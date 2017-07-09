Strictly on form I feel like Hendo and Salah should be benched for this, but I'd bet my house that Klopp starts them both because he (rightly) trusts them.
The midfield that deserves to be picked on form has Naby and Thiago in it, but I think Naby will be benched for Hendo - Naby off the bench in the second half for Hendo (if we need goals) or for Thiago (if we're winning) is a solid sub up our sleeve.
Similarly up front, I think the form front 3 right now is Diaz-Jota-Mane, but there is no way in fuck that Salah gets benched, and he will get space to operate against City that he doesn't usually get - which will hopefully make him dangerous as all fuck.
So, I think the front 3 has to be Diaz-Mane-Salah - Jota is a goal machine but Mane is more dynamic and links up better with Diaz and Salah. Jota off the bench in the second half - especially if we need goals - is a solid option.
I think we win this 3-1