MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports

Online deano2727

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #40 on: Today at 02:23:44 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:42:32 pm
This is the type of game we all follow football for. 2 brilliant teams playing a game that is likely to have a massive impact on who wins the league.

A city win and I think they are 80-90% certain of winning the league. Pulling back 4 points in 7 games will be hard.

A draw probably keeps it at 60-40 in City's favour given the point ahead and slightly easier fixture list.

I think a win for us tips the balance to 60-40 in our favour. 2points ahead but a slightly harder fixture list.

That's my thought process and why it's such knife edge stuff. Winning doesn't necessarily guarantee us winning the league but losing would go a long way to putting our title challenge to bed. A draw keeps the dream alive. I'm not sure if I'd take a draw if offered now but it's imperative we don't lose.

The more I look at the fixtures, the more I believe we have a far harder set of fixtures. We have our hardest run of fixtures over the next three weeks. Win them all and we win the league. I think if we don't beat City, we will drop more points against either United, Bitters, or Newcastle and that will be that.

I reckon this game ends with a draw, which would keep us in it, but likely won't be enough.

CL and FA cup is ours, mind.
Online an fear dearg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #41 on: Today at 02:24:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:22 pm
Thats genuinely an amazing statement.

Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc,  its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.
Online an fear dearg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #42 on: Today at 02:26:16 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:21:19 pm
It also makes zero sense.

Refs will make mistakes or be biased or whatever. We have no control over that. We should not be relying on a ref doing the job right to win. We should have enough about us to win irrespective of the ref
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #43 on: Today at 02:28:04 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:26:16 pm
Refs will make mistakes or be biased or whatever. We have no control over that. We should not be relying on a ref doing the job right to win. We should have enough about us to win irrespective of the ref

That doesn't make sense though.  If a ref is genuinely biased against us and gives incorrect decisions, then the game is out of our hands.  Especially in a finely balanced game like the one coming up.
Online JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #44 on: Today at 02:28:31 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc,  its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.
The ref should not be an uncontrollable they should be impartial officials just there to fairly officiate the game. They quite clearly cannot do this. There are too many decisions which just cannot be put down to human error( particularly now with VAR). The likes of Kane and Cresswells tackle, the Laporte handball v Everton etc etc , you just cannot get these decisions wrong unless you want to.
Offline UntouchableLuis

Reply #45 on: Today at 02:28:56 pm
I think it could be a mistake to not start Jota or Diaz. We ultimately need to outscore City and I wouldn't be confident Mo or Bobby will score at the moment whereas Jota and Diaz are in scoring form.

I know people are saying bring them on from the bench but I worry it could be too late.

Online Chakan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #46 on: Today at 02:29:53 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:26:16 pm
Refs will make mistakes or be biased or whatever. We have no control over that. We should not be relying on a ref doing the job right to win. We should have enough about us to win irrespective of the ref

It's a good theory but in practice it doesn't always happen. In a tight game with 2 evenly matched teams, if a stonewall pen in the 90th minute isn't given because of the ref, we've essentially "done enough" to win the game but been denied by the ref. You can't say well we should have won anyway and leave it at that. The refs are huge part of the game. If it comes down to their decision changing the game , then your theory of "well we should have done more to win the game"  goes right out the window.

If the ref doesn't treat the 2 teams as equal again your statement doesn't make sense.
Online tubby

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #47 on: Today at 02:30:08 pm
Salah has to start, the balance just isn't there with another our of forwards on the right side.
Offline Sharado

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #48 on: Today at 02:31:15 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 01:33:41 pm
If we have to rely on a ref doing the right job then in my opinion we should not be winning.

The referee doing his job is literally the minimum expectation we should have for every referee. Bizarre to think otherwise.
Online El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #49 on: Today at 02:40:36 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc,  its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.

Like I say, its a genuinely amazing statement. Its like saying 'if we're any good, it shouldn't matter if the linesmen get every decision wrong'.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #50 on: Today at 02:47:01 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc,  its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.

That's rubbish.

Very few games are won or lost with 'blatent biased decisions' - most games are won or lost by small differences between the teams.

We've seen many times this season where niggly fouls against us are ignored and niggly fouls that we committed are jumped on by certain officials. You can even prove this statisticallyy. We generallly (always?) win the  fair play award but certain officials statistically give decisions against us that buck the trend. If those decisions were correct then that would affect the stats across the season and they don't. When you review the decisions, you can argue that some are subjective and you can argue that all of us are biased, but across the game, you'll see certain sides against us seemingly get away with blatent decisions.

Then you have the clear and obvious fouls on non-English players. This has been noticeable for decades. If you are English, you stand a much chance of a penalty. If you are English you are likely to be less likely to be sent off and if you're foreign the reverse applies.

We've also seen it with 'top clubs' that 'get the rub of the green' and this rarely happens with us. How many times can you see opposition teams awarded ludicrous decisons (or their opponents denied obvious decisions) and how many times you can you look at our games and think "Fuck me! We really got away with that"

I can't remember many outrageous decisions we've had, but many of the other 'top clubs' have had mind boggling decisions already this season.

Then you add the officiating against Manchester Clubs over the last few decades and in most of them it appearss that we are harshly dealt with - we get fewer fouls awarded in our favour, fewer pennos, fewer dangerous freekicks especially.

When you then add onto VAR the decisions made. I've seen a few where we've scored a good goal and the officials have spent minutes trying to spot something - anything - to disallow it.  Review that against several occasions this season where obvious decisions were just waved through with VAR.

I'd argue we have the officials either impartial or against us in most games - I've lost count of the number of strange decisions that go against us. The only answer has to be to mike them up and there must be a reason why this isn't being done.
Online an fear dearg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #51 on: Today at 02:51:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:40:36 pm
Like I say, its a genuinely amazing statement. Its like saying 'if we're any good, it shouldn't matter if the linesmen get every decision wrong'.

Im not getting into any more of a twist about this. The reality is officials will make mistakes(or be biased), players will make mistake, as will managers. You are taking the extreme position there about every decision. Thats not the position I am taking. Im saying that in my own personal experience of 30 odd years playing and managing I have never walked off a field blaming the ref, in isolation,  for a bad result. I have seen very biased refereeing performances but winners learn how to react to that. Unless a ref and all his officials get every single decision deliberately wrong, which does not happen, then a team should be able to react. As I say thats my opinion. You and others disagree. Thats grand. We can agree to disagree. And just so its clear, Im not saying its right that refs make bad decisions but for players theres no point in moaning about it. Decisions rarely change, apart from through VAR.

We can agree on the fact that we are good enough to win on Sunday irrespective of the ref.
Last Edit: Today at 02:53:27 pm by an fear dearg
Online El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #52 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:51:12 pm
Im not getting into any more of a twist about this. The reality is officials will make mistakes(or be biased), players will make mistake, as will managers. You are taking the extreme position there about every decision. Thats not the position I am taking. Im saying that in my own personal experience of 30 odd years playing and managing I have never walked off a field blaming the ref, in isolation,  for a bad result. I have seen very biased refereeing performances but winners learn how to react to that. Unless a ref and all his officials get every single decision deliberately wrong, which does not happen, then a team should be able to react. As I say thats my opinion. You and others disagree. Thats grand. We can agree to disagree. And just so its clear, Im not saying its right that refs make bad decisions but for players theres no point in moaning about it. Decisions rarely change, apart from through VAR.

We can agree on the fact that we are good enough to win on Sunday irrespective of the ref.

Get into as much of a twist as you like, what you're saying is nonsense irrespective of your 30 years experience. The position I'm taking is that we need the officials to do their job correctly, which is a lot easier now with VAR. That's not an extreme position, its pretty logical. And its particularly important in a game against a closely matched rival. To say we dont deserve to win a game if we need a referee to do his job is honestly just an incredible thing to say. 
Online gjr1

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #53 on: Today at 02:57:14 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 12:31:41 pm
               Alisson

Trent  Matip Van Dijk  Robertson

                Fabinho

      Thiago       
                       Henderson

Salah                                     Mane
 
                       Jota

Thats what I would go with. However I would not be surprised if Diaz started
Online an fear dearg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #54 on: Today at 03:00:30 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:57:08 pm
Get into as much of a twist as you like, what you're saying is nonsense irrespective of your 30 years experience. The position I'm taking is that we need the officials to do their job correctly, which is a lot easier now with VAR. That's not an extreme position, its pretty logical. And its particularly important in a game against a closely matched rival. To say we dont deserve to win a game if we need a referee to do his job is honestly just an incredible thing to say.

For clarity, we should not be relying on referees to do their jobs to win. Youre wild wound up about this.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #55 on: Today at 03:03:22 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 03:00:30 pm
For clarity, we should not be relying on referees to do their jobs to win. Youre wild wound up about this.

Fans should expect referees to be professional, unbiased and objective.

As an absolute minimum.
Online El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #56 on: Today at 03:04:28 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 03:00:30 pm
For clarity, we should not be relying on referees to do their jobs to win. Youre wild wound up about this.

What makes you think I'm 'wild wound up'? :D

It was just a ridiculous thing you said, nothing more. You don't have to clarify anything, you've clarified enough and we get it. We're not a good team if the referees impacts our results.
Online an fear dearg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #57 on: Today at 03:15:54 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:03:22 pm
Fans should expect referees to be professional, unbiased and objective.

As an absolute minimum.

But they are not and thats a reality. Good teams learn to play the ref.
Online an fear dearg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #58 on: Today at 03:18:15 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:04:28 pm
What makes you think I'm 'wild wound up'? :D

It was just a ridiculous thing you said, nothing more. You don't have to clarify anything, you've clarified enough and we get it. We're not a good team if the referees impacts our results.

Whatever, you evidently know more than me, whatever a ref does we should be able to react to,  which we generally do, hence why we win more than we dont.
Online Chakan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #59 on: Today at 03:22:53 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 03:15:54 pm
But they are not and thats a reality. Good teams learn to play the ref.

So in your 30 years experience if the ref is say from Manchester and clearly has a bias against us and is awarding the Manchester team freekicks and penalties, how should we, being a good team, "play" him?
Online El Lobo

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #60 on: Today at 03:23:17 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 03:18:15 pm
Whatever, you evidently know more than me, whatever a ref does we should be able to react to,  which we generally do, hence why we win more than we dont.

What did you make of the managers reaction to the referee after the 2-2 with Spurs earlier in the season? To quote "I have no problems with any referees. Only YOU!". Does that mean we're not a good side...? That was Tierney by the way, involved in the game this weekend.
Online JRed

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #61 on: Today at 03:33:55 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:51:12 pm
Im not getting into any more of a twist about this. The reality is officials will make mistakes(or be biased), players will make mistake, as will managers. You are taking the extreme position there about every decision. Thats not the position I am taking. Im saying that in my own personal experience of 30 odd years playing and managing I have never walked off a field blaming the ref, in isolation,  for a bad result. I have seen very biased refereeing performances but winners learn how to react to that. Unless a ref and all his officials get every single decision deliberately wrong, which does not happen, then a team should be able to react. As I say thats my opinion. You and others disagree. Thats grand. We can agree to disagree. And just so its clear, Im not saying its right that refs make bad decisions but for players theres no point in moaning about it. Decisions rarely change, apart from through VAR.

We can agree on the fact that we are good enough to win on Sunday irrespective of the ref.

Is your experience on FIFA? Or in real life? As your comments about the refs are a bit strange. Referees unfortunately do sometimes decide games with blatantly wrong decisions. That should never happen.
Online an fear dearg

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #62 on: Today at 03:37:56 pm
We are not gonna agree on this so lets leave it. Im of the opinion that no matter what a ref does we are capable of winning Sunday. To focus on Anthony Taylor, or Tierney or any referee is pointless as we cannot change that and neither can the players. We should not allow the ref to be the determining factor. A ref will make decisions that influence how a game goes but players then have opportunities to undercut that influence. In marginal games it can have a bigger influence but if you look over any game as a whole then we should not be relying on good or bad calls to determine our fate.

Anyway, Ive nothing more to say on it. You can call me ridiculous and whatever but Ill stand by my belief
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #63 on: Today at 03:40:36 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 03:37:56 pm
We are not gonna agree on this so lets leave it. Im of the opinion that no matter what a ref does we are capable of winning Sunday. To focus on Anthony Taylor, or Tierney or any referee is pointless as we cannot change that and neither can the players. We should not allow the ref to be the determining factor. A ref will make decisions that influence how a game goes but players then have opportunities to undercut that influence. In marginal games it can have a bigger influence but if you look over any game as a whole then we should not be relying on good or bad calls to determine our fate.

Anyway, Ive nothing more to say on it. You can call me ridiculous and whatever but Ill stand by my belief

So if he sends two of our players off for nothing and awards four penalties against us then that has nothing to do with the outcome of the game?
Online Chakan

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #64 on: Today at 03:41:18 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:40:36 pm
So if he sends two of our players off for nothing and awards four penalties against us then that has nothing to do with the outcome of the game?

No mate, the players should just react to it and then "play" the ref. We should be good enough to win anyway.
Online CanuckYNWA

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #65 on: Today at 03:43:56 pm
I havent been nervous for a game in awhile to be honest, this the first time as its such a massive game. Win this and I think we win the league, we are due a win there and my gut says we smack them up

I think Klopp goes with the tried and tested front 3 that got him to where we are, I honestly dont know what he does in midfield. Form wise it should be same midfield as yesterday but I just dont see him dropping his captain in this game

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho

Hendo
Thiago

Salah
Firmino
Mane

Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Milner, Keita, Jones, Diaz, Jota

Online Davidbowie

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #66 on: Today at 03:52:37 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc,  its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.

Uncle Roy? Is that you?
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports
Reply #67 on: Today at 03:57:31 pm
I will partially defend Dearg in that it is fair to say that great teams can win matches despite the ref, that's fair. We have in fact done it a fair few times, winning even though the ref gave us nothing at all.

But to say that if you can't win despite the referee, then it is your fault you don't deserve the win, is one of the most bizzare comments I have seen in a long while. Especially when you are talking about playing the other super-power in the league, and current league leaders, in Man City.
