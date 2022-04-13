« previous next »
Author Topic: Champions League Quarter Finals.  (Read 39262 times)

Offline CS111

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1840 on: April 13, 2022, 11:18:28 pm »
Only chance real have of beating city is if they take their chances because they won't get alot of them. They be will need to be 100% better at the back than they were against Chelsea.
I'd rather Madrid in the final than city, I'm sure most would agree.
Though beating city in the final would cap most things
Offline Felch Aid

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1841 on: April 13, 2022, 11:25:36 pm »
Didn't Ancelotti and Real Madrid dick Pep's Bayern a while ago?

It's an ageing Real side and they've rode their luck but been ruthless in front of goal.

Hopefully Pep over thinks it but I don't see Real coping with their midfield.
Online Machae

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1842 on: April 13, 2022, 11:27:53 pm »
Its a pen, soft but that's the game now, especially in Europe and slowly creeping into the Premier League
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1843 on: April 13, 2022, 11:28:11 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on April 13, 2022, 11:13:30 pm
Simeone is such a fucking arse.

But we knew that.
And after being so amused by his antics when they played us, it appears Mcmanaman is no longer so much of a fan.
Why not just call him out for being a prick at the time Steve instead of making him out to be some kind of lovable eccentric?
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1844 on: April 13, 2022, 11:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Felch Aid on April 13, 2022, 11:25:36 pm
Didn't Ancelotti and Real Madrid dick Pep's Bayern a while ago?

It's an ageing Real side and they've rode their luck but been ruthless in front of goal.

Hopefully Pep over thinks it but I don't see Real coping with their midfield.

Well, apart from Benzema and Modric, the others are really not that old ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/real-madrid/leistungsdaten/verein/418/plus/0?reldata=%262021
Online Peabee

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1845 on: Yesterday at 12:06:02 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 13, 2022, 10:36:49 pm
Or good refereeing

Yeah, that wasnt a pen. Dived after he lost control. 

Edit: Ive only seen that clip, not any other angles.
Offline 4pool

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1846 on: Yesterday at 02:37:08 am »
So 1-0 aggregate.

Ours was 5-2 aggregate v AM.
Online Armand9

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1847 on: Yesterday at 05:08:15 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 13, 2022, 10:53:50 pm
Not even sure there was any contact at alll.

cancelo (second city guy to have a go) clearly kicks his right foot, it really isn't hard to see

soft? yeah that is for me and they get given in our league every day of the week, the rule in recent years in general seems to be if you kick out to get the ball but kick the man instead they give it, the hardness of the kick is deemed usually irrelevant - whether that's how i'd like the rules to read is another issue

so im surprised they didn't give it via VAR
Offline RayPhilAlan

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1848 on: Yesterday at 05:16:05 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 05:08:15 am
cancelo (second city guy to have a go) clearly kicks his right foot, it really isn't hard to see

soft? yeah that is for me and they get given in our league every day of the week, the rule in recent years in general seems to be if you kick out to get the ball but kick the man instead they give it, the hardness of the kick is deemed usually irrelevant - whether that's how i'd like the rules to read is another issue

so im surprised they didn't give it via VAR
I'm not sure how relevant this is to the ref's or the VAR decision, but play continued after Correa's fall, and Atletico had a decent scoring chance, which you don't see from just a replay of the trip incident. I guess the ref thought something like, "Could be a pen, but a bit soft, not much in it, they've still got the ball, play on."
Offline lamonti

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1849 on: Yesterday at 06:58:14 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 13, 2022, 10:36:12 pm
Atletico penalty shout on 76' - https://streamja.com/dr9RK

Jesus Christ. That's grade A bent refereeing.

That's never a pen.
Offline OOS

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1850 on: Yesterday at 07:30:56 am »
Foden got took out, but the little toad did a few rolls to get back on the pitch to timewaste. Enjoyed Savic hauling him off it. Then when no one was paying attention, a city player dragged Foden back onto the pitch.

Commentators need to shut up moaning about 'disgraceful scenes'. That's what I was watching for. Love a good boot off.
Offline El Lobo

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1851 on: Yesterday at 09:26:04 am »
If your whole mindset is defensive, shithouse football (even when you've got players like Greizmann, Felix, Lemar, Suarez, Carrasco etc) then you best go through, because you really do look like an absolute joke club if it leads to scoring no goals over two legs.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1852 on: Yesterday at 10:11:14 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on April 13, 2022, 10:36:12 pm
Atletico penalty shout on 76' - https://streamja.com/dr9RK

Jesus Christ. That's grade A bent refereeing.

Thanks for showing that. It's very clear what happened. The defender got the ball (though it skidded off the outside of his boot) and the player dived after he realised he couldn't catch the ball.
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1853 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 am »
Quote from: Machae on April 13, 2022, 11:27:53 pm
Its a pen, soft but that's the game now, especially in Europe and slowly creeping into the Premier League

Yeah, that's my opinion too.
Offline SamLad

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1854 on: Yesterday at 01:38:00 pm »
all footie fans bitch about "the standard of refereeing".

reading all the posts about that pen / no pen -- "nailed on" vs "no way".

it really isn't as easy as we all think, is it.  and it will always be subjective and controversial.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1855 on: Yesterday at 01:48:00 pm »
It does feel weird to say, given how far ahead Real are in the La Liga, but I think Athleti was the far far better chance of getting rid of City before the final. Love to be proved wrong though.

I'm just not sure that Real have the defensive set up to keep City out, and the worst case scenario is that they fly out of the blocks at Real in the first half of the first leg (like they did against us last weekend) and the contest is over after the first leg.
Offline SamLad

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1856 on: Yesterday at 01:50:47 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 01:48:00 pm
It does feel weird to say, given how far ahead Real are in the La Liga, but I think Athleti was the far far better chance of getting rid of City before the final. Love to be proved wrong though.

I'm just not sure that Real have the defensive set up to keep City out, and the worst case scenario is that they fly out of the blocks at Real in the first half of the first leg (like they did against us last weekend) and the contest is over after the first leg.
if RM play like they did for most of the Chelsea game, City will set a new CL scoring record.
Offline Haaaank

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1857 on: Yesterday at 01:52:52 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:38:00 pm
all footie fans bitch about "the standard of refereeing".

reading all the posts about that pen / no pen -- "nailed on" vs "no way".

it really isn't as easy as we all think, is it.  and it will always be subjective and controversial.
Spot on, and therein lies the biggest problem with VAR (apart from the blatant cheating), its subjective and its one (or two) person(s) opinions based on the laws of the game. I have had numerous conversations over the last few months with friends discussing decisions where we just cant agree if the ref was right or wrong. Its always going to be subjective and there will always be arguments over whether x decision was correct or not. The cheats can hide behind this subjectivity as well.
Offline BoRed

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1858 on: Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm »
Quote from: JJ Red on Yesterday at 01:48:00 pm
It does feel weird to say, given how far ahead Real are in the La Liga, but I think Athleti was the far far better chance of getting rid of City before the final. Love to be proved wrong though.

Shame City play Tuesday-Wednesday and we Wednesday-Tuesday. Their Leeds away game would have been much trickier if it was the other way around, especially with Real being able to rest players in their league game.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1859 on: Yesterday at 01:58:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 01:50:47 pm
if RM play like they did for most of the Chelsea game, City will set a new CL scoring record.

Yep, agreed.

I think their only hope is that City do fly out of the blocks, in an attempt to kill the tie off early, and somehow punch themselves out and miss the inevitable opportunities that they create, then allowing Madrid to find their way into the game and maybe grab a draw. Then, try and score and early goal at home and hang on for dear life. Like ourselves in the league, their window for success is very narrow IMO.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1860 on: Yesterday at 01:58:57 pm »
Like most on here I'd have to fancy City to qualify for the final, but it'd be far from a shock to me if Madrid did win. City being at home first leg probably benefits them as I'd expect them to win at the Etihad and only need a draw to go through in the second leg, possibly even a narrow defeat if they're comfy at home. If Madrid can draw in Manchester I'd make them favourites to go through in the Bernabeu given their incredible ability to rise to the occasion in this competition (and benefit from incredibly bent decision making by referees  ;D)

They have to get under City's skin a bit, especially in Spain. Atmosphere in that one will be key, it sounded proper hostile the other night when Chelsea were leading, but as soon as Madrid got back into it it was very good. Madrid didn't look the same last year even though they got to the semis, I think if Covid wasn't a factor and they played that Chelsea team in full stadiums they'd have knocked them out. It's not the most intimidating ground in the world but there can still be a bit of noise.
Offline SamLad

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1861 on: Yesterday at 02:03:13 pm »
I'm 99% up to here with the sight and thought of City right now.

at the risk of counting chickens (Villareal) -- it makes my stomach churn thinking they're the biggest obstacle in the way of us getting more silverware this year, and if they do stop us that means they will almost certainly get trophies themselves.

Offline RideTheWalrus

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1862 on: Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm »
Vinicius could run through treacle, haven't seen someone who so regularly beats his man as him. Up against any of Citys full backs, he's got a chance. Think he'd be the key
Offline Zee_26

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1863 on: Yesterday at 02:10:04 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Vinicius could run through treacle, haven't seen someone who so regularly beats his man as him. Up against any of Citys full backs, he's got a chance. Think he'd be the key

Yeah, think it depends on how quickly Madrid can get the ball to Vinicius and then to Benzema. Luckily Benzema's scoring with practically every shot he takes so they might not need many chances. Pep might overthink things and disrupt the team with his tinkering which tends to happen at this stage of the competition with some frequency.
Offline JJ Red

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1864 on: Yesterday at 02:20:18 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:57:39 pm
Shame City play Tuesday-Wednesday and we Wednesday-Tuesday. Their Leeds away game would have been much trickier if it was the other way around, especially with Real being able to rest players in their league game.

Yeah, it feels like the schedule just keeps going against us doesn't it. I keep going on about it ad nauseum but i just cannot understand how our game against Utd has to be on Tuesday rather than Wednesday, given that we aren't playing Everton until Sunday!!!??? it would even the whole thing out.
Offline Coolie High

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1865 on: Yesterday at 02:34:39 pm »
Quote from: RideTheWalrus on Yesterday at 02:03:22 pm
Vinicius could run through treacle, haven't seen someone who so regularly beats his man as him. Up against any of Citys full backs, he's got a chance. Think he'd be the key

He wont get much change out of Walker, but feel as if he can catch him out with one or two well timed runs like he had against Chelsea.
Online Armand9

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1866 on: Yesterday at 03:10:43 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 01:58:57 pm
Like most on here I'd have to fancy City to qualify for the final, but it'd be far from a shock to me if Madrid did win. City being at home first leg probably benefits them as I'd expect them to win at the Etihad and only need a draw to go through in the second leg, possibly even a narrow defeat if they're comfy at home. If Madrid can draw in Manchester I'd make them favourites to go through in the Bernabeu given their incredible ability to rise to the occasion in this competition (and benefit from incredibly bent decision making by referees  ;D)

They have to get under City's skin a bit, especially in Spain. Atmosphere in that one will be key, it sounded proper hostile the other night when Chelsea were leading, but as soon as Madrid got back into it it was very good. Madrid didn't look the same last year even though they got to the semis, I think if Covid wasn't a factor and they played that Chelsea team in full stadiums they'd have knocked them out. It's not the most intimidating ground in the world but there can still be a bit of noise.

i'm the first to say no game is a gimmie and RM are a proper european giant but i'd be fucking stunned if city dont batter them, i expect it to be over in the first leg

Offline skipper757

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1867 on: Yesterday at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 02:10:04 pm
Yeah, think it depends on how quickly Madrid can get the ball to Vinicius and then to Benzema. Luckily Benzema's scoring with practically every shot he takes so they might not need many chances. Pep might overthink things and disrupt the team with his tinkering which tends to happen at this stage of the competition with some frequency.

It's in someways analogous to Kane and Son and what they did to City.  Spurs weren't amazing defensively at the Etihad, didn't have a lot of possession, and didn't create all that much, but Kane and Son (and Kulusevski) combined very well on the break, and they were very clinical with the handful of openings they did create.  If Real try to go toe to toe with City, they could struggle a lot, but at the same time, even if they concede an early goal or two, they have the clinical finishing to get back into the tie.  That being said, if they're really open at the back like they were against Chelsea, they'll eventually give themselves too much to do over 180 minutes.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1868 on: Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 03:10:43 pm
i'm the first to say no game is a gimmie and RM are a proper european giant but i'd be fucking stunned if city dont batter them, i expect it to be over in the first leg

Personally I think regardless of the winner it'll end quite tight, maybe a goal or two in it, I can't see either getting battered.

I was surprised when Madrid went to Paris and sat back for 90 minutes, especially when you consider PSG are probably the most mentally weak side to ever play regularly in the Champions League knockouts. I think for most part they're going to have to soak up the pressure again and may not even see a 1-0 defeat as a bad result. They'll have grown in confidence again though since then, especially after going to Chelsea and winning comfortably (despite nearly throwing it away) - I think both teams probably benefit from the order in the games, as City will fancy themselves to take a lead away from home, but Madrid will also fancy themselves at home even if they do narrowly get beat in the first leg.

Ultimately I think most will be surprised if Madrid go through. I certainly don't expect them to but as I said it wouldn't really shock me. I was convinced City would beat Chelsea in the final last season, it looked nailed on because they weren't ending the season in fine form, they lost the FA Cup final remember and a couple of league games, City had battered them at Stamford Bridge a few months prior too. They're far from unbeatable and if I was to think of sides who could grind something out against them one of the most likely would always be Real Madrid.
Online Armand9

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1869 on: Today at 01:38:34 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 05:47:33 pm
Personally I think regardless of the winner it'll end quite tight, maybe a goal or two in it, I can't see either getting battered.

I was surprised when Madrid went to Paris and sat back for 90 minutes, especially when you consider PSG are probably the most mentally weak side to ever play regularly in the Champions League knockouts. I think for most part they're going to have to soak up the pressure again and may not even see a 1-0 defeat as a bad result. They'll have grown in confidence again though since then, especially after going to Chelsea and winning comfortably (despite nearly throwing it away) - I think both teams probably benefit from the order in the games, as City will fancy themselves to take a lead away from home, but Madrid will also fancy themselves at home even if they do narrowly get beat in the first leg.

Ultimately I think most will be surprised if Madrid go through. I certainly don't expect them to but as I said it wouldn't really shock me. I was convinced City would beat Chelsea in the final last season, it looked nailed on because they weren't ending the season in fine form, they lost the FA Cup final remember and a couple of league games, City had battered them at Stamford Bridge a few months prior too. They're far from unbeatable and if I was to think of sides who could grind something out against them one of the most likely would always be Real Madrid.

funnily enough on that, i was saying city would win it from the moment we knew the final players but when they read the teamsheet on tv before the kickoff i turned to my missus and said 'wtf, he's done it again, city have lost this', quite possibly the dumbest tinkering he's ever done, it's certainly the dumbest tinkering i've seen him do esp considering the gravity of the game
