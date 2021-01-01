Villareal v Bayern over both legs



Shots

14 - 45



On Target

2 - 8



With how clinical we usually are, we should be comfortable if we get there



dont count chickens mate, i wouldnt' say comfortablethey are arguably the best low block in europe, technically good with pretty much all their players comfortable on the ball, accurate passers and good at beating the press, and we struggle most against low blockswhat you do have, even tho they can counter like we saw tonite, they barely attack which gives you plenty of the ball and the feeling of being able to push right up without fear of jeopardy (but obviously dont get sloppy), which we saw bayern doing thru all the game, so yes, you'd hope we'd bag a few goalsbut they kept bayern out over two games, restricting them to one goal (and it wasn't as tho bayern were creating but missing loads of clear cut chances, they weren't)if we face them we will be massive favourites and rightly so but in europe they're very hard to score against and if it came to playing for penalties for the tie, they're happy to itthe lads were disappointed as fuck after the city game not getting the win, i hope none of that shite carries over into the benfica game, we need to be on it from the start and get it done asap to take any jeopardy out of the game, let's get that won before anything else