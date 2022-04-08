« previous next »
Newcastle away selling details

Newcastle away selling details
April 8, 2022, 03:34:12 pm
Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Premier League fixture against Newcastle United on Saturday April 30.

Location: St. James Park
Kick-off: 12.30pm BST
Allocation: 3,209
This is a reduction compared to the allocation of 3,231 tickets received in 2018-19. Newcastle have confirmed the reduction is due to their current standard safety and segregation process.

Disabled allocation

Sixteen wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants. Ambulant seating is also available. Visit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.

Prices

Adults: £30
Over 65s (65+): £27
Full-time students: £27
Juniors (Under 18): £22
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Tickets sales notes

Tickets will be available to season ticket holders and Official Members ONLINE based on Premier League away fixtures recorded during seasons 2018-19 or 2019-20.

Please only buy tickets if you plan to attend the game  tickets are strictly non-transferable and tickets purchased for away games ARE NOT available to DISTRIBUTE to other supporters.

First sale  6 or more games: from 8.15am on Thursday April 14 until 12.45pm on Tuesday April 19.

First sale status  guaranteed: one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

Second sale  5 or more games: from 1pm until 1.45pm on Tuesday April 19.

Second sale status  NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Third sale  4 or more games: from 2pm on Tuesday April 19 until 10.45am on Wednesday April 20.

Third sale status  NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Fourth sale  3 or more games: from 11am on Wednesday April 20.

Fourth sale status  NOT guaranteed: first come, first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality members

Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the hospitality department on 0151 264 2222, option 2.

General notes

Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket credits

As previously stated, tickets purchased this season will not be used as credits in future seasons. This policy is still in place and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/newcastle-v-liverpool-away-ticket-details
Re: Newcastle away selling details
Reply #1 on: April 9, 2022, 05:06:07 pm
Coach at 6 45am  >:( Bloody early kos
Re: Newcastle away selling details
Reply #2 on: Today at 07:25:27 am
As per the new rules this season, will be 745pm kick off now
