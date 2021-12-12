« previous next »
Like button and emoji reactions to posts

M4tt

Like button and emoji reactions to posts
Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm
Hi
I'm on a few other forums and they have features where people can "like" a user's posts or select an emoji to use as a reaction to the post.

I searched for a discussion on rawk about this and found a thread from 2011. Maybe about time for another one?

The reason I thought this would be good on here is that sometimes in a thread multiple people will quote reply a post with only an emoji and I think it would be better served as a like or emoji reaction on the actual post, as it would clean up threads.
Chakan

Re: Like button and emoji reactions to posts
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:30:02 pm
Unlike.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Like button and emoji reactions to posts
Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:24:05 pm
 :lmao
bradders1011

Re: Like button and emoji reactions to posts
Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:42:17 pm
 :(
Elmo!

Re: Like button and emoji reactions to posts
Reply #4 on: Today at 06:58:23 am
 :wanker
John C

Re: Like button and emoji reactions to posts
Reply #5 on: Today at 07:00:02 am
Quote from: M4tt on Yesterday at 09:29:27 pm
as it would clean up threads.

Hello mate, it has been asked before, a like button is not something we have any interest in at all. I do agree with this point though, often threads are messy because multiple people quote the same (often long) post which can make a thread really difficult to read. That just needs a bit of self-moderation and for posters to take a bit of time to edit the post they are quoting before posting themselves.
