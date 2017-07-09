That's literally what in their own hands means



Sorry, I thought you had meant that "they had it done" - i.e. a win today = Top 4, no doubt about it. And as I said - even WITH a win today, them winning every game would not actually guarantee them top 4 - they're relying on other teams beating Spurs and Arsenal, so hardly "in their own hands" - with 8 wins from their last 8, then they'd have finished with 75. Arsenal, even with the loss today, could get to 75 (with the loss against Utd of course), and Spurs could get to 78 - so they could mathematically end up SIXTH with those 8 wins on the bounce!