My Press Release today:



In giving evidence over two days to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Lord Pickles displayed breath-taking levels of arrogance and carelessness, bordering on ignorance, when he advised Counsel to use their time wisely because of his busy schedule.



At the time of the Grenfell fire he was Secretary of State at the Department for Communities and Local Government. Demonstrating scant knowledge of building regulations that applied at the time of the fire, he denied being spectacularly out of touch with what was happening in his department.



Compounding his carelessness, he stated, I think it was 96 people who were killed in the Grenfell fire. Its them we should think about when were arguing the toss. Ultimately, its as I said, I think, earlier, that the dead deserve the dignity of being remembered by name, the dead deserve the dignity of a solution, and Im sure you will come to that.



Unsure of the precise death toll, he confused the 96 who died at Hillsborough - recently the death toll reached 97 - with the 72 who died as a consequence of the Grenfell fire. His behaviour and comments at the Inquiry hardly inspired confidence in his testimony and caused significant distress to families of both tragedies.



His error went uncorrected. Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the Inquiry chair, concluded that a lot had been learned from Lord Pickles evidence, and apologised that his attendance had interfered with his with arrangements for today.

