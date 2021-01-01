all good knight, just being prickly for fun.
Yeah im sick of the ref debate too, it just doesnt have to go straight to conspiracy to be real, thats all.
ive been playing in this recreation league for probably 20 years now, indoors and out, and all the referees love me, mostly because im 56 now and in good humor and they like to see the old guy holding his own, and i get away with murder basically. im like the league pet at this point.
all the referees , that is, except for this one guy who genuinely horrified at my complete lack of skill and he lives in constant fear that im going to crush someone badly with sheer shitness at some point, since im physically strong from a lifetime in the gym and im pretty much doing bobby firmino meets christian poulson out there. i never do any real serious damage and i sure take a lot too, but nonetheless he refs me waaaaay different from the others guys. Theres no conspiracy, hes not bent, theres no envelope, we get along fine, i like the guy personally hes not got a vendetta against me, hes acting in good faith , but he calls stuff he never should because of his (mostly unfounded
) concern for the other players safety.
Measurable, substantial, noticable difference in results pertaining to me with that particular ref. This is normal in the world, actually. Different strokes for different folks.
i see Tierney and us as somehow similar to that situation, is all. anybody but him for me. and kavanaugh of course
ok out on the refs sorry