I wish I was old enough to remember M** U going down.
I was alive then but I don't remember it. I would've been 7.
Reverse order of hilarity in this video: -
5. Smoke bombs go off and the pitch is invaded. Just sooooo 70's.
4. They were relegated by a single cheeky back heal goal by Denis Law - an Old Trafford hero who scored 237 goals for Utd during an 11 year association with them.
3. The 70's hairstyles, players and fans.
2. The trousers of the fans invading the pitch. Seems every fan was dressed up like they were in either the Osmans or the Bay City Rollers.
1. Utd going down. Put to the sword by their own hero playing for their local rivals.<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/YVPfd8UurkQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/YVPfd8UurkQ</a>