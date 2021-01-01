Thats genuinely an amazing statement.



Unless a ref gives a blatant biased penalty in the very last minute of a game that wins it you have a full 90 minutes to win the game. Ive played football and managed at a high level for 30 years. In all those years a ref has never won or lost a game I was involved in. Decision can influence mentality and I often find that teams that regularly lose will blame refs etc, its a cop out. A ref is an uncontrollable, the same way the weather conditions are, the same way how the opposition line out is. The difference between winners and losers is how they react to these uncontrollables during the course of a game. In hindsight we can say a ref cost us the game but during that game the players have control over what they do to win the game.