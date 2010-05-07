« previous next »
NarutoReds

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1080 on: Today at 09:39:34 pm
Luka Modric... 36 years old, born 1985. Let that sink in. What a beast.
UntouchableLuis

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1081 on: Today at 09:39:37 pm
I thought Modric was cup tied
rob1966

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1082 on: Today at 09:39:42 pm
Real suddenly woken up
y2w902

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1083 on: Today at 09:39:43 pm
Modric, what a fucking pass.
Caligula?

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1084 on: Today at 09:39:49 pm
Started playing after going 3-0 down
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1085 on: Today at 09:39:58 pm
It's getting increasingly confusing flicking between the channels and supporting the team in yellow then hating the team in yellow.
Kekule

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1086 on: Today at 09:40:28 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:39:04 pm
Did Modric make a great pass? No ones mentioned it.

Trent would give it a 7.5/10.  ;D
Chakan

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1087 on: Today at 09:40:29 pm
City will absolutely smash either one of these teams, if they play like they did against us.
TALBERT

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1088 on: Today at 09:40:44 pm
Pulisic loves a late goal
OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,358
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1089 on: Today at 09:41:13 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:39:58 pm
It's getting increasingly confusing flicking between the channels and supporting the team in yellow then hating the team in yellow.

 :lmao :lmao

What a flop that was. 10/10!
Fromola

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1090 on: Today at 09:41:32 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:40:29 pm
City will absolutely smash either one of these teams, if they play like they did against us.

Chelsea play a different game than us though and keep things tighter.
TALBERT

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1091 on: Today at 09:41:34 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:40:29 pm
City will absolutely smash either one of these teams, if they play like they did against us.

Will they play like that though

They saved that first half for us

We should have been 4 v 1 down
Wabaloolah

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1092 on: Today at 09:41:38 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 09:39:58 pm
It's getting increasingly confusing flicking between the channels and supporting the team in yellow then hating the team in yellow.
why are Chelsea playing in yellow?
TALBERT

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1093 on: Today at 09:42:15 pm
Glen

There is a goal in this game before we go to extra time


Think about what you just said.
cdav

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1094 on: Today at 09:42:19 pm
Thought that was going to be a pen by James then
TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1095 on: Today at 09:42:47 pm
Vinicius doing to James what he did to Trent last season. I look forward to the 'James can't defend' narrative taking hold in the media.
RedG13

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1096 on: Today at 09:43:15 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:42:19 pm
Thought that was going to be a pen by James then
Same, Im pretty sure he clipped him and VIni Jr had enough contract to just lose his balance
TALBERT

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1097 on: Today at 09:43:26 pm
Gareth Southgates been tugging away at the Reece James lad
TALBERT

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1098 on: Today at 09:44:13 pm
Reals defence

Fuck me they are shite
cdav

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1099 on: Today at 09:44:47 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:42:47 pm
Vinicius doing to James what he did to Trent last season. I look forward to the 'James can't defend' narrative taking hold in the media.

The narrative is he is brilliant- its set in stone for the rest of his career now and can't change
RedG13

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1100 on: Today at 09:44:49 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:44:13 pm
Reals defence

Fuck me they are shite
Missing Miltao
y2w902

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1101 on: Today at 09:45:02 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 09:44:13 pm
Reals defence

Fuck me they are shite

Missing Militao big time.
Caligula?

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1102 on: Today at 09:45:07 pm
What a ball by Modric
TALBERT

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1103 on: Today at 09:45:08 pm
This is reminding me of all the Chelsea vs Barca knock out games that were close
Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1104 on: Today at 09:45:12 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 09:41:38 pm
why are Chelsea playing in yellow?

Because they're c*nts
rob1966

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1105 on: Today at 09:46:10 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:43:15 pm
Same, Im pretty sure he clipped him and VIni Jr had enough contract to just lose his balance

Hoddle said he should have gone down
Ray K

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1106 on: Today at 09:46:15 pm
After seeing approximately 10 replays I can confirm that Modric's pass doesn't get any less ridiculous after multiple viewings.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1107 on: Today at 09:46:23 pm
Villarreal actually had a couple attacks last few mins.  Still not close to scoring though.
Kekule

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1108 on: Today at 09:46:32 pm
What he doing there? Passing it out for a corner?
Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1109 on: Today at 09:46:47 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on Today at 09:45:02 pm
Missing Militao big time.

They'd never lose 4-0 at home to Barcelona with him there. Oh, wait a minute...
Samie

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1110 on: Today at 09:47:02 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:46:23 pm
Villarreal actually had a couple attacks last few mins.  Still not close to scoring though.

Only way they win is on pelanties.
S

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1111 on: Today at 09:47:20 pm
This is such an En-ger-lund thing to say, but I dont see us having problems with anyone left in this competition except Chelsea and City. Obviously want a Madrid win here but theyd get slaughtered by City if they faced them.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1112 on: Today at 09:47:30 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:46:23 pm
Villarreal actually had a couple attacks last few mins.  Still not close to scoring though.

That ball from Chukwueze was diabolical
duvva

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1113 on: Today at 09:47:44 pm
Villarreal goal

Was a great break too
TALBERT

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1114 on: Today at 09:47:44 pm
Rudiger thats just being thick
RedG13

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1115 on: Today at 09:47:49 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:46:10 pm
Hoddle said he should have gone down
I would like to see a replay, I thought it was a enough for Pen even wo him going down but thought it was enough contact where it probably momentum brings you down more then a dive
King_doggerel

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1116 on: Today at 09:48:03 pm
chukwueze!
BobPaisley3

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1117 on: Today at 09:48:06 pm
Get in
TheShanklyGates

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1118 on: Today at 09:48:11 pm
GET IN!
oxenstierna

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #1119 on: Today at 09:48:11 pm
Get in Villarreal
