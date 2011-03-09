« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Critical Race Theory  (Read 620 times)

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,555
  • Asterisks baby!
Critical Race Theory
« on: Yesterday at 10:08:48 pm »
Just watching a couple of things on this and I haven't heard anything about it?

Have I had my head in the sand? Is it something to do with just America?

What do we think about it? John Oliver said that this is going on for 'over a year'

Really?
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,346
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:54:50 pm »
Just the crazier Yanks but it's coming soon to a loon fest near you
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:03:03 am »
Its nothing pretty much. Just a culture war boogeyman created by right-wing in US so they can stop kids from learning about things like Slavery or Jim Crow in history class.
Logged

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,540
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:44:37 am »
What it is:

Critical race theory (CRT) is a cross-disciplinary intellectual and social movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race, society, and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice. For example, the CRT conceptual framework is one way to study racial bias in laws and institutions, such as the how and why of incarceration rates and how sentencing differs among racial groups in the United States.[1] CRT is also used in sociology to explain social, political, and legal structures and power distribution through the lens of race.[2][3] The word critical in its name is an academic term that refers to critical thinking, critical theory, and scholarly criticism, rather than criticizing or blaming people.[4][5]

(From Wiki)

What the Conservative Right are trying to portray it as:

Paedophile Liberals led by child-eating Hillary Clinton indoctrinating five year old white kids with self hate.

Basically its being weaponised by the same racist c*nts who lost the American Civil War and have never forgiven black people for emancipation.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,540
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:10:29 am »
Quote from: Max_powers on Today at 03:03:03 am
Its nothing pretty much. Just a culture war boogeyman created by right-wing in US so they can stop kids from learning about things like Slavery or Jim Crow in history class.

It’s definitely not ‘nothing’. The Conservative Right project to roll back civil liberties and minority rights is gathering pace. The Republicans, their backers and supporters like Murdoch and the Koch brothers realised they couldn’t maintain power in fair elections and have been using media like Fox News and the less well know Sinclair Media to spread misinformation. They’ve gerrymandered election districts and introduced racist voter suppression. The big win, which has the potential to turn America into a fascist state in the next five years, was blocking Obama’s Supreme Court pick and Trump’s three horrendous ideologue Supreme Court picks.

The horrors have already started with the effective abolition of abortion in Texas and other states. In the coming months and years expect cases brought before the Supreme Court that roll back all kinds of rights that were established in the sixties and seventies that are anathema to the religious right.

And the potential kicker will be a re-run of 2020 but this time the Republicans will have a Supreme Court 6-3 in their favour who could well just declare the Republican the winner.

So no, it’s not ‘nothing’ it’s part of a wide campaign to turn America into a country based on narrow right wing religious values.

*edit - and at the moment they are succeeding.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:53 am by Alan_X »
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline smithng

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,245
  • "On a stroppy little island of mixed up people"
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:17:57 am »
John Oliver did a segment on this on Last Week Tonight, couple of months ago, available on Youtube ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EICp1vGlh_U

Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,244
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:25:10 am »
Alan's 2 posts are absolutely spot on. I'll try to find a podcast from last year about it later, it's worth a listen if you want to attempt to understand.


edit here it is....it doesn't seem to be on iTunes.
https://slate.com/podcasts/what-next/2021/07/critical-race-theory-in-schools-how-the-right-weaponized-an-academic-discipline

what's frightening about how the far right are weaponising CRT is their suggestion that teaching history, in particular the egregious treatment of black people, is teaching white people to hate themselves.
No, it's just factual history you racist pricks.
« Last Edit: Today at 08:07:32 am by John C »
Logged

Online Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,795
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:35:55 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:10:29 am

Sorry my bad. Should have clarified. I meant that the way its being characterized by the right is a nothing burger. You have kids being taught the same version of American History as they have always been and you have these twats labelling it CRT and demonizing teachers and school boards over it.

Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,555
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:42:27 am »
Quote from: smithng on Today at 07:17:57 am
John Oliver did a segment on this on Last Week Tonight, couple of months ago, available on Youtube ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EICp1vGlh_U



Yeah that's what popped up on my feed so gave it a watch

I know it's the 'land of the free' but I'm always amazed at the amount of hate that Fox and that Carter git get away with. It's just racist gibberish from what I can make out.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Offline Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,552
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:34:16 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 07:25:10 am
Alan's 2 posts are absolutely spot on. I'll try to find a podcast from last year about it later, it's worth a listen if you want to attempt to understand.


edit here it is....it doesn't seem to be on iTunes.
https://slate.com/podcasts/what-next/2021/07/critical-race-theory-in-schools-how-the-right-weaponized-an-academic-discipline

what's frightening about how the far right are weaponising CRT is their suggestion that teaching history, in particular the egregious treatment of black people, is teaching white people to hate themselves.
No, it's just factual history you racist pricks.

And it has creeped in over here, albeit not called CRT  it just culture war or whatever bollocks theyre calling it.

A few gobs on sticks were up in arms last year about National Trust properties putting details of the actual history of the places on websites, posters and in the tours. just the odd line like this was funded by the slave trade or something.  Actual historical facts, and they wanted them taken down or removed.  It just makes them uncomfortable for some reason. It was a couple of hundred years ago, and its not their house, so you have to ask yourself why they object so much
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,618
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:56:52 am »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 07:10:29 am

So no, its not nothing its part of a wide campaign to turn America into a country based on narrow right wing religious values.

*edit - and at the moment they are succeeding.


Two superb posts, Alan.

I would just question how much of those driving the hard-right movement genuinely hold religious fundamentalist views (ie, apply them to themselves) and how much is just using it to secure a very substantial 'base' of voters?
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,555
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:56:20 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:56:52 am

Two superb posts, Alan.

I would just question how much of those driving the hard-right movement genuinely hold religious fundamentalist views (ie, apply them to themselves) and how much is just using it to secure a very substantial 'base' of voters?

You could ask the same thing across history to be honest.

For all the claims that "Religion has caused more wars..." I personally doubt it. I have no doubt that Religion is used as an excuse and a driver to push others into conflict, but when you look deeper, it's not actually 'Religion' that's doing the work - it's expansion, resources, Power, Influence and money.
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,618
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #12 on: Today at 12:21:47 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 11:56:20 am
You could ask the same thing across history to be honest.

For all the claims that "Religion has caused more wars..." I personally doubt it. I have no doubt that Religion is used as an excuse and a driver to push others into conflict, but when you look deeper, it's not actually 'Religion' that's doing the work - it's expansion, resources, Power, Influence and money.


Religion has been - and in some still-devout/backward regions, still is - a powerful tool to be wielded by those in power, to control the minds of the masses.

We all know of the 'god gene' that has humans (not all?) predisposed to believe in a deity/afterlife. It's exploited by religious leaders and clerics, who weave fantastical stories to brainwash the gullible.

Throughout history there've been countless examples of the powerful and privileged joining with religious leaders for reasons of mutual patronage. The tribal chiefs/lords/sheiks/kings/emperors/whatever provide the religious leaders with protection, privilege, position, power and in return get the religious leaders imploring their followers to respect and be obedient to the [political] leaders.

When it comes to war, religion is the tool used in many cases to mobilise and motivate the masses to fight. But you're right that those driving the wars will be doing so for power/wealth/ego reasons.

I guess also, nationalism is a form of religious belief.
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,245
  • 27 Years...
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:29:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:21:47 pm

Religion has been - and in some still-devout/backward regions, still is - a powerful tool to be wielded by those in power, to control the minds of the masses.

We all know of the 'god gene' that has humans (not all?) predisposed to believe in a deity/afterlife. It's exploited by religious leaders and clerics, who weave fantastical stories to brainwash the gullible.

Throughout history there've been countless examples of the powerful and privileged joining with religious leaders for reasons of mutual patronage. The tribal chiefs/lords/sheiks/kings/emperors/whatever provide the religious leaders with protection, privilege, position, power and in return get the religious leaders imploring their followers to respect and be obedient to the [political] leaders.

When it comes to war, religion is the tool used in many cases to mobilise and motivate the masses to fight. But you're right that those driving the wars will be doing so for power/wealth/ego reasons.

I guess also, nationalism is a form of religious belief.

I've always believed that the three biggest betrayals of human kind were religion, patriotism and the work ethic.

All three pushed onto the masses by the rich and powerful and designed to control, manipulate and mobilise for their own ends. Driven, as you say, by power, wealth and ego reasons.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,618
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:29:59 pm
I've always believed that the three biggest betrayals of human kind were religion, patriotism and the work ethic.

All three pushed onto the masses by the rich and powerful and designed to control, manipulate and mobilise for their own ends. Driven, as you say, by power, wealth and ego reasons.


 :thumbup
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,540
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:56:09 pm »
Quote from: smithng on Today at 07:17:57 am
John Oliver did a segment on this on Last Week Tonight, couple of months ago, available on Youtube ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EICp1vGlh_U

Brilliant as ever.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,033
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:57:27 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:29:59 pm
I've always believed that the three biggest betrayals of human kind were religion, patriotism and the work ethic.

All three pushed onto the masses by the rich and powerful and designed to control, manipulate and mobilise for their own ends. Driven, as you say, by power, wealth and ego reasons.

 :thumbup

Well done mentioning the work ethic.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #17 on: Today at 01:00:21 pm »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 12:57:27 pm
:thumbup

Well done mentioning the work ethic.
Tell that to Kloppo and the boys  ;)
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,956
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:00:21 pm
Tell that to Kloppo and the boys  ;)

Or airline pilots.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,618
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:30:10 pm »
Quote from: smithng on Today at 07:17:57 am
John Oliver did a segment on this on Last Week Tonight, couple of months ago, available on Youtube ...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EICp1vGlh_U


Just watched that all the way through. It's superb; a masterpiece.

Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,618
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:31:34 pm »
Logged
Never mind life expectancy, never mind cancer outcomes - look at wage growth Bozo Johnson

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,555
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Critical Race Theory
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:21:47 pm

Religion has been - and in some still-devout/backward regions, still is - a powerful tool to be wielded by those in power, to control the minds of the masses.

We all know of the 'god gene' that has humans (not all?) predisposed to believe in a deity/afterlife. It's exploited by religious leaders and clerics, who weave fantastical stories to brainwash the gullible.

Throughout history there've been countless examples of the powerful and privileged joining with religious leaders for reasons of mutual patronage. The tribal chiefs/lords/sheiks/kings/emperors/whatever provide the religious leaders with protection, privilege, position, power and in return get the religious leaders imploring their followers to respect and be obedient to the [political] leaders.

When it comes to war, religion is the tool used in many cases to mobilise and motivate the masses to fight. But you're right that those driving the wars will be doing so for power/wealth/ego reasons.

I guess also, nationalism is a form of religious belief.

Didn't I just say that? :)
Logged
Hedley Lamarr

Ill take the ban, but Andy youre a twat.

2022/03/10
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 