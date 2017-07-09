« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April  (Read 9824 times)

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #640 on: Today at 04:45:22 pm »
All three of the 3pm games are being won to NIL by the away teams and with 11 goals so far.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #641 on: Today at 04:46:18 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 04:39:30 pm
That's literally what in their own hands means  ;D

Sorry, I thought you had meant that "they had it done" - i.e. a win today = Top 4, no doubt about it.  And as I said - even WITH a win today, them winning every game would not actually guarantee them top 4 - they're relying on other teams beating Spurs and Arsenal, so hardly "in their own hands" - with 8 wins from their last 8, then they'd have finished with 75.  Arsenal, even with the loss today, could get to 75 (with the loss against Utd of course), and Spurs could get to 78 - so they could mathematically end up SIXTH with those 8 wins on the bounce!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #642 on: Today at 04:46:56 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:38:18 pm
That'll be 10 losses in 30 league games for Arsenal. An absolute mile off it again. They've spent plenty in recent years and without Europe this season should have been tying 4th place up, but I don't think they will. Poor exit from the FA Cup too and couldn't test us properly in the League Cup semi. I still can't believe Arteta didn't get sacked, as a better manager would be able to get more out of these.
Vieira will be there b4 long.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #643 on: Today at 04:47:43 pm »

'Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someones phone after the game against Everton today.':-

https://twitter.com/BRGoals/status/1512814962330247173 & https://v.redd.it/5cnuqmyuxis81


'Manchester United are aware of and looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone at Goodison Park, in footage published by
@evertonhub' - https://twitter.com/skysportslyall/status/1512812407776759822





^ from https://www.givemesport.com/87993780-cristiano-ronaldo-man-utd-looking-into-claims-he-smashed-everton-fans-phone

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #644 on: Today at 04:48:27 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 04:46:18 pm
Sorry, I thought you had meant that "they had it done" - i.e. a win today = Top 4, no doubt about it.  And as I said - even WITH a win today, them winning every game would not actually guarantee them top 4 - they're relying on other teams beating Spurs and Arsenal, so hardly "in their own hands" - with 8 wins from their last 8, then they'd have finished with 75.  Arsenal, even with the loss today, could get to 75 (with the loss against Utd of course), and Spurs could get to 78 - so they could mathematically end up SIXTH with those 8 wins on the bounce!

Spurs and Arsenal play each other as well though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #645 on: Today at 04:50:03 pm »
Just seen the scores. Arsenal have shit the bed!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #646 on: Today at 04:50:11 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:47:43 pm
'Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someones phone after the game against Everton today.':-

https://twitter.com/BRGoals/status/1512814962330247173 & https://v.redd.it/5cnuqmyuxis81
I'm more surprised that they have a 'Red Zone' at Goodison.  :o
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #647 on: Today at 04:50:20 pm »
Odergaard scores, huge deflection.

2 mins plus stopage time left.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #648 on: Today at 04:51:13 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:47:43 pm
'Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someones phone after the game against Everton today.':-

https://twitter.com/BRGoals/status/1512814962330247173 & https://v.redd.it/5cnuqmyuxis81

Lots of people saying its his shinpad, but someone has shown a still photo that looks like it is actually a phone.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #649 on: Today at 04:51:35 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:50:20 pm
Odergaard scores, huge deflection.

2 mins plus stopage time left.
Huge deflection
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #650 on: Today at 04:53:07 pm »
Southampton have really rolled out the deckchair and flip flops havent they
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #651 on: Today at 04:53:28 pm »
Has Lallana touched the ball yet?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #652 on: Today at 04:54:38 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:47:43 pm

'Manchester United are aware of and looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone at Goodison Park, in footage published by
@evertonhub' - https://twitter.com/skysportslyall/status/1512812407776759822



#prayforphone
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #653 on: Today at 04:54:49 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:47:43 pm
'Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someones phone after the game against Everton today.':-

https://twitter.com/BRGoals/status/1512814962330247173 & https://v.redd.it/5cnuqmyuxis81


'Manchester United are aware of and looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone at Goodison Park, in footage published by
@evertonhub' - https://twitter.com/skysportslyall/status/1512812407776759822



Red zone at Goodison? they'll not be happy about that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #654 on: Today at 04:54:59 pm »
Must be infuriating for Arsenal fans that their team decided to show some fight from the 88th minute.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #655 on: Today at 04:55:31 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:54:38 pm
#prayforphone

It's ok, he apologised afterwards and wrote it a massive cheque
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #656 on: Today at 04:56:19 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 04:54:59 pm
Must be infuriating for Arsenal fans that their team decided to show some fight from the 88th minute.

Thats probably Brighton easing up a bit too?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #657 on: Today at 04:57:12 pm »

Arsenal [1] - 2 Brighton; Martin Odegaard goal on 89' - https://streamwo.com/v/vvqg1fxv & https://v.redd.it/a9nbf4dsyis81


1-2; full-time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #658 on: Today at 04:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:56:19 pm
Thats probably Brighton easing up a bit too?

yeah you are right there too.

Brighton where all over the place the last few mins.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #659 on: Today at 04:57:41 pm »
Siuuuuuuu phone
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #660 on: Today at 04:57:49 pm »
Theyre not in cups so their small squad wont matter.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #661 on: Today at 04:57:57 pm »
Arsenal spurs'd it.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #662 on: Today at 04:58:25 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 04:57:12 pm
Arsenal [1] - 2 Brighton; Martin Odegaard goal on 89' - https://streamwo.com/v/vvqg1fxv & https://v.redd.it/a9nbf4dsyis81


1-2; full-time.
Lol idiots didn't start playing until extra time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #663 on: Today at 04:58:32 pm »
Bad luck in Legoland
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #664 on: Today at 04:59:04 pm »

Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey, Coutinho, Watkins, Ings.

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #665 on: Today at 04:59:26 pm »
*Checks out Saturday's scores*

Alright, I'll spend a few moments at RedCafe and watch some AFTV before bed tonight.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #666 on: Today at 05:04:07 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 04:35:25 pm
Ive no animosity toward arsenal, although Id personally rather Spurs finish 4th purely because I dont think it benefits us for Arsenal to get CL football again whereas with Spurs it never seems to really change much. Ive got a mate who has a seasie there and hes as reasonable as you could ask for, to the point I wont even take the piss as it would feel a bit like pulling a Zouma, but the sheer brazen arrogance of North Bank on here makes this whole episode hillarious.

North Cantona has taken his smugness elsewhere for a bit, no?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #667 on: Today at 05:04:31 pm »
Could do with a Spurs win at Villa Park. It'll give them a 6 point gap over the mancs which should pretty much finish off whatever hopes they had of competing in next season's Champions League.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #668 on: Today at 05:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Today at 04:59:26 pm
*Checks out Saturday's scores*

Alright, I'll spend a few moments at RedCafe and watch some AFTV before bed tonight.

Too much laughter before sleep doesn't help.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #669 on: Today at 05:08:38 pm »
"Is Harry Kane the best player in the Premier League right now?"

What the utter fuck?

Oh Rebecca, why.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #670 on: Today at 05:14:32 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 04:58:32 pm
Bad luck in Legoland

He is a fraud just like his ex-boss. Arsenal would have done much better had they hired Veira instead of Arteta.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #671 on: Today at 05:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:08:38 pm
"Is Harry Kane the best player in the Premier League right now?"

What the utter fuck?

Oh Rebecca, why.

Oh mam, I forgot the commentary for the 90 minutes will basically be a massive hard-on for Kane.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #672 on: Today at 05:24:08 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:08:38 pm
"Is Harry Kane the best player in the Premier League right now?"

What the utter fuck?

Oh Rebecca, why.

He probably is the in-form player in the league right now.  He has 8 goals (1 penalty), 5 assists in his 13 games this calendar year.  Salah has 5 goals (3 penalties), 1 assists in his 11 games this calendar year.

Doesn't matter because it's a team effort, and Salah's still top scorer anyway, but if she said right now (implying recent form), and not for the entire season, it's not that controversial.

NBC pundits were also calling Salah the best player in the world full-stop earlier this season.  It's all just for show.  Let them "debate" it while our team wins matches.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #673 on: Today at 05:30:46 pm »
Wellthat was a new kick off  :o
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #674 on: Today at 05:31:21 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 05:17:45 pm
Oh mam, I forgot the commentary for the 90 minutes will basically be a massive hard-on for Kane.

It's Andy Hinchcliffe, he'll spend 90 mins telling Kane what he should've done
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
« Reply #675 on: Today at 05:31:37 pm »
Correct Skip.
