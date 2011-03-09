What it is:
Critical race theory (CRT) is a cross-disciplinary intellectual and social movement of civil-rights scholars and activists who seek to examine the intersection of race, society, and law in the United States and to challenge mainstream American liberal approaches to racial justice. For example, the CRT conceptual framework is one way to study racial bias in laws and institutions, such as the how and why of incarceration rates and how sentencing differs among racial groups in the United States.[1] CRT is also used in sociology to explain social, political, and legal structures and power distribution through the lens of race.[2][3] The word critical in its name is an academic term that refers to critical thinking, critical theory, and scholarly criticism, rather than criticizing or blaming people.[4][5]
(From Wiki)
What the Conservative Right are trying to portray it as:
Paedophile Liberals led by child-eating Hillary Clinton indoctrinating five year old white kids with self hate.
Basically its being weaponised by the same racist c*nts who lost the American Civil War and have never forgiven black people for emancipation.