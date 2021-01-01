[quote



The next few days are going to be excruciating.. but these are the kind of matches that are talked about for generations and given where we were 10-12 years ago, we should make the most of these moments.. I keep saying this to myself, but what a time to be a Red..



Coming to the match, I think its going to be a fairly cagey affair with a mistake rather than a great piece of skill that will most likley settle it. I just think there's so much at stake that it could stifle and affect both teams..



I would love to see a similar match to the League Cup final against Chelsea, which was a really high quality, high octane encounter, with both teams just going for it from the 1st minute. But given what's at stake on Sunday, I just don't see it playing out like that..



City will and should start as avorites given that they are at home..



I think the Benfica game and the subs gave a big clue to who is likley to start on Sunday for us..



The biggest dilemma Klopp faces is to pick the front 3..



Given City's 100% record when they score first, its imperative that we get on the scoresheet first.. And given how prolific Jota has been in this regard (I think he has 13 opening goals for us so far this season) he needs to get the nod, with Mane and Salah either side of him.



Bobby and Diaz to come on in the second half.. I know what Bobby offers in terms of linking the play and helping out with the midfield, but Jota is in form and just has the happy knack of scoring really important goals. This match is likley to be about fine margins and I would rather go with someone who is much more likely to score than someone who could give us more control..



The midfield is likley to be Fab, Hendo and Thiago..



The back 4 picks itself.. Matip comes in for Konate..



It's time to fucking BELIEVE Redmen.. do us proud and make us dream..







