The ONLY thing we have going for us with Tierney on VAR is that VAR seems to have had less issues since the massive fuck-up with Everton v City. Its been under scrutiny since the PL had to apologize
And with how many people will be watching this game they know they will have to be on their best behaviour
Points in the bag though. Being a cynical git, I took that as just another tactic- "taking one for the team" if you will.
Sort of like knowing you'll be punished, but taking a yellow just to waste time or stop a counter attack.
It's not like they will in any way be punished, cause they're a law unto themselves, so what other reason is there for them to apologize? They're laughing into their sleeves, so they can stick it.
They've accomplished what they set out to do, so maybe just one more "hoorah" for City to help them over the line, but we'll be ready.
We're dealing with greedy mfckers.
And that's what will make it all the more sweeter when we lift it at the end! We're going there to beat them all, and it's been great that the biggest game of the season - the title decider, has been extremely quiet. No build ups, no expectations, people aren't really interested...
Great for us.