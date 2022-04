I do think Atletico will struggle to beat City, but lets be real the Wanda Metropolitan is a brilliant stadium and those fans know how to make an atmosphere and get their team up for a game



Thats the decided factor for me. I do think City go through but if Madrid were to have a chance its cause they are at Home in that Stadium



I think Chelsea are done though and I think Villareal/Bayern is a toss up, Bayern do seem to be 10x better at home but Unai is a tricky little fucker in european knockout games. Hes been to 5 finals in 8 years albeit the europa league. But still.