Author Topic: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane  (Read 8613 times)

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
It's hard to beat a cheat in all walks of life...drawing to these away from home and coming from behind twice is some achievement in my opinion. When a blatant cheat has failed to win they have fucked up.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Took us one half to get going and that's too long against these financial dopers, but still a lot to feel hopeful about. Hopefully can smash them in the cup next weekend and demoralise them for the rest of the PL run-in.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Seven games to go plus a chance to reach the semis of CL and FA Cup Final this week
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Very happy with a point. We were pretty clinical. They had us on the ropes for most of the game.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
They had to play out of their skin to be that good in the 1st half, and now they have to go to Spain to be given dogs abuse from Athleti. Let's hope that shakes them up for our Anfield South game a few days later.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37’ Jesus 47' Mane
Fucking hell, how is it that every time they come out against us it's like they're playing for their very existence? The crowd booing our every touch and them playing like they're peak Lance Armstrong doped up to the hills. Like madmen pressing and playing 100mph football.

And yet most of the time against other sides they just stroll around and boringly pass them to death. They weren't even this up for they Champions League final last season. Guardiola must have some kind of inferiority complex with us.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 06:25:06 pm
Take that on balance.


Jim Beglin is a disgrace now.

Only now ???
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: d.arn on Today at 06:55:26 pm
Hate to be negative, but at the level they played today, I just don't see any of their remaining opponents take points off them. On paper, West Ham probably looks the most likely. But other than that, it looks like a pretty easy run-in.

But this is football, they can drop points anywhere. All to play for still, but they are firm favorites now.

City have probably produced their top level against us twice this season (I barely watch them otherwise but when I have they're very boring and methodical) but still haven't won the games. Problem is, their usual robotic football is enough in the PL, once they get their customary cut back goal after 5 minutes and then bore the opposition into submission. Difference with us is we've got fight, we never give up.

They raise their level a lot against us, we tend to play our normal game but they press us into mistakes and get in behind us.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on Today at 07:03:27 pm
Only now ???

I could suffer him before but he's something else these days. Really weird bloke.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: glewis93 on Today at 06:59:22 pm
I think the positive I take from that is they won't play that well against all of their remaining opponents, especially with other competitions to play in.

We've seen countless times this Liverpool side can win when we're not playing well. I think City rely on being consistently excellent to grind out results.

Obviously they're more than capable of smashing every team until the end of the season, they probably should with their expenditure. Just have to hope the pressure gets to them.
Hoping they get through in the CL and have to grapple with Real Madrid in the semis as that might tire them out.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Fuck me... they've spunked fucking millions on Sterling Mahrez and Grealish, and not one of them can hit a cows arse with a banjo! Having said that we can't open a game against them they way we did in the first half today and expect to win.

Midfield were really poor first half and although I liked the way we hung in there to get the draw, we were so so off it today with unforced errors and our general passing. It's obviously the sports-washers to lose now, but being honest we really have no right to still be challenging, given where we were in December, but stranger things have happened. One game at a time mantra. I still feel we'll end up with another piece of silverware this season, I just don't know which.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 06:58:41 pm
What's the point of this? Some hyper-aggressive counter to the criticism he's getting? He's not a baby. Even if you don't think he wasn't the worst player on the pitch today (and he's definitely a shout for it), pretending he was the best feels weirdly condescending. Apologies if I've missed the irony.

No irony, Trent was the best player on the pitch. They couldn't get a sniff on the right. Kept Foden in his pocket, launched some fantastic balls in their box, just too bad his partner on the right, Salah, had a terrible game
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
The only positive I can take from that game apart from the point. City couldn't beat a below par Liverpool.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
That was as well as City can play.

And they still needed a raft of errors from us to get a draw, At home.

It takes balls of reinforced titanium to play a high line against Kevin de Bruyne. And we did it.

A bit more aggression and composure on the ball, and a few less tired legs, and we will beat them next Saturday.

Now hit the ice baths and curl up in the cryogenic pods.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:03:01 pm
Fucking hell, how is it that every time they come out against us it's like they're playing for their very existence? The crowd booing our every touch and them playing like they're peak Lance Armstrong doped up to the hills. Like madmen pressing and playing 100mph football.

And yet most of the time against other sides they just stroll around and boringly pass them to death. They weren't even this up for they Champions League final last season. Guardiola must have some kind of inferiority complex with us.
It's because they have to.

They know they are playing against the best non-sportswash team in the country.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
City played a high, aggressive press against us, and we struggled to break through the press and we conceded so many turnovers it was unbelievable.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Get a feeling Neville doesnt like Micah Richards
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
$hitty are a really good side but l feel we sometimes give them too much respect. I would have thought were far enough along our own team development that we KNOW we can match them when on our best game. The 10 minute spell after our second equaliser showed that. Plus this is supposed to be our strongest squad and the general consensus, at least here, was that $hittys has declined from the Kompany/Aguero/Silva days. Yet, we still seem to let the occasion get to us. I wonder why?
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 07:10:30 pm
Get a feeling Neville doesnt like Micah Richards
Understandable.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 07:10:30 pm
Get a feeling Neville doesnt like Micah Richards

Micah Richards what?
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Crazy game from the off. We looked lost at sea. Very unlike us. VVD uncharacteristically poor passing and lack of communication.  Fabinho not at the races at the beginning either. Credit to KDB . He took the game to us and we couldn't cope with the intensity of their play. Yet we still managed to stay in the game. We still came away with a draw away to the champions.  After playing like that , they still couldn't beat us. We still scored two goals against them. I'd be gutted if I was them. Would feel like a defeat after playing like that and only managing to draw with us. We didn't even hit a stride for any consistent amount of time. 

We will smash them in the cup if we play like we should play. Maybe we were just leading them down the rabbit hole for whats to come next week. 

Still think West ham can get a positive result against them. They used to spoil it for the other half of Manchester many a time.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 07:10:30 pm
Get a feeling Neville doesnt like Micah Richards

The man's an imbecile....well, both are
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
League is far from over

Lets just keep going
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:06:54 pm
That was as well as City can play.

And they still needed a raft of errors from us to get a draw, At home.

It takes balls of reinforced titanium to play a high line against Kevin de Bruyne. And we did it.

A bit more self-belief and composure, and a few less tired legs, and we will beat them next Saturday.

Now hit the ice baths and curl up in the cryogenic pods.

Same at Anfield.

Hopefully they put a lot into Wednesday night and they haven't got the same legs at Wembley.

They coast easily most weeks in the Prem and conserve their energy. They barely broke sweat at Burnley who they could have walloped if they felt like. They gave it everything they had today.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 07:10:30 pm
Get a feeling Neville doesnt like Micah Richards

He probably thinks hes a loud mouthed, walking Abu Dhabi bot who thinks laughing loudly means you have a great personality.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: BTGH on Today at 07:09:38 pm
City played a high, aggressive press against us, and we struggled to break through the press and we conceded so many turnovers it was unbelievable.
I'd be interested in the turnover stats. Can't remember when we were so sloppy over 90 mins.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:03:01 pm
Fucking hell, how is it that every time they come out against us it's like they're playing for their very existence? The crowd booing our every touch and them playing like they're peak Lance Armstrong doped up to the hills. Like madmen pressing and playing 100mph football.

And yet most of the time against other sides they just stroll around and boringly pass them to death. They weren't even this up for they Champions League final last season. Guardiola must have some kind of inferiority complex with us.
Because they'd lose badly if they didn't.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 06:54:03 pm
Our hope is Aston Villa then?  ;D

And weeeeessssst haaaammmmeeee
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:12:38 pm
Same at Anfield.

Hopefully they put a lot into Wednesday night and they haven't got the same legs at Wembley.

They coast easily most weeks in the Prem and conserve their energy. They barely broke sweat at Burnley who they could have walloped if they felt like. They gave it everything they had today.
Yep - won't be an easy at Atleti..........tire them out for us on Satdee.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:03:01 pm
Fucking hell, how is it that every time they come out against us it's like they're playing for their very existence? The crowd booing our every touch and them playing like they're peak Lance Armstrong doped up to the hills. Like madmen pressing and playing 100mph football.

And yet most of the time against other sides they just stroll around and boringly pass them to death. They weren't even this up for they Champions League final last season. Guardiola must have some kind of inferiority complex with us.

They're a bit like Everton in the derby the way they massively raise their game and the fans get all revved up and they've obviously got a high quality team they've cheated to assemble.

We dig deep every week to get results. They coast through a lot of games and most teams can't be arsed playing them knowing they won't see the ball.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Today at 06:53:34 pm
I'd rather beat them on pens in The Champions League final.

No, Real Madrid in the final in Paris, after Munich in the semi, just like 81.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:07:59 pm
It's because they have to.

They know they are playing against the best non-sportswash team in the world.
Fixed for accuracy. 🙂
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 07:15:15 pm
And weeeeessssst haaaammmmeeee
They also have to go to Leeds, who aren't playing bad at the minute and still in a battle to stay up.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 07:10:52 pm
$hitty are a really good side but l feel we sometimes give them too much respect. I would have thought were far enough along our own team development that we KNOW we can match them when on our best game. The 10 minute spell after our second equaliser showed that. Plus this is supposed to be our strongest squad and the general consensus, at least here, was that $hittys has declined from the Kompany/Aguero/Silva days. Yet, we still seem to let the occasion get to us. I wonder why?

Yes we do. And it affects how we play. At Anfield, and today. Same piss poor first half performance.

There's too much "Ooh Pep's the best coach in the world" and "Ooh they're the best team in the world" fawning before these games. Leave that BS to Sky. It certainly should not be coming from anyone at the club.

Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Think we will be the happiest with the draw as if the game was decided on judges allocating points we lose plus they have bought the judges as well 😉 think we could have started the game with Diaz and Keita as the midfield looked off as they got through us too easy. It will never happen but 3 quick central defenders plus our flying wingers might be the perfect foundation to play against City.

Anyway game on n let's see who can the toughest
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:58:30 pm
Well, were going to have to beat them at some point in order to win another pot. Next week obviously, and I think theyll get to the European Cup final, so if we want to win that then well need to get past them in that one. (Obviously lots of work to do before we even find ourselves in that situation).


I don't think they will.  I've got a feeling Atleti will occupy them for two hours and beat them by the odd goal.  If not Real (fuckers) will beat them over two games.
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 07:06:21 pm
No irony, Trent was the best player on the pitch. They couldn't get a sniff on the right. Kept Foden in his pocket, launched some fantastic balls in their box, just too bad his partner on the right, Salah, had a terrible game

If that's honestly how you feel, who am I to tell you otherwise.


But you are wrong  ;)
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
He looks like a tranny who's had his wig pinched (classic from twitter) but what a player Foden is, just glides with the ball
Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
Given that disaster of a first half, the draw is a decent result as a loss would ended the title chase.  Comparing the teams today, it looked to me like City were more energetic as they were still pressing and sprinting in the 90th minute while we looked much slower/less energetic in many areas of the pitch.

Hopefully, City have a poor game coming up where we can jump ahead of them.  Still see this going down to the last game of the year.



Re: PL: Manchester City 2 vs 2 Liverpool 5' de Bruyne 13' Jota 37 Jesus 47' Mane
The draw keeps us in the fight. We did not play well enough to deserve a win. But we were clinical enough to earn a draw. City made things difficult for us. Keep the faith. There are still plenty of football to be played. Enjoy the ride
