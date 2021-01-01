« previous next »
Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough

Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Today at 11:39:14 am
My Press Release today:

In giving evidence over two days to the Grenfell Tower Inquiry, Lord Pickles displayed breath-taking levels of arrogance and carelessness, bordering on ignorance, when he advised Counsel to use their time wisely because of his busy schedule.

At the time of the Grenfell fire he was Secretary of State at the Department for Communities and Local Government. Demonstrating scant knowledge of building regulations that applied at the time of the fire, he denied being spectacularly out of touch with what was happening in his department.
 
Compounding his carelessness, he stated, I think it was 96 people who were killed in the Grenfell fire. Its them we should think about when were arguing the toss. Ultimately, its as I said, I think, earlier, that the dead deserve the dignity of being remembered by name, the dead deserve the dignity of a solution, and Im sure you will come to that.

Unsure of the precise death toll, he confused the 96 who died at Hillsborough - recently the death toll reached 97 - with the 72 who died as a consequence of the Grenfell fire. His behaviour and comments at the Inquiry hardly inspired confidence in his testimony and caused significant distress to families of both tragedies.

His error went uncorrected. Sir Martin Moore-Bick, the Inquiry chair, concluded that a lot had been learned from Lord Pickles evidence, and apologised that his attendance had interfered with his with arrangements for today.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Reply #1 on: Today at 11:52:04 am
Staggering.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Reply #2 on: Today at 11:52:14 am
Thats fucking shocking
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Reply #3 on: Today at 11:52:42 am
When I saw the title my first thought was that the Pickles in question was the World Cup discovering dog.

Reading the gargantuan Lord Pickles breathtaking lack of brain cells I think the dog would have done a better job leading that Department.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:59:15 am

Sums this government up, unfortunately. Bozo was renowned for the same approach at the FO (and i`d guess every ministerial stop): don`t bother learning anything, just blag it and never take responsibility.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Reply #5 on: Today at 04:27:23 pm
The thickest ones always seem to have matching names don't they? Lord Pickles indeed.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Reply #6 on: Today at 04:49:27 pm
Well said Phil.

Pickles is a complete fucking Twat....when he was invited up to Liverpool by Anderson ( ok ok )...he was taken on a coach around Liverpool to see social deprivation issues...I know for fact he spent the whole time on his mobile phone texting..didn't look at anything.

Hope the fat fuck chokes on his own vomit.
Re: Pickles, Grenfell and Hillsborough
Reply #7 on: Today at 04:56:55 pm
Well said Phil.

Pickles is a complete fucking Twat....when he was invited up to Liverpool by Anderson ( ok ok )...he was taken on a coach around Liverpool to see social deprivation issues...I know for fact he spent the whole time on his mobile phone texting..didn't look at anything.

Most Tory MPs are like Dickensian caricatures of the rich. They're revolting people.
