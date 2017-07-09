« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports  (Read 11465 times)

Offline Brain Potter

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #240 on: Today at 11:22:20 am »
Very confident well do them.
I just think that presently we are better than them and in better form.
Im going for a real magical 2-0 win
Online PaulF

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #241 on: Today at 11:23:36 am »
Can we get Derren Brown in. Leave clues all over the ref's changing room , signalling that he needs to point "there, there and there" and it's a yellow early doors for Rodri.
Offline redk84

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #242 on: Today at 11:32:38 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:18:58 am
Can't believe I'm saying this, but I'm getting more bullish as the game approaches.

ME FUCKING TOO!!

Fairplay to their players/guardiola as they seem to have gotten over a little mental block about us in recent seasons by fairing quite well in our matches in the league. That's as complimentary as I'd get about anything related to them

We should all lineup as their bus arrives, every man woman and child with pyro in one hand and a kopparberg in the other  ;D

We haven't beaten them in a while and it is long overdue....we have that, the fact we have hunted them down in the league and it surely must put the shits up one or two of them....and our 12th man will count for more than any fuckups the Mancunian referees make on the day.

I believe we will put them to the sword and we'll have one of those mad 10-minute spells where we absolutely batter them off the park and score a couple goals.

Fab to score anytime
Liverpool to win by 2+ goals
Offline alonsoisared

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #243 on: Today at 11:57:17 am »
If this was a big conspiracy against us why the fuck would they be so blatant about it as choosing two referees who we all know are from Manchester? These two refs have trained their whole adult life's to reach the top of their profession just so they can take part in the big conspiracy to stop Liverpool winning the league?

Corruption can and does happen in football as we all know. But ffs if it's happening it's happening under the table and involving mountains of money, not just because Taylor and Tierney are from greater Manchester. Give it a fucking rest. We sound mental.
Online MJD-L4

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #244 on: Today at 11:57:55 am »
Single biggest league game since Klopp came in IMO.

I'm confident of a good result but think it's going to be a really cagey match. Ped can say all he wants that this isn't a title decider but both sets of players will be desperate not to lose. Whoever wins takes the league is my belief.

I don't really think a draw will be much use to us but City would certainly take that if offered to them now.

Line up I'd like to see start;

                  Ali
Trent   Matip     Virg       Robbo
                   Fab
         Hendo       Thiago
Salah          Bobby         Mane


Gives us good options in all areas from the Bench and hopefully the tried & tested formula up front can do the business.

going for a comeback 2 - 1 win for us.

I can't wait!

Offline Sharado

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #245 on: Today at 12:01:30 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:57:55 am


I don't really think a draw will be much use to us but City would certainly take that if offered to them now.



I'm not so sure. I think a draw might be enough. I'm not so convinced of that that I'd 'take it'. But I don't think this would be over, by a long way, if we were to draw on Sunday.
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online RedForeverTT

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #246 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »


Id take anything to stop that stupid laugh from Micah Richards.
Online Dench57

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #247 on: Today at 12:11:40 pm »
Can barely think about anything else. Biggest league game since when? Chelsea 2014? At least we've got a comedy sideshow to distract us at 12:30 tomorrow.

Most interesting will be the front 3, feel it will either be the old guard or Diaz/Mane/Salah, but as others have said I'd be happy with any combo, such is the quality of all 5 options. Think he'll go with Henderson over Keita in the middle and the back 5 picks itself.
Online Gutzon Borglum

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #248 on: Today at 12:15:20 pm »
Strictly on form I feel like Hendo and Salah should be benched for this, but I'd bet my house that Klopp starts them both because he (rightly) trusts them.

The midfield that deserves to be picked on form has Naby and Thiago in it, but I think Naby will be benched for Hendo - Naby off the bench in the second half for Hendo (if we need goals) or for Thiago (if we're winning) is a solid sub up our sleeve.

Similarly up front, I think the form front 3 right now is Diaz-Jota-Mane, but there is no way in fuck that Salah gets benched, and he will get space to operate against City that he doesn't usually get - which will hopefully make him dangerous as all fuck.

So, I think the front 3 has to be Diaz-Mane-Salah - Jota is a goal machine but Mane is more dynamic and links up better with Diaz and Salah. Jota off the bench in the second half - especially if we need goals - is a solid option.

I think we win this 3-1
Online MJD-L4

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #249 on: Today at 12:15:23 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:01:30 pm
I'm not so sure. I think a draw might be enough. I'm not so convinced of that that I'd 'take it'. But I don't think this would be over, by a long way, if we were to draw on Sunday.

You might be right, although I think we need the win to give us that buffer to potentially draw a game down the line. Can see Conte trying to fuck us on 7th May and playing for a 0-0.
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #250 on: Today at 12:17:54 pm »
Think we'll likely see Sterling and Foden as their wide players.  Both have the speed to exploit gaps our fullbacks leave behind.

Going to be a really interesting game for the neutral.  Absolutely horror show for us.*




*Until we go 4 up.
Online mrchimps

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #251 on: Today at 12:20:34 pm »
Love how the pundits are giving them the win due to the home crowd advantage. haha!
Offline Dave D

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #252 on: Today at 12:22:21 pm »
We'll need to score at least 2 goals early on to cancel out the inevitable incoming shambles from the officials. After that we can imagine the score is still 0-0 and then go on to try to win the game.

It'll play out like all our big games against them. Guardiola will be putting on his best theatrical display on the touchline with his cardigan getting thrown onto the pitch at some stage during the match. One of the players will be sent out to break Salah's legs (my money is on a shithouse donkey like Gundogan) like they did with Kompany a few years back and they'll have a jolly old sing song about it at half time. De Bruyne, Sterling, Grealish, Foden and Mahrez will be throwing themselves on the ground every-time there's a slight gust of wind. Silva will put in another world record breaking distance covered performance leaving people scratching their heads on just how he was able to do it and what was in that special drink before kick off. The defenders will be swinging elbows which will go unchecked by all the officials for to full 90 minutes. Ederson will put in numerous clumsy tackles in the box which usually result in penalties being award against every other keeper in the league, but not him for some reason.

We all know their manager and players will be on the biggest win bonus ever for Sunday. Whether there is any plan to show their win bonuses this season in the accounts, well you'd have to ask their corrupt dodgy owners. Owners who could parade 50 journalists into the centre cirlce at half time and have them executed and a minute later Gary Neville and Michah Richards would get wheeled out to tell everyone what a wonderful job the owners are doing for football.

As for their fans, absolute frauds the lot of them. 2 days to go and there are still tickets available. Of course all these tickets have been bought and paid for already. What a horrible club top to bottom.

Online Red-4-Ever

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
« Reply #253 on: Today at 12:23:43 pm »
It's going to be a long ~52 hours...As others have said I have been feeling more confident about this as it draws nearer; the Reds are certainly due a league win there that's for sure  :wave

I just hope there's no bullshit refereeing decisions...just don't lose the game though as there's more twists to come you'd think!
