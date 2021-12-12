Hi

I'm on a few other forums and they have features where people can "like" a user's posts or select an emoji to use as a reaction to the post.



I searched for a discussion on rawk about this and found a thread from 2011. Maybe about time for another one?



The reason I thought this would be good on here is that sometimes in a thread multiple people will quote reply a post with only an emoji and I think it would be better served as a like or emoji reaction on the actual post, as it would clean up threads.

