MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #160 on: Today at 03:47:27 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:23:50 pm
anyone worried about their cut backs. we know thats their only route to goal so we got to be a bit more tight and reactive in the middle. We could give them space on the wings as long as we keep things tight in the middle.


Think both managers will be terrified of transitions more than anything..3 of the 4 goals at anfield were from transitions and both of their goals were
Both attacks are so dangerous with space which is why it'll probably be at a premium on Sunday
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #161 on: Today at 03:55:06 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:47:27 pm
Think both managers will be terrified of transitions more than anything..3 of the 4 goals at anfield were from transitions and both of their goals were
Both attacks are so dangerous with space which is why it'll probably be at a premium on Sunday

Makes that first goal so important. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #162 on: Today at 04:00:15 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:43:53 am
Its never done and dusted but we would effectively need to drop points in two games and we are too good for that. Plus I reckon Citys heads go in that instance.
what a ridiculous comment.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #163 on: Today at 04:03:40 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:40:22 pm
I think if we lose it is done and dusted. If we draw it's very unlikely. If we win it is likely but not by any stretch a formality.

We'll be favourites in every game remaining but there are a couple like Spurs and Saudi that may not be a walk in the park.
absolutely.  now's not the time to assuming we can't drop points.  Spurs in particular will be a very tough game.  Conte's influence is starting to show.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #164 on: Today at 04:32:39 pm
If you gave me a draw i would take it now as think we will still have the best run in once Sunday is done and dusted. If we can control the midfield and man mark Bruyne out of the game then it will be job well done as he is the key for City. I be tempted to start the same team as Tuesday but i doubt if Jurgen will do that. I be tempted to bring in Jota for Mane. Will be a nervy affair to watch and all the lucky socks and tops will be on
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #165 on: Today at 04:35:26 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:00:15 pm
what a ridiculous comment.

Firstly,  it's an opinion. Secondly,  what's ridiculous about it?
Beating City away, in a game if this magnitude,  woukd be historic,  and would be a fantastic boost for the players and a tremendous blow for the City squad and manager. They could unravel from the outcome. Imagine being 14 points ahead, media writing columns about who can challenge City next season and losing at home with 7 games remaining and ending up 5 points behind.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #166 on: Today at 04:38:10 pm
Excited and looking forward to Sunday. Heavyweight match up no doubt. Win, lose or draw  you just know that Klopp and the lads are going to be up for it and give their best shot

The usual five will man the backline. Fab and Thiago a certainty. Hendo and Naby a toss-up. Leaning more towards Hendo starting with Naby coming on later. Front 3 will be more unpredictable. Salah despite his recent struggles will likely play because he is our best for the right flank. Would love to go with Jota and Diaz but I feel that its going to be the trusted old front 3 with Diaz and Jota coming on
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #167 on: Today at 04:45:27 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 04:35:26 pm
Firstly,  it's an opinion. Secondly,  what's ridiculous about it?
Beating City away, in a game if this magnitude,  woukd be historic,  and would be a fantastic boost for the players and a tremendous blow for the City squad and manager. They could unravel from the outcome. Imagine being 14 points ahead, media writing columns about who can challenge City next season and losing at home with 7 games remaining and ending up 5 points behind.
they won't be 5 points behind though it will be two so slip up in one game and they go back ahead of us
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #168 on: Today at 05:02:13 pm
I think we use Citys mentality against them. In their shoes how would we feel? Lets say we had a 14pt lead and now its just 1 pt. With a slightly easier run-in, wed take a draw every day of the week. While Pep will say all the right things about winning, the longer the game stays at 0-0, the more desperate they will become for a point.

For that reason I think this will be a tight game and the longer we hold them the more possession we will get as they look to cling on. We have the players now to break them open if they sit back. Of course if either team scores early they will just look to pick the other off on the counter but I can see this being a bit like the LC final with us hopefully winning in regulation.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #169 on: Today at 05:25:59 pm
For all the talk of lots of decisions to be made, I think there's only one real spot in the team up for grabs, or with much doubt about it. I hear the arguments for Keita instead of Henderson but I just can't see Klopp dropping his captain in the biggest game of the season. Henderson is vital for plugging the gaps and balancing the overloads that City will try and create as well. There's probably more of an argument about Thiago's spot than Henderson's once I start to think about it. Similarly I just don't see anyway that Mane and Salah don't start this game. A goal a piece in the reverse fixture, one of the best partnerships or understandings in the team with each other, let alone the other players on their flank.

For me it comes down to whether Mane is played centrally with Diaz/Jota on the left, or on the left with Bobby/Jota in the middle. I think we see Bobby start.

1) Ball retention in-between the lines and specifically in their half is going to be a crucial factor. Firmino remains the best at it (in central areas) in the squad for my money and whilst Jota/Diaz have done brilliantly in forging relationships with the other attackers, I still don't think there's better than the original front three

2) Disrupting their possession and build up is going to be necessary and Rodri is a vital part of that. Firmino dropping deep and pestering/sitting on him will come naturally I think and he remains one of the best in the business at doing so as well as leading the counter-press.

3) Bobby loves:
 a) a goal vs City and
 b) goals away from Anfield.

Jota will have every right to feel hard done by if he doesn't start here, but he's a fantastic option to bring off the bench in loads of respects - the goals obviously, but his general fight and workrate as well is fantastic. This will be a game where every minute is crucial and to have both him and Diaz on the bench to freshen up that forward line could be a crucial factor.

Can't stop thinking about this game and there's still roughly 3 days until kick-off. I'm convinced it will be of brilliant quality, but tight in terms of score-line. I've convinced myself we're nicking this 1-0, probably through a set-piece or similar.

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #170 on: Today at 05:40:38 pm
Quote from: Doc Red on Today at 04:35:26 pm
Firstly,  it's an opinion. Secondly,  what's ridiculous about it?
Beating City away, in a game if this magnitude,  woukd be historic,  and would be a fantastic boost for the players and a tremendous blow for the City squad and manager. They could unravel from the outcome. Imagine being 14 points ahead, media writing columns about who can challenge City next season and losing at home with 7 games remaining and ending up 5 points behind.

City and Brentford and Brighton and Spurs and Chelsea and West Ham have all taken points from us this season. .... so to say "we'd need to drop points in two games and we are too good for that".  give me a break man.  that's way too fukking arrogant for my blood. 
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #171 on: Today at 05:41:56 pm
The game there in 2018/19 is the highest quality Premier League game in history imo. This should be as good, but quite frankly it can be the worst game ever as long as we win.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #172 on: Today at 05:53:42 pm
It's a must win. We can't leave points on the table hoping City will draw against a team like Wolves or West Ham. A win or draw against us will give City all the confidence they need to close out the season.

I would start the same lineup as Tuesday, although I would bring in Matip for Konate. Rewatching Naby's performance against Benfica, he was all over the place (in a good way), contributing in every facet of the game. Given City's high line, he would cause them more problems in transition than Henderson would.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #173 on: Today at 05:57:19 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:40:38 pm
City and Brentford and Brighton and Spurs and Chelsea and West Ham have all taken points from us this season. .... so to say "we'd need to drop points in two games and we are too good for that".  give me a break man.  that's way too fukking arrogant for my blood.
Those were very early in the season when we were reintegrating Van Dijk and Matip, and had serious injury problems in our midfield. COVID outbreaks in December didn't help either. We have a fully fit squad again with more options in attack and a healthy midfield.

It won't be easy if we win, but we know how to grind out wins when needed. The way we have been playing since January has been eerily similar to 2018/2019. Get a goal or two ahead, then shut it down. We're not conceding sloppy goals or finding teams completely bypassing our midfield.
