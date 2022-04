It's the away goals thing. Teams are going to play more often for a 0-0 away from home, as a score draw at home no longer see you out, but going to extra-time at home.



Losing 1-0 away is the same at losing 2-1 or 3-2, which generally used to be considered not a terrible result in an away game.



What teams? Only Atleti is afraid to attack. It makes zero sense. They act like they are this small time underdog minnow of a club when they are in the CL year after year and spend over 100 million euros on a single player all to play like that. Simeone is a weapon of the highest order. With his all black suit nonsense like he is a bond villain.All that being said, it is fucking hilarious City have to go to the Wanda with only a one goal lead three days after our match. And they are so SOOO desperate to win the CL. You could see it tonight. Pep throwing a water bottle after the goal.