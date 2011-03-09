United, Forest and Boro.



All three of them had squads far too good to go down and Boro even reached two cup finals that season with Ravanelli up top. Forest finished third in the league two years later upon the return and the United one was just unbelieveable.



Leeds and Newcastle were more logical in that the first had been drained and Newcastle had spent money on injury-prone mediocrity and had Joe Kinnear and a novice club legend in Shearer managing the ship during the season.



West Ham in 2003 was really close with Middlesbrough 1997 though. Looking at the names of that squad and seeing Kanouté, Defoe and Di Canio as attacking options it really made you wonder but that defence was basically Swiss cheese. Their general performance also didn't really deserve to go down considering 42 points and all that so it was more of a freak event.



Do I personally remember the three I voted for then? No. So I might have misunderstood the question. However, they deserve to be the ones because I do know about them from before and I was really surprised as a kid learning about those relegations. However, solely for remembrance purposes it would be West Ham 2003, Newcastle 2009 and Newcastle again in 2016.