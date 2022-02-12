« previous next »
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1520 on: Today at 11:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 11:12:07 pm
Are home/away pre-drawn for semis?

Yeah City/Atletico and Benfica/Us begin at home.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1521 on: Today at 11:12:57 pm »
Quote from: Cesar on Today at 11:12:07 pm
Are home/away pre-drawn for semis?

We'd be at home first.
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1522 on: Today at 11:15:35 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:50:17 pm
We are underestimating Villareal here. Regardless of their position in the PL, their results against Bayern clearly shows we have to take them very seriously.

I'm certainly not, said to the kids I'd rather play Bayern, Villareal have no fear and will be bloody tough if we do make the semi
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
« Reply #1523 on: Today at 11:18:32 pm »
Don't want to go full on Spanish newspaper talking shite about the opposition in Europe before playing them but isn't Villarreal's goalie tonight the same one who flapped at everything when they played Arsenal/United last season? Think it was and he looked wholly unconvincing in the air again tonight. Could be key if we play them.

Good point about the comparative schedules, though. Regardless of the result on Saturday we can put the FA Cup out of mind until we hopefully have the final to play. League ongoing but United/Blueshite/Newcastle surrounding Villarreal are all winnable games. They won't be arsed about the Conference League but could try and finish in a Europa League position, but they'll be resting players left, right and centre until the semis.

Parejo was fantastic again when on the ball. What a player he's been. He's not Modric but he'd do for you.
