Intense looking game, it had come apart at the seams by minute 65 or 70 or so. First half was a god damn nightmare. It doesn't take a genius to tell you that Sterling/Foden/Jesus were started for their pace... everyone knows we are vulnerable on the shoulder in transition, but Matip was really struggling to match pace as well. It seemed as though any time there was space they could dump a ball behind our back line and better odds than a coin flip they would win the footrace to get on the end of it. They were like a fox in the hen house in the first half, I was shitting it.



At the start of the game I thought it was a good thing that Cancelo was playing his inverted FB position, as it tends to move him even further out of position than an attacking FB would be anyways for a counter attack (attacking FB can be caught high, sure, but if the FB is inverted he will be high and central, even further from home), however, our midfield was not getting much breathing room for counter attacks anyway, AND we were losing battles left right and centre in the first half.



Incredibly, incredibly unlucky to concede the early deflection. Bullshit fucking goal to be honest. It gave City heaps of momentum and set us badly on the back foot. City certainly deserved a couple goals during the game sure, but fuck sake... an unsaveable deflection goal on minute 5.



Thank GOD we were clinical today, when our FWs are clinical we can be outplayed and still get our result as we have seen in the past.



It was massive for us to get that early goal in the second half, I think it absolutely changed the game and City were never as full throttle in the second half as they were in the first half because of that goal potentially.



I hope Pep doesn't renew his contract.