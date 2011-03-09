Its nothing pretty much. Just a culture war boogeyman created by right-wing in US so they can stop kids from learning about things like Slavery or Jim Crow in history class.



It’s definitely not ‘nothing’. The Conservative Right project to roll back civil liberties and minority rights is gathering pace. The Republicans, their backers and supporters like Murdoch and the Koch brothers realised they couldn’t maintain power in fair elections and have been using media like Fox News and the less well know Sinclair Media to spread misinformation. They’ve gerrymandered election districts and introduced racist voter suppression. The big win, which has the potential to turn America into a fascist state in the next five years, was blocking Obama’s Supreme Court pick and Trump’s three horrendous ideologue Supreme Court picks.The horrors have already started with the effective abolition of abortion in Texas and other states. In the coming months and years expect cases brought before the Supreme Court that roll back all kinds of rights that were established in the sixties and seventies that are anathema to the religious right.And the potential kicker will be a re-run of 2020 but this time the Republicans will have a Supreme Court 6-3 in their favour who could well just declare the Republican the winner.So no, it’s not ‘nothing’ it’s part of a wide campaign to turn America into a country based on narrow right wing religious values.*edit - and at the moment they are succeeding.