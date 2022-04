Not sure I can watch this. I've managed to convince myself that Abu Dhabi will spawn some lucky break that the manc refs will be only too happy to give.



Iím not sure how anyone could not watch it. This is why we love football, for games like this.As well as all the football reasons, this game has added importance. Itís basically a good vs evil contest. Liverpool stand for everything that is good in the game; a team built organically through top coaching and shrewd business. Abu Dhabi represent everything that is wrong with the game. Hopefully the good guys will win today!