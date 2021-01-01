« previous next »
MATCH PREVIEW - Man City v Liverpool, Etihad - Sun 10 Apr 4:30pm KO Sky Sports

Reply #40
Today at 02:23:44 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:42:32 pm
This is the type of game we all follow football for. 2 brilliant teams playing a game that is likely to have a massive impact on who wins the league.

A city win and I think they are 80-90% certain of winning the league. Pulling back 4 points in 7 games will be hard.

A draw probably keeps it at 60-40 in City's favour given the point ahead and slightly easier fixture list.

I think a win for us tips the balance to 60-40 in our favour. 2points ahead but a slightly harder fixture list.

That's my thought process and why it's such knife edge stuff. Winning doesn't necessarily guarantee us winning the league but losing would go a long way to putting our title challenge to bed. A draw keeps the dream alive. I'm not sure if I'd take a draw if offered now but it's imperative we don't lose.

The more I look at the fixtures, the more I believe we have a far harder set of fixtures. We have our hardest run of fixtures over the next three weeks. Win them all and we win the league. I think if we don't beat City, we will drop more points against either United, Bitters, or Newcastle and that will be that.

I reckon this game ends with a draw, which would keep us in it, but likely won't be enough.

CL and FA cup is ours, mind.
Reply #41
Today at 02:24:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:14:22 pm
Thats genuinely an amazing statement.

Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc,  its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.
Reply #42
Today at 02:26:16 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:21:19 pm
It also makes zero sense.

Refs will make mistakes or be biased or whatever. We have no control over that. We should not be relying on a ref doing the job right to win. We should have enough about us to win irrespective of the ref
Reply #43
Today at 02:28:04 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:26:16 pm
Refs will make mistakes or be biased or whatever. We have no control over that. We should not be relying on a ref doing the job right to win. We should have enough about us to win irrespective of the ref

That doesn't make sense though.  If a ref is genuinely biased against us and gives incorrect decisions, then the game is out of our hands.  Especially in a finely balanced game like the one coming up.
Reply #44
Today at 02:28:31 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:24:05 pm
Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc,  its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.
The ref should not be an uncontrollable they should be impartial officials just there to fairly officiate the game. They quite clearly cannot do this. There are too many decisions which just cannot be put down to human error( particularly now with VAR). The likes of Kane and Cresswells tackle, the Laporte handball v Everton etc etc , you just cannot get these decisions wrong unless you want to.
Online UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,287
Reply #45
Today at 02:28:56 pm
I think it could be a mistake to not start Jota or Diaz. We ultimately need to outscore City and I wouldn't be confident Mo or Bobby will score at the moment whereas Jota and Diaz are in scoring form.

I know people are saying bring them on from the bench but I worry it could be too late.

Reply #46
Today at 02:29:53 pm
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 02:26:16 pm
Refs will make mistakes or be biased or whatever. We have no control over that. We should not be relying on a ref doing the job right to win. We should have enough about us to win irrespective of the ref

It's a good theory but in practice it doesn't always happen. In a tight game with 2 evenly matched teams, if a stonewall pen in the 90th minute isn't given because of the ref, we've essentially "done enough" to win the game but been denied by the ref. You can't say well we should have won anyway and leave it at that. The refs are huge part of the game. If it comes down to their decision changing the game , then your theory of "well we should have done more to win the game"  goes right out the window.

If the ref doesn't treat the 2 teams as equal again your statement doesn't make sense.
Reply #47
Today at 02:30:08 pm
Salah has to start, the balance just isn't there with another our of forwards on the right side.
