I am not sure why fans are getting upset about this? If you want the card you get it, and I cannot see that happening for a majority of people! Looking for an additional source of revenue is not a bad idea and getting LFC's name more prevalent in the USA is also a good idea. Sorry, but LFC the club and all other English clubs sold their soul when the premiership started. If you do not want such financial ventures then LFC falls behind the clubs that are doing such things and become less competitive on the pitch.