Asking this question while I still can.

1973-74 Manchester United
1976-77 Tottenham Hotspur
1981-82 Leeds United
1982-83 Manchester City
1987-88 Aston Villa
1992-93 Nottingham Forest
1994-95 Norwich City
1996-97 Middlesbrough
1998-99 Blackburn Rovers
1999-00 Wimbledon
2000-01 Coventry City
2002-03 West Ham United
2003-04 Leeds United
2008-09 Newcastle United
2009-10 Portsmouth
2015-16 Aston Villa
2016-17 Sunderland
other (not including 2021-22)
Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:07:45 am
Define big however you like - most shocking, most hilarious, most significant, the one that made you recoil the most, whatever.  Ive allowed three votes each to take account of the different types of bigness.  Not going back beyond 1973-74 on the assumption that for anyone who was alive then, that will be the one.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:09:49 am
Leeds or Newcastle are probably the two that spring to mind most for me.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:10:08 am
Between Villa, Leeds and Newcastles first for me.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:10:58 am
Only one winner, even though I was only 3 at the time
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:12:37 am
Quote from: Iska on Today at 10:07:45 am
Define big however you like - most shocking, most hilarious, most significant, the one that made you recoil the most, whatever.  Ive allowed three votes each to take account of the different types of bigness.  Not going back beyond 1973-74 on the assumption that for anyone who was alive then, that will be the one.

90s baby so wasn't around / don't remember the earlier ones, so it's Leeds United for me, mostly just because of where they were just two seasons earlier.

Paul Robinson, Ian Harte, Lucas Radebe, Nick Barmby, Mark Viduka, Jermaine Pennant, Alan Smith, Erik Bakke, Dominic Matteo, Michael Duberry, David Batty, Aaron Lennon, James Milner, Scott Carson, Danny Mills... Even with their financial difficulties, it's incredible that a squad featuring those players got relegated. It's far superior to what Everton are dealing with, and that was in an era where the bottom half of the league was still full of teams with predominately British-based squads.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:23:54 am
As someone whos formative years were the 90s Ive splurged on that completely and gone Forest, Middlesbrough and Blackburn.

Forest going down felt a big deal at that time. Their real glory days were already quite far gone but Clough was still there (even if a shadow of his former self). They were still reaching cup finals in the previous few seasons and had plenty of established top flight players. Mad how we bought Nigel Clough and United got Roy Keane.

Boro going down was hilarious. Ever since they somehow signed Juninho they were making a lot of headlines. Former United hero Bryan Robson in charge, more glamorous signings that summer in Ravanelli, Emerson and Branco. Loads of hype and then a few struggles. Then that mad situation where they cancelled a game at short notice because of illness and injuries. They ended up being docked 3 points and ultimately thats what sent them down. Funny as fuck.

Blackburn in 98/99 was big too, just because of them winning the league in 95 and then things beginning to unravel almost as fast as they had, erm, ravelled.

I know United in the 70s was bigger but was before my time. Leeds obviously a huge story but the three I went for were big stories at a time I probably paid more attention to the league as a whole.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:24:40 am
Leeds for their dramatic fall from grace and, with hindsight, how long it took them to bounce back.  Forest and Blackburn similarly and in Forest's case they've still not bounced back!

For me, Everton going after their recent spending spree would be unprecedented.  QPR are the closest comparison but their spending was much smaller.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:29:42 am
I was 7 in May 1974, so gone for that.

Leeds was massive in the modern era as they have spent a fortune, Blackburn wasn't a shock, Jack Walker was a fan who used his money to play in and win the PL, it was never going to last.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:31:45 am
Come on arl arses get voting, first time in my life I've wanted the c*nts to win something
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:32:44 am
Yeah has to be Leeds for me.

I know they were already on the slippery slope, but only a couple of seasons before they had the team containing the likes of Kewell, Fowler, Viduka, Woodgate, Ferdinand, Robbie Keane, Bowyer etc and even when they went down they still had a lot of big names. I guess maybe West Ham come close the season before, that was quite the collapse too and had Cole, Carrick, Johnson, Defoe, Di Canio and Kanoute in the team. Actually maybe that is the bigger one actually, that squad should never have been even close to relegation although maybe a little unlucky to get 42 points and still go down.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:37:53 am
What could possibly have prompted this thread ;D

That 2003 West Ham side is the one that sticks in the memory because of the amount of talent in the team, even if that squad was a touch overrated.  Still one of the best teams to go down.

Leeds and Villa felt bigger.

Honorary mention for Coventry City just because they felt unsinkable at the time.

Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:40:03 am
Forest for me too.  Everything about it felt so wrong, it felt almost eerie.  If ever the devil was guiding a relegation it wouldve been that one.  They were like watching a ghost ship that year.  Or occasionally you see a junkie stagger oblivious along a crowded street, nobody knows what to do except stay out the way and pretend its not happening.

Portsmouth just over the second Leeds one.  They were pretty similar but at least you could see what Leeds were hoping to pull off, so I found the Portsmouth fiasco more shocking on a human level.

Wimbledon and Coventry seem similar to me, being sides that had cracked being in the top-division and then gave it up long after youd got used to them always being around.  But Wimbledon was the actual death of a club so I went for that.

Im old enough to remember David Pleat frolicking on the pitch, but I forgot to include Steve Lomas keeping the ball in the corner so City miss out entirely for me.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:42:42 am
Newcastle for me.

Leeds was a gradual decline and I don't remember being shocked they went down.

Newcastle just seemed like a shock that they were an absolute shambles on and off the pitch that season. I spent the final game against Villa watching with my mate who is a die hard Geordie. He didn't take it well.
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:45:03 am
Newcastle weren't Champions League semi finalits three years prior though
Re: Biggest relegation you can remember?
Today at 10:46:10 am
United, Forest and Boro.

All three of them had squads far too good to go down and Boro even reached two cup finals that season with Ravanelli up top. Forest finished third in the league two years later upon the return and the United one was just unbelieveable.

Leeds and Newcastle were more logical in that the first had been drained and Newcastle had spent money on injury-prone mediocrity and had Joe Kinnear and a novice club legend in Shearer managing the ship during the season.

West Ham in 2003 was really close with Middlesbrough 1997 though. Looking at the names of that squad and seeing Kanouté, Defoe and Di Canio as attacking options it really made you wonder but that defence was basically Swiss cheese. Their general performance also didn't really deserve to go down considering 42 points and all that so it was more of a freak event.
