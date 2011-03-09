I really think you need to read a bit more and stop relying on YouTube. No one is reintroducing racism into modern America. It has never gone away. From voter suppression, to the systemised prosecution and incarceration of young black men, inequalities in housing and education, gerrymandering of voting districts, demonisation of black men as naturally aggressive and sexually predatory, the reintroduction of Jim Crow laws in southern states, the eulogising of the Confederacy as some glorious age that was destroyed just because they wanted States Rights and of course the fact that driving while black or jogging while black were regarded as capital offences



White nationalist terrorise has been the main terrorist threat in the US for years. Fuelled by the big lie that the white race is under attack.



And just to be clear - its not about punishing people for the sins of their fathers. Its pointing out that their fathers set up a system that exploited black people and is still operating in the same way today.



My bad. . .. "re-introducing" was the wrong choice of word.I wasn't meaning to infer racism had gone away or anything. However the lack of responses on this thread probably indicates just how toxic this debate has become.I stumbled across this thread started by Andy, and probably just like him was curious as to what this was all about.Knowing nothing, I googled it, quickly found it can be quite impenetrable and tried to get a quick overview.Most of the stuff out there seems quite polarised to say the least --- someone called Ben Shapiro on the one hand, contrasted with Keith Brooks on the other.With nothing more than that to go on, I came across the video above from Kimi Katiti who seemed to be against CRT, and was more concerned with straight down the line Equality for all.If you can point me in the direction of anything that might be of more use to me and others, I'm all ears. I simply don't know enough to have an opinion on CRT.I can see valid points from both sides, but worry how effective this can be in achieving what I hope everybody wants, i.e. equality for all.