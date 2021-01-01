« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:02:33 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:30:40 pm
And I could end this evening in bed with Margot Robbie. Both are equally unlikely to happen.
Schrödinger's Margot Robbie; you don't know if she's in your bed or not til you pull the covers back.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:10:15 pm

Southampton 0 - [1] Chelsea; Alonso goal on 8' - https://streamwo.com/v/94tr4tjm & https://streamin.me/v/78873354

Southampton 0 - [2] Chelsea; Mount goal on 16' - https://streamwo.com/v/3a8bctk7 & https://juststream.live/OverturnRowdiestDiktat

Southampton 0 - [3] Chelsea; Werner goal on 22' - https://streamwo.com/v/sdjsrt02 & https://v.redd.it/igbn73ktiis81

Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:15:49 pm
Guess a Watford win would be best here? Keep the pressure on Everton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:19:41 pm
Werner hat trick
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:21:29 pm
Rafinha scores a beauty, then does a Fabinho knee slide.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:21:58 pm
What a strike.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:23:14 pm
Wow. Southampton is on the beach already.  :o
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:24:19 pm
Still maintain this fella at Southampton is a bit of a turd. He's been there for a few years now, has a settled team, after today they'll have won as many games as Everton having played one more.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:25:58 pm
WTF is about some of the screaming at the Watford game, sounds like someone is getting tortured.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:28:35 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 03:25:58 pm
WTF is about some of the screaming at the Watford game, sounds like someone is getting tortured.

They are.

They are being made to watch Watford.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:28:45 pm
« Last Edit: Today at 03:45:40 pm by oojason »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:29:01 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 03:28:35 pm
They are.

They are being made to watch Watford.

Fair.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:29:19 pm
Nice goal Trossard, Brighton lead.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:29:58 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:24:19 pm
Still maintain this fella at Southampton is a bit of a turd. He's been there for a few years now, has a settled team, after today they'll have won as many games as Everton having played one more.

Hassenhuttl?

Wow your opinion i guess.  He's done a very good job there. They have a team which has the talent of a side that should be in the bottom 3 or 5. They should be fighting relegation every season. He has them pushing well above their individual ability. Absolutely nothing up top in terms of quality. Adams and Borja are decent enough but not very good. Wide forwards are Championship level quality in Redmond, Walcott and whoever else.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:31:41 pm by Pradan »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:30:24 pm

Arsenal 0 - [1] Brighton; Trossard goal on 28' - https://streamwo.com/v/r20p28s5 & https://v.redd.it/c557uox4kis81
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:32:27 pm

Southampton 0 - [4] Chelsea; Havertz goal on 31' - https://streamwo.com/v/tz4xvm9c & https://v.redd.it/jszh3aqjkis81
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:32:31 pm
this will be 9 nil
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:34:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:24:19 pm
Still maintain this fella at Southampton is a bit of a turd. He's been there for a few years now, has a settled team, after today they'll have won as many games as Everton having played one more.
Southampton board have no ambition.

Also feels like quality of the strikers in the also-rans isn't as good as it used to be in the 90s/00s where multiple teams would have a 12-20 goal a season striker.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:36:39 pm
Are Arsenal going to bottle 4th?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:37:59 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:36:39 pm
Are Arsenal going to bottle 4th?

i think so
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:38:26 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 03:29:58 pm
Hassenhuttl?

Wow your opinion i guess.  He's done a very good job there. They have a team which has the talent of a side that should be in the bottom 3 or 5. They should be fighting relegation every season. He has them pushing well above their individual ability. Absolutely nothing up top in terms of quality. Adams and Borja are decent enough but not very good. Wide forwards are Championship level quality in Redmond, Walcott and whoever else.

Not having this. They have a much better team/squad than the likes of Watford, Norwich, Burnley, Brentford..

What Hassenhuttl needs to sort out is this weird streakiness. Every season they go on a run of 10-15 games of looking like European contenders, then go on a run of 10-15 games where they can't buy a point.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:38:34 pm
Quote from: Pradan on Today at 03:29:58 pm
Hassenhuttl?

Wow your opinion i guess.  He's done a very good job there. They have a team which has the talent of a side that should be in the bottom 3 or 5. They should be fighting relegation every season. He has them pushing well above their individual ability. Absolutely nothing up top in terms of quality. Adams and Borja are decent enough but not very good. Wide forwards are Championship level quality in Redmond, Walcott and whoever else.

They've been in the league for ten years now, he's been there for over three, and if anything they've gone backwards. His league finishes have been 16th, 11th and 15th and they look on course for about 14th/15th this season. He did come in when they were in a bit of trouble towards the bottom but I think he's pretty average at best. Overseen two of the most horrific losses in the history of the top division too and looks set for another today.

If he consistently had them 9th-11th I'd give him a bit more praise but I don't think he's going to be able to break them out of that habit of finishing as low as they have been. Some do just look on the beach when they know there's no danger of going down.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:41:18 pm by disgraced cake »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:39:38 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on Today at 03:34:37 pm
Southampton board have no ambition.

Also feels like quality of the strikers in the also-rans isn't as good as it used to be in the 90s/00s where multiple teams would have a 12-20 goal a season striker.

Do agree with that. Ings was always going to be hard to replace, don't think it's a move either side have particularly benefitted from. The lad they've got on loan from Chelsea has done alright, though.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:40:36 pm
Theres a remarkable lack of overall talent in that Southampton side. A far cry from the days of Poch and Koeman. Personally think Hassenhutl could do far better than Southampton.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:40:37 pm
Southampton are just a disgrace of a football club. Some clubs are just crap with shit players. These chancers give up on every season in March and allow themselves to be ritually humiliated once every season. To this fucking Chelsea side of all teams.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:41:49 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 03:36:39 pm
Are Arsenal going to bottle 4th?

Havent seen The North Bank in a little while. Late ski season deal?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:42:12 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:40:37 pm
Southampton are just a disgrace of a football club. Some clubs are just crap with shit players. These chancers give up on every season in March and allow themselves to be ritually humiliated once every season. To this fucking Chelsea side of all teams.

Bit strong.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:43:49 pm
Quote from: J_Kopite on Today at 03:42:12 pm
Bit strong.
Fuck them. Lack of effort with the amount of money they're getting is an insult to their fans.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:45:17 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:38:34 pm
They've been in the league for ten years now, he's been there for over three, and if anything they've gone backwards. His league finishes have been 16th, 11th and 15th and they look on course for about 14th/15th this season. He did come in when they were in a bit of trouble towards the bottom but I think he's pretty average at best. Overseen two of the most horrific losses in the history of the top division too and looks set for another today.

If he consistently had them 9th-11th I'd give him a bit more praise but I don't think he's going to be able to break them out of that habit of finishing as low as they have been. Some do just look on the beach when they know there's no danger of going down.

Cried when they beat Liverpool though

Hope we leave the scruff in tears when we play them next month, more alpine pop man than alpine Klopp man
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:45:52 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:41:49 pm
Havent seen The North Bank in a little while. Late ski season deal?

Might still win but he always does get a bit ahead of himself does North Bank :D

Quote from: The North Bank on March 12, 2022, 07:53:58 pm

Probably April to be fair, I think we ll clinch 4th with games to spare.

Quote from: Andar on March 12, 2022, 10:31:09 pm
Think i'll save this quote myself.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:50:29 pm

Martinelli disallowed goal for Arsenal on 45+1' (VAR - offside) - https://streamwo.com/v/4gw7c8y5 & https://streamwo.com/v/ypr5q4zr

« Last Edit: Today at 03:52:09 pm by oojason »
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:51:53 pm
In defense of Soton, they do at least have a go at City under Ralph unlike many of the teams around them (Palace too). Not exactly big spenders either.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:55:23 pm
martinelli looks offside but i dont believe there's any way to draw a line against the last defender as they've done - making this shit up as they go along, like we've always suspected with the line drawn bollocks
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:57:00 pm
Quote from: Lone Star Red on Today at 03:40:36 pm
Theres a remarkable lack of overall talent in that Southampton side. A far cry from the days of Poch and Koeman. Personally think Hassenhutl could do far better than Southampton.

and you have to remember two key players for them this season are chelsea loaned players, so they're missing in this game, which are a big miss for southampton
Re: Premier League Fixtures 8th - 10th April
Today at 03:59:15 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:38:34 pm
They've been in the league for ten years now, he's been there for over three, and if anything they've gone backwards. His league finishes have been 16th, 11th and 15th and they look on course for about 14th/15th this season. He did come in when they were in a bit of trouble towards the bottom but I think he's pretty average at best. Overseen two of the most horrific losses in the history of the top division too and looks set for another today.

If he consistently had them 9th-11th I'd give him a bit more praise but I don't think he's going to be able to break them out of that habit of finishing as low as they have been. Some do just look on the beach when they know there's no danger of going down.

If he'd been consistently 9-11th, with the team he has been allowed to build (other than Ings for 1 season), then he'd be winning Manager of the Season trophies!  They've consistently been about 13th-15th in wage bill.   Look at their squad, and compare it to the other teams around 9-11th -  Leics have the likes of Vardy, Maddison, Ndidi, Tielemans, etc; Palace have Zaha, Kouyate, Benteke (bad, but better than Adams), Eze; Villa have Coutinho, Ings, Traore, Watkins; Newcastle are spending big.   Yet these are 1 point ahead only!
