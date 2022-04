Well, tonight couldn't have gone any better. We might be facing Atletico Madrid in the CL final in May. People like Mark Ogden will lose their shit. He's written an article predicting a Man City - Bayern final, making it a foregone conclusion that Bayern beat Villarreal and apparently Liverpool don't have what it takes to topple Bayern at home in the second leg. Anybody who argues that this idiot doesn't have an agenda against Liverpool (and Trent) hasn't been paying attention.



https://www.espn.co.uk/football/uefa-champions-league/story/4619632/uefa-champions-league-man-city-vs-bayern-seem-best-bets-to-meet-in-final



Dont believe for a second that Atletico will overturn the score against City. Not sure anything they have done this season is pointing to that. There is a misconception about how good Atletico is this season, they are not. They got lucky against Manu, they probably deserved to lose again Manu and Manu is not a a good football team. Going forward they are just horrible, they are not a high scoring team and as soon as they open up a bit City will pick them apart as they are miles better. And, in the very unlikely situation they were to have the best game Atletico has played in years and turn it around they will be beaten by the next one.We have a pretty good chance to reach the final of course, but would not count Bayern out. They certainly have the quality to go all the way as well. But as do we, certainly.