I don't like the appointment of Taylor but mainly because I think Oliver is a far better ref. I can't remember Taylor being egregiously bad in our games before, I'm more concerned about Tierney who HAS been eye-catchingly bad to the extent where it looks like bias. And if anything, he can do more damage from the VAR booth.



However at the end of the day I am not too bothered about conspiracies (as opposed to one individual's bias). Why? Because if for some reason the PL/PGMOL wanted to fuck us, why would they appoint Manc refs? Why not give it to Mike Dean, or Oliver? Unless people think that the PGMOL is such a cesspit that there is open corruption but some refs are going around like Gary Cooper and fighting against the Bad Guys. Not having it.



The other thing is, surely if the PL wanted to fix this match it suits the "product" better to have a Liverpool win? A City win is basically the end of the title race with 7 games left, and means City have won 4 from 5 - that's not good for the brand. Plus you'd imagine the PL aren't enamored with City's bizarre financial reporting & mocking of FFP.