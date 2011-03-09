« previous next »
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #40 on: Today at 03:48:54 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeHqZT-NsxE

No offence but that is some stupid shit. Literally ignorant in the sense that she has no knowledge of the subject she is discussing. Her comment that "it's a theory" is the kind of nonsense you get from Creationists taling about the Theory of Evolution. I confess I turned it off before the end because it was making my head hurt. I managed to get through the start when she was spouting some bollocks about Harry Potter, but it's safe to say that talking about Harry Potter is an indication of her immaturity.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #41 on: Today at 04:15:12 pm
I thought it was fairly good.  I think only her first two points relate to CRT proper, and the rest relate more to the intolerance that has taken hold on the cultural left, of which the pushing of CRT is only a part.  If she feels troubled by mandated adherence to orthodoxy, thats fine isnt it?  We dont want that.  Must say I share that concern, though in fairness I dont get usually get a hard time for expressing it.  Maybe thats my privilege talking.

And youre right that it isnt a theory!  Its a mode of analysis.  But then it wasnt her that coined the phrase, so youd forgive her asinine response.  Shes clearly exercised about its being pushed as an explanation for everything, and if shes a student who feels like that then I guess she should know whether that actually happens.  As Homesick Red says, it does seem like a pretty terrible idea to be putting that front-and-centre of everything.  The world is way more complex than that.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #42 on: Today at 06:26:58 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeHqZT-NsxE
 

How did you find this woman's video? She seems straight outta the right-wing/christian money making on the socials school ?
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #43 on: Today at 06:30:03 pm
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #44 on: Today at 09:51:35 pm
My bad. . .. "re-introducing" was the wrong choice of word.
I wasn't meaning to infer racism had gone away or anything. However the lack of responses on this thread probably indicates just how toxic this debate has become.
I stumbled across this thread started by Andy, and probably just like him was curious as to what this was all about.
Knowing nothing, I googled it, quickly found it can be quite impenetrable and tried to get a quick overview.
Most of the stuff out there seems quite polarised to say the least --- someone called Ben Shapiro on the one hand, contrasted with Keith Brooks on the other.
With nothing more than that to go on, I came across the video above from Kimi Katiti who seemed to be against CRT, and was more concerned with straight down the line Equality for all.
If you can point me in the direction of anything that might be of more use to me and others, I'm all ears. I simply don't know enough to have an opinion on CRT.

I can see valid points from both sides, but worry how effective this can be in achieving what I hope everybody wants, i.e. equality for all.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #45 on: Today at 09:56:56 pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zeHqZT-NsxE

strange place to end up on YouTube if i'm honest. of course every 'POC' doesn't have the same views on everything to do with race/racism, just look at someone like Priti Patel.

racism in the USA is still very much a problem (as it is here) - and historic racism continues to have lasting impacts on the Black community especially.

nobody is stigmatising white people unless they're a racist - we're calling for accountability over past actions and equity, justice and reform of the many systemic prejudices that exist. are we meant to just keep quiet and do nothing just due to some perceived notion of 'racial harmony'? it's akin to these people that say they 'don't see colour' or that we should 'try and build bridges' with racists. it's nonsense and just mainly white people being fragile and conservative POCs trying to appease people and oftentimes, grift.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #46 on: Today at 10:01:05 pm
there is no 'straight down the line equality for all' when white people have had a headstart in many regards and benefit from often unintentional biases.
Re: Critical Race Theory
Reply #47 on: Today at 10:03:56 pm
If you think that she is confused, spare a thought for the rest of us! What chance do we stand?

See above! If the considered thoughts of a young lady who seems to speak with perfectly good intention can be dismissed as "stupid shit. Literally ignorant", what chance do the rest of us mere mortals stand?

In order to move things on and improve life for everyone, doesn't the first need to be the ability to get around the table and discuss things in a friendly and open manner without resorting to insults?

As I mentioned earlier, it's probably one of the reasons why there are so few respondents to this thread. The atmosphere is toxic, even for the curious wishing to learn.


