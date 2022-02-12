Don't want to go full on Spanish newspaper talking shite about the opposition in Europe before playing them but isn't Villarreal's goalie tonight the same one who flapped at everything when they played Arsenal/United last season? Think it was and he looked wholly unconvincing in the air again tonight. Could be key if we play them.



Good point about the comparative schedules, though. Regardless of the result on Saturday we can put the FA Cup out of mind until we hopefully have the final to play. League ongoing but United/Blueshite/Newcastle surrounding Villarreal are all winnable games. They won't be arsed about the Conference League but could try and finish in a Europa League position, but they'll be resting players left, right and centre until the semis.



Parejo was fantastic again when on the ball. What a player he's been. He's not Modric but he'd do for you.