MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Oh hi there Lobo, what a surprise to see you pop up here. The irony of your initial question if evidently lost on you but let me respond...

Why are you so passionate about stopping anyone questioning referees on RAWK? I know I asked t'other day and just got a load of waffle about me being a weirdo, but I'll ask again anyway.

When some established and normally pretty sensible posters have seemingly bought into tinhat nonsense which degrades the quality of the discussion it doesn't seem unreasonable to push back. I'm simply responding to the posts, it wasn't my idea to post them initially. Why are you so keen to follow my posts across the forum and ask why I'm obsessed? You see how this works? It's a pointless argument and we'd just go round and round in circles. Here's an actual question for you. If you genuinely think the referees have been chosen for Sunday because they'll be (perhaps intentionally) biased against us why are you even bothering? As you've rightly pointed out over the past few days, if refs are intentionally seeking to make us lose, we've basically got no chance anyway. And even if we pull off a miracle on Sunday the PGMOL are against us, surely they'll find a way of screwing us over before the end of the season to ensure we get beaten to the title by City. In your head they've perhaps already done this multiple times this season (2 handball decisions spring to mind, to me they're desperate incompetence but presumably to you they're evidence of City's tampering), what's a couple more? This is why you're weird on this one Lobo, it's because it's mental.

I'll ask another question I asked you t'other day and got the same as above. Why do you think there's so little journalism about how Man Citys success has come about? Why do you think Guardiola was laughably asked about 'whether its right that Tuchel and Howe have to answer questions about their owners human rights records' with no hint or irony, as if he was just managing a normal club?

I'm interested as to why you're asking this question about the media and press? It's got nothing to do with the initial conspiracy theory to do with referees and the PGMOL. Are you now expanding things out to corruption within the press and media? In which case I think I have some questions in return. As to the answer, I've got no idea, but then I don't need to have one. Here's the thing about big meta narratives like the one you seemingly have in your head, the burden of proof is on you to offer arguments, not me to explain stuff which to the vast majority of people is not evidence of a vast conspiracy.


I'll ask another one. This week again we've seen more documents about how Man City essentially gave Mancini two contracts, one for Man City and one for 'consultancy', which more than doubled his actual pay, and the football authorities did precisely dick about it.....knowing everything in this paragraph, why on earth are you so steadfast in the idea that there couldn't possibly be anything dodgy going on with referees in English football when we already know something dodgy has been going on for years in the PL involving Man City? I can see you registered at the start of Man Citys first title win under Guardiola, and your first post was to criticise the team when we'd just beaten them 3-0 in the CL....

They're literally investigating this right now. The Premier League has been investigating it for 3 years. This was also in the news along with the documents. You do realise that cheating 'internally' by cooking books and cheating 'externally' by running a vast conspiracy to get the PGMOL, the referees and potentially the press and media on your side are entirely different kettles of fish right?


I can see you registered at the start of Man Citys first title win under Guardiola, and your first post was to criticise the team when we'd just beaten them 3-0 in the CL....

Yes. What's your point? Is it that I'm on the City payroll, going deep undercover at RAWK to attempt to undermine the conspiracy theorists there, the only ones enlightened enough to see the truth? Well done. You got me. Such a shame I wasn't a bit more canny in my first post.
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
I'm very worried Mane-Bobby-Mo start and don't perform or gel. It sounds mental to say that but I just don't see the goal scoring, clinical edge to that front 3 that we saw for a few years at the moment. Logic is screaming to play Diaz or Jota but I don't think they will.

Think this is the very game these three excel in, but if we need something fresh after an hour, Diaz and Jota come on to make the difference. The two City full-backs will be screaming for mercy (hopefully).

Going to be like Ali v Frazier on Sunday.
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
ME FUCKING TOO!!

Fairplay to their players/guardiola as they seem to have gotten over a little mental block about us in recent seasons by fairing quite well in our matches in the league. That's as complimentary as I'd get about anything related to them

We should all lineup as their bus arrives, every man woman and child with pyro in one hand and a kopparberg in the other  ;D

We haven't beaten them in a while and it is long overdue....we have that, the fact we have hunted them down in the league and it surely must put the shits up one or two of them....and our 12th man will count for more than any fuckups the Mancunian referees make on the day.

I believe we will put them to the sword and we'll have one of those mad 10-minute spells where we absolutely batter them off the park and score a couple goals.

Fab to score anytime
Liverpool to win by 2+ goals

You do realise that we are away from home........it might not be the best plan to welcome their bus when our fans will be outnumbered or are you thinking of taking 40,000 with you to even things up?
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
You do realise that we are away from home........it might not be the best plan to welcome their bus when our fans will be outnumbered or are you thinking of taking 40,000 with you to even things up?

You do know we're playing Manchester City, right?
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Much as I expected :D

I'll leave it there, because as others have said they want to discuss the game and not referees.

Ha ha - and here's me missing entirely the unmitigated lashings of pro-City scepticism in his post.    :lmao

My only excuse is I did just skip read it. Apologies Lobo lad and well in for saving the day.  ;D

Indeed!
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Just win.

Psychologically, this will absolutely rock them if they lose to us. Performance is irrelevant insomuch as who gives a shit if it makes your eyes bleed.

This would be a real statement that financial doping and sportswashing can be overcome. No matter how you bend the rules, it will end up in failure. We can break them on Sunday and knock the arrogance right out of them.

Can't put my finger on it as to why, but I am utterly convinced that we'll not lose on Sunday and am strangely confident that we'll take the three points. They're ripe for the picking and we have an energised and highly motivated squad.

Personally, I'm also convinced that we'll announce Mo signed as well before the game. If this does happen, then all bets will be off.

Irrespective, come on Redmen. Let's twat these twats.

Allez
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Much as I expected :D

I'll leave it there, because as others have said they want to discuss the game and not referees.

Indeed!

Yes well done, you're very restrained.

As for the game, Thiago and Trent make this an entirely different proposition to the first game at Anfield. They were both out right? We'll be able to keep the ball much better with Thiago and Trent has got magic in that wand of a right foot. We really need Salah to be on it though, it'd be a great game for him to return to goal scoring form. Although a couple of assists from him would be fine too.
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Personally, I'm also convinced that we'll announce Mo signed as well before the game. If this does happen, then all bets will be off.


If he is signing a new deal 100% it wont' be announced before the game. Maybe leaks to the press, but no offical announcements.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
I might get pelters for this but I don't think we've been "purring" for a while, yet still winning of course. What a game this would be to unleash one of our top gear performances. Looking back at previous games against them where we did well, there has been a whiff of heavy metal football about them, so I hope we can do this on Sunday.

Full squad available so anything could happen but I would go with

                       Allison

TTA     Matip         VVD          Robertson

                      Fabinho

   Henderson                  Thiago

Salah             Bobby             Mane

I do worry a little about Thiago's tendency to give the ball away a couple of times a game in daft positions and I wouldn't be upset to see Naby in there instead.

Bobby may not be a choice many would make but I think his pressing and dropping deep works well against City.  Jota and Diaz from the bench as required.

Agree with you about us not being as fluent as we can be in recent weeks, despite picking up the points..

I don't think this is likley to be a game where we turn that around.. I think the pressure and the occasion will make it more stifling and cagey for both teams instead of a gung ho basketball match..

Thiago is an interesting one.. while he has the tendency for the stray pass in dodgy areas that put us under pressure, he has been showing signs of pulling the strings recently.. Some of the passes have been pure filth and his defensive and positional work has been key to our defensive solidity..

As for Jota or Bobby.. its a really close one.. both offer something different, but very key. Jota's goalscoring, especially scoring the first goal has been huge for us (he just tends to score massive goals for us) while Bobby has the ability to supplement the midfield, while dragging their CB's all over the shop. Bobby gives us more control, while Jota offers much more of a goal threat..

I would be tempted to go with Jota, with Bobby to come on and give us more control in the second half, when its squeaky but time..
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Your right mate it does sound mental.

Salah is a bit out of sorts but he’s still getting chances, one of them will go in and then he’s off again. Mane has scored plenty. No doubt Bobby didn’t get as many these days but in this game he could be important to disrupt Rodri. I think it’s between him and Jota for the third spot. I don’t mind which way it goes.

Even Firmino is averaging a goal contributions every 110 minutes. He's just not featured as much as usual as he's had a few injuries. I'm confident whichever 3 we go with will cause these problems. Then there's the other 2 to finish them off from the bench.
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Salah benched for this one ? Going with diaz and Mane. With Bobby in the middle to give us more control on the break.
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Salah isn't on the bench for this one, not happening.
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Salah benched for this one ? Going with diaz and Mane. With Bobby in the middle to give us more control on the break.
0.00000000000000000000% chance Salah is on the bench
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
I'll be amazed if the front three isn't Salah, Jota, Mane. 
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
First goal is so big here. City have won every game when they score first but they very rarely come from behind to win.
