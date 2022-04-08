Why are you so passionate about stopping anyone questioning referees on RAWK? I know I asked t'other day and just got a load of waffle about me being a weirdo, but I'll ask again anyway.

I'll ask another question I asked you t'other day and got the same as above. Why do you think there's so little journalism about how Man Citys success has come about? Why do you think Guardiola was laughably asked about 'whether its right that Tuchel and Howe have to answer questions about their owners human rights records' with no hint or irony, as if he was just managing a normal club?



I'll ask another one. This week again we've seen more documents about how Man City essentially gave Mancini two contracts, one for Man City and one for 'consultancy', which more than doubled his actual pay, and the football authorities did precisely dick about it.....knowing everything in this paragraph, why on earth are you so steadfast in the idea that there couldn't possibly be anything dodgy going on with referees in English football when we already know something dodgy has been going on for years in the PL involving Man City? I can see you registered at the start of Man Citys first title win under Guardiola, and your first post was to criticise the team when we'd just beaten them 3-0 in the CL....



Oh hi there Lobo, what a surprise to see you pop up here. The irony of your initial question if evidently lost on you but let me respond...When some established and normally pretty sensible posters have seemingly bought into tinhat nonsense which degrades the quality of the discussion it doesn't seem unreasonable to push back. I'm simply responding to the posts, it wasn't my idea to post them initially. Why are you so keen to follow my posts across the forum and ask why I'm obsessed? You see how this works? It's a pointless argument and we'd just go round and round in circles. Here's an actual question for you. If you genuinely think the referees have been chosen for Sunday because they'll be (perhaps intentionally) biased against us why are you even bothering? As you've rightly pointed out over the past few days, if refs are intentionally seeking to make us lose, we've basically got no chance anyway. And even if we pull off a miracle on Sunday the PGMOL are against us, surely they'll find a way of screwing us over before the end of the season to ensure we get beaten to the title by City. In your head they've perhaps already done this multiple times this season (2 handball decisions spring to mind, to me they're desperate incompetence but presumably to you they're evidence of City's tampering), what's a couple more? This is why you're weird on this one Lobo, it's because it's mental.I'm interested as to why you're asking this question about the media and press? It's got nothing to do with the initial conspiracy theory to do with referees and the PGMOL. Are you now expanding things out to corruption within the press and media? In which case I think I have some questions in return. As to the answer, I've got no idea, but then I don't need to have one. Here's the thing about big meta narratives like the one you seemingly have in your head, the burden of proof is on you to offer arguments, not me to explain stuff which to the vast majority of people is not evidence of a vast conspiracy.They're literally investigating this right now. The Premier League has been investigating it for 3 years. This was also in the news along with the documents. You do realise that cheating 'internally' by cooking books and cheating 'externally' by running a vast conspiracy to get the PGMOL, the referees and potentially the press and media on your side are entirely different kettles of fish right?Yes. What's your point? Is it that I'm on the City payroll, going deep undercover at RAWK to attempt to undermine the conspiracy theorists there, the only ones enlightened enough to see the truth? Well done. You got me. Such a shame I wasn't a bit more canny in my first post.