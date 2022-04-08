I am not sure why fans are getting upset about this? If you want the card you get it, and I cannot see that happening for a majority of people!



Same thing as the NFTs. People want to cry about something that YOU have to opt into, no one is forcing you to get these things. LFC are trying ways to increase revenue, if people want to get shit like this that is on them.It would be like people getting upset about fast food being unhealthy. No one is forcing you to buy the fast food. If Anfield started serving McNasty's in the stadium with a massive sponsorship would people be mad? Its horrible for your health but again no one is FORCING you to get itPeople just crying about stupid shitThe internet is a wonderful place where you can research about things in mere seconds, do research and make informed decisions. Simple as.