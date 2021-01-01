Fuck me... they've spunked fucking millions on Sterling Mahrez and Grealish, and not one of them can hit a cows arse with a banjo! Having said that we can't open a game against them they way we did in the first half today and expect to win.
Midfield were really poor first half and although I liked the way we hung in there to get the draw, we were so so off it today with unforced errors and our general passing. It's obviously the sports-washers to lose now, but being honest we really have no right to still be challenging, given where we were in December, but stranger things have happened. One game at a time mantra. I still feel we'll end up with another piece of silverware this season, I just don't know which.