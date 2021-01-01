It was good if Chelsea to leave Benzema totally unmarked not once but twice!



Dreadful defending. Dreadful







That was my take as well. For some reason when we play Chelsea there is zero space. No clue why they are not flying at them like they do to us. Even on the 2nd goal Modric is in acers of space to put the ball in. Our back room staff needs to digest this match. Sick of being over run by Chelsea every time we play them.