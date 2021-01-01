« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports

Offline Schmarn

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Today at 05:57:13 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 05:41:11 pm
 ultimately we want City to get to the semis for more games but also want them to have to work for it.


Ive seen this said a few times but I disagree. I think City, like us, draw strength and confidence from advancing in the cups and Id rather see them suffer and extinguish any possibility of them winning the CL.

I doubt yesterday will impact how they play on Sunday but Sunday will certainly impact their second leg and that in turn may impact the Wembley game. Ultimately they and we have the squad depth to keep winning but confidence and momentum are, as Jurgen observed, fragile flowers.

As for the chat on refs, the only comment I would encourage from Jurgen is their tendency to tactically foul (no need to actually name Rodri). We all know he commits one cynical foul after another to break up counter attacks but only ever gets booked in the late stages of the game (if at all) by which time its job done.  If he does it to us early on we need to be not so nice and get in the refs ear so that if he does it again he gets booked. He is a huge part of their game and they have no cover for him.
Online SamLad

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Today at 06:02:59 pm
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 05:02:04 pm
They have - and he scored!  (I'm pretty sure)
ah yeah - I think I did read that.

I'd still start him. :)
Offline Dougle

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Today at 06:17:30 pm
Cheers for the OP Duvva.

I took your last paragraph.

"I'm not sure whether to expect a 100 mph start or both teams being a little cagey given how much there is at stake. I think this one may possibly be a tighter affair than some of our games which are usually quite open and attacking given how we both play. It's a really tough one to try and make a prediction for. I do think we are the better team now, but they are at home and have the advantage that a draw is more in their favour. Maybe we'll strike at the death when they're trying to play out for the draw who knows."

I think City will stuff the middle and play a containing game. I don't think they will come charging out to get a victory. Wait and pounce on an error will be their strategy I think. A draw is fine for them.
I think Mo is the joker in the pack for us. He's playing on reputation at the moment. But. One goal and its all turns.
I think City have the control and technical element that can wear us out. Like a matador and and bull. But something inside me tells me this time we will outgun them, outrun them, out fight them and out score them. We have to, they don't. (The Atletico result also puts more thinking on Pep. They are a long way from safe there).

Online Max_powers

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Today at 06:52:49 pm
It will be tough task but I think we can do it. City have looked vulnerable in past couple of months.

Midfield and defense picks it self. But I hope we start with Bobby, Diaz and Mo upfront. In the past 2 or 3 games we have lost the midfield battle against them and at Anfield their 4-6-0 caused us lot of problems. Bobby will drop deeper and help the midfield the most. Diaz has better work rate and more tenacity than Mane and Jota. And having Thiago available will give us some more composure automatically.


Online cipher

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Today at 06:54:00 pm
Blood and thunder for 90 minutes!  3 subs around the 60-65 mark to refresh some of the squad and keep us going at full tilt.

We obviously need Salah to get back to his old form here.  If the ball is bouncing off him every time he receives a pass or he's being stopped every time he attacks his man, then he's likely off first as we can't afford any sentiment in a game this big.  I understand he's our best player, but his form has dropped too much recently (probably from the ridiculous amount of games he's played his season) that we have to use our squad if it's needed.

For me, stopping their attack is key.  We are almost guaranteed to score, so if we can keep KDB and Foden in check that will go a long way to tilting this game in our favour.
Online 88_RED

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Today at 06:54:56 pm
SO it's finally here...

Thanks for the great op  Duvva..

The next few days are going to be excruciating.. but these are the kind of matches that are talked about for generations and given where we were 10-12 years ago, we should make the most of these moments.. I keep saying this to myself, but what a time to be a Red..

Coming to the match, I think its going to be a fairly cagey affair with a mistake rather than a great piece of skill that will most likley settle it. I just think there's so much at stake that it could stifle and affect both teams..

I would love to see a similar match to the League Cup final against Chelsea, which was a really high quality, high octane encounter, with both teams just going for it from the 1st minute. But given what's at stake on Sunday, I just don't see it playing out like that..

City will and should start as avorites given that they are at home.. 

I think the Benfica game and the subs gave a big clue to who is likley to start on Sunday for us..

The biggest dilemma Klopp faces is to pick the front 3..

Given City's 100% record when they score first, its imperative that we get on the scoresheet first.. And given how prolific Jota has been in this regard (I think he has 13 opening goals for us so far this season) he needs to get the nod, with Mane and Salah either side of him.

Bobby and Diaz to come on in the second half.. I know what Bobby offers in terms of linking the play and helping out with the midfield, but Jota is in form and just has the happy knack of scoring really important goals. This match is likley to be about fine margins and I would rather go with someone who is much more likely to score than someone who could give us more control..

The midfield is likley to be Fab, Hendo and Thiago..

The back 4 picks itself.. Matip comes in for Konate..

It's time to fucking BELIEVE Redmen.. do us proud and make us dream..



Online FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 935
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Today at 06:59:27 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 01:33:41 pm
Referees are uncontrollables and you just play what you have to. If we have to rely on a ref doing the right job then in my opinion we should not be winning. The game is winnable in its own right.

I reckon we start the old faithful team. Back 5 of last night except Joel for Konate, Fab, Hendo and Tiago, and the original front 3. The boss does not pull curve balls very often and the fact that Tiago, Salah and Mane came off last night would suggest to me they all start on Sunday.

This is a game for cool heads and experience. Tactically we start strong and go for it. We know no other way. Put them on the back foot. We have game changers on the bench then in Diaz, Jota and Naby. I reckon with 25 to go we make 1-2 changes and hopefully go for the jugular. I reckon Bobby starts as his work rate is off the scale and we will need that early on. Also he is a lock picker and I think we need that on Sunday. If we are level or ahead going into the last 20 minutes I think we win. We have scored an extraordinary amount of goals in the last 15-20 minutes. If its level they will push hard and leave gaps.

Hows a body to do any work over the next few days?!?

By "uncontrollables", are you referring to random error by officials, that might favor one team over the course of 90 minutes, or systematic error (i.e. bias)?

If it's the former, then you have a point.

If it's the latter, then something is obviously seriously wrong with the game.

Best to put aside the issue of referees (for now) and concentrate on preparing to give them a beating.

If it's to be 13 versus 11 on Sunday, so be it.  Our victory will be all the sweeter for it.
