Critical Race Theory

Re: Critical Race Theory
Quote from: wemmick on April 27, 2022, 06:11:48 pm
The general public in my experience often conflates CRT with critical social theory in the social sciences, which does try to make sense of the caste connection. White people in the U.S. are right to be skeptical when scholars argue that discrimination helped the white community develop immense wealth at the expense of minorities. Most of them look around and they legitimately aren't much better off. Crenshaw mentions white elites, and she is spot on, but that isn't emphasized enough within general political discourse. The white community in the U.S. thinks CRT, as mode of analysis, assumes that the term white is synonymous with wealth. CRT doesn't make that assumption, but critical social theory does at times when it really shouldn't.

White households are generally wealthier than other races, and earn more income, but the wealth inequality in the white community itself is so enormous that most white households arent that much better off. In fact, the difference in median net worth between white households and African American households is less for households in the bottom 90% than it is between the bottom 90% and the top 10% of households in the white community alone. The median net worth for the top 10 per cent of white households is almost $1.8 million! The white population of the U.S. has produced an enormous amount of wealth, often at the expense of others or by denying others entry into higher classes historically, but it never controlled the distribution of all the wealth it created. The white community is incredibly wealthy, but most of that wealth siphoned into relatively few households over the last century.   

interesting, thanks for posting

Quote
White people in the U.S. are right to be skeptical when scholars argue that discrimination helped the white community develop immense wealth at the expense of minorities. Most of them look around and they legitimately aren't much better off. 

They can be skeptical, but the bolded part is still true, Id be interested in putting that fact back at the skeptics

Quote
  The white community in the U.S. thinks CRT, as mode of analysis, assumes that the term white is synonymous with wealth. CRT doesn't make that assumption, but critical social theory does at times when it really shouldn't. 

So again the skeptical white people are falling into a trap that suits the rich.

Quote
but the wealth inequality in the white community itself is so enormous that most white households arent that much better off. In fact, the difference in median net worth between white households and African American households is less for households in the bottom 90% than it is between the bottom 90% and the top 10% of households in the white community alone. 
 
Supports what I said above really.  The poorer white people need to look at and support CRT as an example of how they can champion their own cause.

To conflate it with issues in British  society, your enemies dont come from overseas, they come from Eton

Re: Critical Race Theory
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  7, 2022, 10:08:48 pm
Just watching a couple of things on this and I haven't heard anything about it?

Have I had my head in the sand? Is it something to do with just America?

What do we think about it? John Oliver said that this is going on for 'over a year'

Really?

It's a load of racist bollocks not much more to it thanks for coming take care everybody
Re: Critical Race Theory
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on April  7, 2022, 10:08:48 pm
Just watching a couple of things on this and I haven't heard anything about it?

Have I had my head in the sand? Is it something to do with just America?

What do we think about it? John Oliver said that this is going on for 'over a year'

Really?

Its racist divisive shite being pushed by the usual arseholes over the pond in jeebus-land.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 11:35:48 pm
Its racist divisive shite being pushed by the usual arseholes over the pond in jeebus-land.

Yeah see what I said

This thread should have been two posts long
Re: Critical Race Theory
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 03:09:02 am
Yeah see what I said

This thread should have been two posts long

What is 'bollocks'? The theory itself or the people opposing it?
