Champions League Quarter Finals.

disgraced cake

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #720 on: Today at 07:29:20 pm
At 1-0 the lead feels slender enough for Bayern to turn round, 2-0 despite being just the one more would have been massive for Villarreal who can defend well when needed, anything more than a two goal lead and I'd struggle to see even Bayern turning it around. No away goals obviously benefits Bayern but first goal is massive. Can't really Villarreal going out with much intent in finding it, perhaps something opens up on the break and they take their chance, though. Ultimately I can't see them holding out for a 0-0. If we get through it'd surely be better for us meeting Villarreal, but certain cracks have shown in Bayern this season and I'm confident we could take them.

Real Madrid should be alright, like us tomorrow they'd have been aided by the away goals rule still being in place but you'd fancy them to use all their experience to see the job through.
tubby

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #721 on: Today at 07:41:17 pm
Real vs Chelsea link if anyone is on the hunt:

http://rf.freestreams-live1.com/cbs-access-1/
scouseman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #722 on: Today at 07:48:20 pm
OkieRedman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #723 on: Today at 08:02:48 pm
What is the deal with Real's stadium? Is that the Bernabeu?
tubby

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #724 on: Today at 08:03:22 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:02:48 pm
What is the deal with Real's stadium? Is that the Bernabeu?

Think it's construction work.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #725 on: Today at 08:04:44 pm
Why are Chelsea in yellow? Blue doesnt clash with white.
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #726 on: Today at 08:06:24 pm
Loftus-Cheek hasnt featured much of late has he? Have they had injuries?
CanuckYNWA

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #727 on: Today at 08:06:51 pm
Villarreal looking good so far
tubby

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #728 on: Today at 08:09:12 pm
Good quick start from both teams in Madrid, looks like it'll be a fun match.
Fromola

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #729 on: Today at 08:09:22 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:06:24 pm
Loftus-Cheek hasnt featured much of late has he? Have they had injuries?

Still got Saul Niguez and Jorginho on the bench in terms of midfield.
scouseman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #730 on: Today at 08:09:26 pm
what is the general consensus in regards to no more away goal rule? Do you think it is better or worse. I feel it was better with it.
Hazell

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #731 on: Today at 08:10:28 pm
Reece James can't defend (said no commentator ever).
CanuckYNWA

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #732 on: Today at 08:10:49 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:09:26 pm
what is the general consensus in regards to no more away goal rule? Do you think it is better or worse. I feel it was better with it.

Its better with it, now you will see teams just park the bus if they are Away first because theyll want home advantage and even if a team scores at your home and it was 0-0 first leg it doesnt mean anything

Its stupid to remove it
OkieRedman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #733 on: Today at 08:11:03 pm
What is the obsession with the no look passing?
Elzar

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #734 on: Today at 08:11:08 pm
Targetting Reece James massively here.
Capon Debaser

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #735 on: Today at 08:11:09 pm
Got a weird feeling Chelsea will win this and well be playing them again in the final
cdav

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #736 on: Today at 08:11:20 pm
Two top pieces of decending by James in a minute, commentators not saying anything because of the narrative
Hazell

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #737 on: Today at 08:11:59 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:11:03 pm
What is the obsession with the no look passing?

Yeah, I can't see what the obsession is either.
Fromola

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #738 on: Today at 08:12:07 pm
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 08:09:26 pm
what is the general consensus in regards to no more away goal rule? Do you think it is better or worse. I feel it was better with it.

Pros and cons. I'd rather they left it alone because it means more games will go to extra time.

3-1 with away goals this and our game would be as good as over. With no away goals then 2-0 takes it to extra time so if the away team scores first they're right back in it. The pro is it keeps more ties alive.

And look.at Atleti last week away first. No incentive to even get forward.
OkieRedman

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #739 on: Today at 08:13:16 pm
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Today at 08:10:49 pm
Its better with it, now you will see teams just park the bus if they are Away first because theyll want home advantage and even if a team scores at your home and it was 0-0 first leg it doesnt mean anything

Its stupid to remove it


There is no doubt it has taken away from the ties, but you will not convince me it was fair that the away goals rule was still in effect if the tie went to extra time. Makes zero sense that one side got 30 more mins than the other to get an away goal.
cdav

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #740 on: Today at 08:15:26 pm
1-0 Chelsea, lucky bounce into Mount's path but nice finish
Elzar

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #741 on: Today at 08:15:34 pm
That was terrible control from Werner just dropped into place
tubby

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #742 on: Today at 08:16:29 pm
Great finish from Mount.
Dree

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #743 on: Today at 08:16:33 pm
Very nice finish. Game's very open though.
Caligula?

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #744 on: Today at 08:16:42 pm
Real can't fuck this up, can they? Either way I think City do either of these sides in the semi.
afc turkish

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #745 on: Today at 08:16:58 pm
Love the pronunciation from the Galavision announcers; obviously discussing tomorrow's matches, there was a reference to Manchester Seedy...  :D
redgriffin73

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #746 on: Today at 08:17:15 pm
Mount has some bad hair going on there, looks like an 80s bowl done by his mum.
cdav

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #747 on: Today at 08:18:18 pm
Real struggling with the tempo here
Red Bird

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #748 on: Today at 08:19:10 pm
Who are those donkeys at the back for Real?
CanuckYNWA

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals. And Burnley v Everton
Reply #749 on: Today at 08:19:50 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 08:13:16 pm

There is no doubt it has taken away from the ties, but you will not convince me it was fair that the away goals rule was still in effect if the tie went to extra time. Makes zero sense that one side got 30 more mins than the other to get an away goal.

I do agree it should have been removed if extra time came into play

THat indeed was a dumb rule.
Fromola

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #750 on: Today at 08:19:50 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:16:42 pm
Real can't fuck this up, can they? Either way I think City do either of these sides in the semi.

Can see this going to extra time now.

Real have form for making hard work of leads. Didnt they blow a 3-0 first leg lead at home to Juve before getting a dodgy pen at the end?
Father Ted

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #751 on: Today at 08:19:55 pm
Singing their usual yaw support is fackin shit! rubbish before the goal like theyre visiting Burnley.
Gerry Attrick

Re: Champions League Quarter Finals.
Reply #752 on: Today at 08:20:31 pm
I firmly believe Real Madrid are not that good. PSG should've done laps around them and the stats didn't tell the tale. They've got a top 3 centre forward and a developing monster in Vinicius but other than that? Not much to scream about these days. Regardless of whether Chelsea come back Man City would absolutely kill them if they played like they did Sunday.
