Crazy game from the off. We looked lost at sea. Very unlike us. VVD uncharacteristically poor passing and lack of communication. Fabinho not at the races at the beginning either. Credit to KDB . He took the game to us and we couldn't cope with the intensity of their play. Yet we still managed to stay in the game. We still came away with a draw away to the champions. After playing like that , they still couldn't beat us. We still scored two goals against them. I'd be gutted if I was them. Would feel like a defeat after playing like that and only managing to draw with us. We didn't even hit a stride for any consistent amount of time.



We will smash them in the cup if we play like we should play. Maybe we were just leading them down the rabbit hole for whats to come next week.



Still think West ham can get a positive result against them. They used to spoil it for the other half of Manchester many a time.