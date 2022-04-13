i'm the first to say no game is a gimmie and RM are a proper european giant but i'd be fucking stunned if city dont batter them, i expect it to be over in the first leg



Personally I think regardless of the winner it'll end quite tight, maybe a goal or two in it, I can't see either getting battered.I was surprised when Madrid went to Paris and sat back for 90 minutes, especially when you consider PSG are probably the most mentally weak side to ever play regularly in the Champions League knockouts. I think for most part they're going to have to soak up the pressure again and may not even see a 1-0 defeat as a bad result. They'll have grown in confidence again though since then, especially after going to Chelsea and winning comfortably (despite nearly throwing it away) - I think both teams probably benefit from the order in the games, as City will fancy themselves to take a lead away from home, but Madrid will also fancy themselves at home even if they do narrowly get beat in the first leg.Ultimately I think most will be surprised if Madrid go through. I certainly don't expect them to but as I said it wouldn't really shock me. I was convinced City would beat Chelsea in the final last season, it looked nailed on because they weren't ending the season in fine form, they lost the FA Cup final remember and a couple of league games, City had battered them at Stamford Bridge a few months prior too. They're far from unbeatable and if I was to think of sides who could grind something out against them one of the most likely would always be Real Madrid.