Champions League Quarter Finals.

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1560 on: Today at 02:09:19 am
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:29:57 pm
Rudiger this Rudiger that

He bottled a challenge at Stamford bridge fkr 3-1 when mendy fucked up and left benzema to mark nothing for the last goal tonight. He only slipped when he tried to retrieve his position it was already too late

Hate that aggro twat needs a two footer on him

He's a total clown of a footballer.

Anyone signing him for massive money is in for a fright when they see his actual level when asked to play in a relatively open system.
Logged

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1561 on: Today at 02:31:18 am
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 02:09:19 am
He's a total clown of a footballer.

Anyone signing him for massive money is in for a fright when they see his actual level when asked to play in a relatively open system.

If Rudiger has any sense then he will go to Madrid and become the next Ramos. He is perfect for the brainless thug role they love there.
Logged

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1562 on: Today at 03:03:52 am
That Modric pass is perfection
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1563 on: Today at 03:45:23 am
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Today at 03:03:52 am
That Modric pass is perfection

Good pass, yeah. 

But nothing TAA doesn't do at least once every 3 or 4 games. 
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1564 on: Today at 05:34:41 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:01:21 am
This has been the whole thread tonight, barely any focus on the games by a select few (and too many really!), who are just presuming its Liverpool and Abu Dhabi. Of course, it makes no difference what is said on RAWK thankfully, as our manager and players arent as presumptuous and arrogant.

We are up by two goals and we should have scored 5. Their only goal came from a complete calamity at the back. Is it really that arrogant to assume we go through? Or are you referring to people saying we are basically in the final?
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1565 on: Today at 06:02:45 am
The idea of potentially facing City or Real Madrid in the final is doing my head in  :butt :D
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1566 on: Today at 06:21:00 am
i want real madrid in the final if we get that far, three games potentially before that but yeah, i want revenge and i hate playing english cups in europe, doesn't feel like a big euro clash, which RM will defo be that
Logged

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1567 on: Today at 06:30:26 am
Villareal v Bayern over both legs

Shots
14 - 45

On Target
2 - 8

With how clinical we usually are, we should be comfortable if we get there
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1568 on: Today at 06:39:33 am
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 01:53:43 am
Bitches leave!  ;D

 ;D Just give me my fucking phone call!

Our road to the final seems clear now,easier said than done of course every team getting this far is here on merit and a big challenge of course.


Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1569 on: Today at 06:39:43 am
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:30:26 am
Villareal v Bayern over both legs

Shots
14 - 45

On Target
2 - 8

With how clinical we usually are, we should be comfortable if we get there

dont count chickens mate, i wouldnt' say comfortable

they are arguably the best low block in europe, technically good with pretty much all their players comfortable on the ball, accurate passers and good at beating the press, and we struggle most against low blocks

what you do have, even tho they can counter like we saw tonite, they barely attack which gives you plenty of the ball and the feeling of being able to push right up without fear of jeopardy (but obviously dont get sloppy), which we saw bayern doing thru all the game, so yes, you'd hope we'd bag a few goals

but they kept bayern out over two games, restricting them to one goal (and it wasn't as tho bayern were creating but missing loads of clear cut chances, they weren't)

if we face them we will be massive favourites and rightly so but in europe they're very hard to score against and if it came to playing for penalties for the tie, they're happy to it

the lads were disappointed as fuck after the city game not getting the win, i hope none of that shite carries over into the benfica game, we need to be on it from the start and get it done asap to take any jeopardy out of the game, let's get that won before anything else
Logged
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1570 on: Today at 06:43:05 am
Quote from: Bucko - Dubai on Today at 06:30:26 am
Villareal v Bayern over both legs

Shots
14 - 45

On Target
2 - 8

With how clinical we usually are, we should be comfortable if we get there

It is exciting looking ahead, and thats some result for Villarreal over 2 legs, They are obviously no push overs. But.,One game at a time. Lets see tonight out.
Logged
