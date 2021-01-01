Fair, although for me Keita, Firmino and Diaz are the subs I'd be bringing on. Inclined to agree with (maybe?) Jack earlier who said he reckons if equal late on we would aim to stay equal rather than go all out for a win. Not saying I'd do that though
Naaaaaaaah bottle's gone for this big time. Got a feeling we're going to fuck it up.
Need a big game from hendo here. He needs to be brave and be able to pass it under pressure instead of lumping it the minute hes pressed.
Roy Keane and Micah Richards in the sky studio? What the actual fuck is that all about?
Why is Micah Richards the City representative on Sky?Its the equivalent of Harry Kewell being ours
A shame Bobby isnt starting imo expect City to come on to us
lets hope we get the win
Hes the jolly media-friendly face to disguise the sinister doings of City.
#prayforsamie
I dread to think what youd be calling me if I came out with this.
Best mates
B E L I E V ES A M I E
keep positive samie mate. Once we win (hopefully) it will make your evening victory kebab that much nicer.
A bit odd there is no Liverpool representative.
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
Fitzy is the true GOAT.
That is the beauty of having the strength in depth that we now have
No nerves at all. This team are battling against ridiculous odds to even compete with City. Nobody else is doing it thats for sure.If we dont get the result we want today theres still plenty to play for in the coming weeks.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
I'm really impressed at the quality of players we've got on the bench now. No Harvey or Curtis either.
Please dont say its Tyler and Neville on comms?
