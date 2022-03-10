Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc, its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.



That's rubbish.Very few games are won or lost with 'blatent biased decisions' - most games are won or lost by small differences between the teams.We've seen many times this season where niggly fouls against us are ignored and niggly fouls that we committed are jumped on by certain officials. You can even prove this statisticallyy. We generallly (always?) win the fair play award but certain officials statistically give decisions against us that buck the trend. If those decisions were correct then that would affect the stats across the season and they don't. When you review the decisions, you can argue that some are subjective and you can argue that all of us are biased, but across the game, you'll see certain sides against us seemingly get away with blatent decisions.Then you have the clear and obvious fouls on non-English players. This has been noticeable for decades. If you are English, you stand a much chance of a penalty. If you are English you are likely to be less likely to be sent off and if you're foreign the reverse applies.We've also seen it with 'top clubs' that 'get the rub of the green' and this rarely happens with us. How many times can you see opposition teams awarded ludicrous decisons (or their opponents denied obvious decisions) and how many times you can you look at our games and think "Fuck me! We really got away with that"I can't remember many outrageous decisions we've had, but many of the other 'top clubs' have had mind boggling decisions already this season.Then you add the officiating against Manchester Clubs over the last few decades and in most of them it appearss that we are harshly dealt with - we get fewer fouls awarded in our favour, fewer pennos, fewer dangerous freekicks especially.When you then add onto VAR the decisions made. I've seen a few where we've scored a good goal and the officials have spent minutes trying to spot something - anything - to disallow it. Review that against several occasions this season where obvious decisions were just waved through with VAR.I'd argue we have the officials either impartial or against us in most games - I've lost count of the number of strange decisions that go against us. The only answer has to be to mike them up and there must be a reason why this isn't being done.