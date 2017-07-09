That's literally what in their own hands means
That'll be 10 losses in 30 league games for Arsenal. An absolute mile off it again. They've spent plenty in recent years and without Europe this season should have been tying 4th place up, but I don't think they will. Poor exit from the FA Cup too and couldn't test us properly in the League Cup semi. I still can't believe Arteta didn't get sacked, as a better manager would be able to get more out of these.
Sorry, I thought you had meant that "they had it done" - i.e. a win today = Top 4, no doubt about it. And as I said - even WITH a win today, them winning every game would not actually guarantee them top 4 - they're relying on other teams beating Spurs and Arsenal, so hardly "in their own hands" - with 8 wins from their last 8, then they'd have finished with 75. Arsenal, even with the loss today, could get to 75 (with the loss against Utd of course), and Spurs could get to 78 - so they could mathematically end up SIXTH with those 8 wins on the bounce!
'Cristiano Ronaldo smashed someones phone after the game against Everton today.':-https://twitter.com/BRGoals/status/1512814962330247173 & https://v.redd.it/5cnuqmyuxis81
Odergaard scores, huge deflection. 2 mins plus stopage time left.
'Manchester United are aware of and looking into an incident involving Cristiano Ronaldo and a mobile phone at Goodison Park, in footage published by @evertonhub' - https://twitter.com/skysportslyall/status/1512812407776759822
#prayforphone
Must be infuriating for Arsenal fans that their team decided to show some fight from the 88th minute.
Thats probably Brighton easing up a bit too?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Arsenal [1] - 2 Brighton; Martin Odegaard goal on 89' - https://streamwo.com/v/vvqg1fxv & https://v.redd.it/a9nbf4dsyis811-2; full-time.
Ive no animosity toward arsenal, although Id personally rather Spurs finish 4th purely because I dont think it benefits us for Arsenal to get CL football again whereas with Spurs it never seems to really change much. Ive got a mate who has a seasie there and hes as reasonable as you could ask for, to the point I wont even take the piss as it would feel a bit like pulling a Zouma, but the sheer brazen arrogance of North Bank on here makes this whole episode hillarious.
*Checks out Saturday's scores*Alright, I'll spend a few moments at RedCafe and watch some AFTV before bed tonight.
Bad luck in Legoland
"Is Harry Kane the best player in the Premier League right now?"What the utter fuck?Oh Rebecca, why.
Oh mam, I forgot the commentary for the 90 minutes will basically be a massive hard-on for Kane.
