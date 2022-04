BT's coverage of any other English side in Europe usualluy feels like the football equivalent of Last Night at The Proms...brimming with hideously one-eyed, flag and bunting sceptred isle bias.....with our games though, for some perplexing reason they seem to want at best, balance...at worst, an 'upset'?....particularly that kunt Ian Darke...and Judas MacShithouse.....had to mute the pricks after 20 mins



I feel exactly the same, and I have been saying so since the last 4 years... it is making me so irritated. I don't know what their objective is, is it to create discussion on social media? If so, you would have thought they would commentate in the same manner on Man Utd, but just compare the commentating on Us v Atletico in 2020 v Man Utd a couple weeks ago and you see this is clearly not the case...