firmino will start against this lot next weekend.

Hopefully well rest some players midweek and city play extra time over in Madrid. Fabinho should defo not be starting midweek and I would keep salah on the bench as well.

Hendo should hopefully start against benfica and on the bench against city. Struggles so badly against anyone who press us.
I wouldnt be that surprised if its the same or almost the same 11 next Saturday. Everyone had a pretty hard game today and weve got a two goal advantage so its probable we make a few changes against Benfica. Id certainly expect Keita and Diaz to start Wednesday. Be interesting to see how we start and use the subs as last week it gave a Pretty good indication on what our line up was likely to be against City yesterday
Online Bobinhood

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
« Reply #558 on: Today at 01:27:36 am »
interestingly, im still adrenaline jacked from this here game ffs.  ;D

woulda rather won but very happy we didn't lose so there it is.

benfica and fa cup both have 5 subs and possible extra time as a wrinkle. you can spin quite a few plates with that.
