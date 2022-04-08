« previous next »
New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA

New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
April 8, 2022, 12:15:37 am
Quote from: Breitner on October  3, 2010, 07:09:26 pm
I want to hold my hands up and apologise to Rafa.
Quote from: L6 Red on September  8, 2010, 03:07:51 pm
Give me the cold steel of the European Cup over a warm smile any day.

Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #1 on: April 8, 2022, 12:18:37 am
Just for sake of clarity, having one of these is not an investment.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #2 on: April 8, 2022, 12:21:36 am
So disappointed in the club.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #3 on: April 8, 2022, 12:26:43 am
Quote from: CraigDS on April  8, 2022, 12:18:37 am
Just for sake of clarity, having one of these is not an investment.

So, like, my credit card debt will be non-fungible?
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #4 on: April 8, 2022, 12:20:32 pm
Tired of the club taking advantage of stupid people who will just pump their life savings into this.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #5 on: April 8, 2022, 12:30:20 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April  8, 2022, 12:18:37 am
Just for sake of clarity, having one of these is not an investment.

:lmao
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #6 on: April 8, 2022, 12:55:04 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on April  8, 2022, 12:18:37 am
Just for sake of clarity, having one of these is not an investment.

Unless you're transferring money for us to win on Sunday
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #7 on: April 8, 2022, 01:19:36 pm
Does it come with the away jersey colours?
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #8 on: April 8, 2022, 01:42:55 pm
Free membership
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #9 on: April 8, 2022, 01:58:02 pm
Fuck sake so now I have to get a credit card (which I'll probably blow the balance on LFC NFTs) to get LFC 'Rewards'  :no  :wanker
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #10 on: April 8, 2022, 04:32:46 pm
Am I being fleeced again? How many sheep is that now?
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #11 on: April 8, 2022, 05:38:22 pm
If i get one does it mean i can charge my rent and bills to the club?
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #12 on: April 8, 2022, 06:12:44 pm
I bet you the rewards program is going to be paid in NFTs
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #13 on: April 8, 2022, 06:54:07 pm
I remember been out shopping with the missus, carpet or a couch or something, salesman was a blue nose, asked how I wanted to pay, handed him my MBNA LFC 5 times credit card, his face was a picture ;D

Used to pay for everything in Manchester on it too.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:36:12 am
so THIS is how you get an LFC pen this year
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:14:12 am
Quote from: Chakan on April  8, 2022, 12:20:32 pm
Tired of the club taking advantage of stupid people who will just pump their life savings into this.

Its a credit card
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:16:21 pm
Quote from: kiwiscouser on Yesterday at 10:14:12 am
Its a credit card

But people wont know what theyre getting.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 12:21:13 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 09:36:12 am
so THIS is how you get an LFC pen this year
So much easier than when I was 11 when my grandparents went back to Liverpool and bought me one back.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 12:59:35 pm
Fuck.


I just charged my night out to the club

(We just won a 12m verdict *three for willful infringement - Im a beast).
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 01:02:14 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 12:21:13 pm
So much easier than when I was 11 when my grandparents went back to Liverpool and bought me one back.

Absolute bastards, conning your grandparents into buying a pen
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 02:40:48 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 01:02:14 pm
Absolute bastards, conning your grandparents into buying a pen
That damn David Moors
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:38:49 pm
Declined.
Darn.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
I am not sure why fans are getting upset about this? If you  want the card you get it, and I cannot see that happening for a majority of people!  Looking for an additional source of revenue is not a bad idea and getting LFC's name more prevalent in the USA is also a good idea. Sorry, but LFC the club and all other English clubs sold their soul when the premiership started. If you do not want such financial ventures then LFC falls behind the clubs that are doing such things and become less competitive on the pitch.   
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #23 on: Today at 06:47:14 am
Great idea. You can see why we are finally over-taking Man Utd in terms of revenue this year. And we are actually spending the money on top young players, not on some dross like the Mancs ...
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #24 on: Today at 08:05:18 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
I am not sure why fans are getting upset about this? If you  want the card you get it, and I cannot see that happening for a majority of people!  Looking for an additional source of revenue is not a bad idea and getting LFC's name more prevalent in the USA is also a good idea. Sorry, but LFC the club and all other English clubs sold their soul when the premiership started. If you do not want such financial ventures then LFC falls behind the clubs that are doing such things and become less competitive on the pitch.   

I'm hoping most in here are just taking the piss. LFC had a credit card in the early 00's issued by MBNA, my first one had 4 stars on it and I got a new one in 2005 with 5 on it, so it's not a new thing for the club.

Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #25 on: Today at 08:16:57 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:05:18 am
I'm hoping most in here are just taking the piss. LFC had a credit card in the early 00's issued by MBNA, my first one had 4 stars on it and I got a new one in 2005 with 5 on it, so it's not a new thing for the club.

Yeah this card here is almost offensively dull

I like your story above about slapping down your one in Manchester  ;D

Should be the most obnoxious card design possible IMO,have a photo of Kop flags as the background,with all our trophies on it, and smiling floating heads of our greatest managers with YNWA written on top of it all
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #26 on: Today at 08:17:11 am
Its nothing new (from a UK perspective).  Id one some years ago.  Of course it was branded Liverpool FC but the provider was then MBNA.  Looking at this one it looks the same.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #27 on: Today at 08:21:53 am
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
I am not sure why fans are getting upset about this? If you  want the card you get it, and I cannot see that happening for a majority of people! 

Same thing as the NFTs. People want to cry about something that YOU have to opt into, no one is forcing you to get these things. LFC are trying ways to increase revenue, if people want to get shit like this that is on them.

It would be like people getting upset about fast food being unhealthy. No one is forcing you to buy the fast food. If Anfield started serving McNasty's in the stadium with a massive sponsorship would people be mad? Its horrible for your health but again no one is FORCING you to get it

People just crying about stupid shit

The internet is a wonderful place where you can research about things in mere seconds, do research and make informed decisions. Simple as.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #28 on: Today at 08:38:31 am
Man, the sarcasm in the thread completely went over some people's heads.  ;D
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #29 on: Today at 09:02:04 am
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:21:53 am
If Anfield started serving McNasty's in the stadium with a massive sponsorship would people be mad? Its horrible for your health but again no one is FORCING you to get it

Ahem 😉

Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #30 on: Today at 09:05:44 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:16:57 am
Yeah this card here is almost offensively dull

I like your story above about slapping down your one in Manchester  ;D

Should be the most obnoxious card design possible IMO,have a photo of Kop flags as the background,with all our trophies on it, and smiling floating heads of our greatest managers with YNWA written on top of it all

Id be getting one of those and using it everywhere 😎

Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #31 on: Today at 10:51:02 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:05:18 am
I'm hoping most in here are just taking the piss. LFC had a credit card in the early 00's issued by MBNA, my first one had 4 stars on it and I got a new one in 2005 with 5 on it, so it's not a new thing for the club.
They had advertising hoardings at Anfield promoting the card back then.
Re: New Liverpool Football Club Credit Card In USA
Reply #32 on: Today at 08:51:55 pm
Quote from: Red1976 on Yesterday at 11:37:58 pm
I am not sure why fans are getting upset about this? If you  want the card you get it, and I cannot see that happening for a majority of people!  Looking for an additional source of revenue is not a bad idea and getting LFC's name more prevalent in the USA is also a good idea. Sorry, but LFC the club and all other English clubs sold their soul when the premiership started. If you do not want such financial ventures then LFC falls behind the clubs that are doing such things and become less competitive on the pitch.   

This is the truth. Creation of Premier League was the original sin and Super League or NFT proof of their greed has no limit.
