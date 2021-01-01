« previous next »
Wireless Speaker Recommendations  (Read 88 times)

Wireless Speaker Recommendations
« on: Yesterday at 03:05:40 pm »
I bought the Apple HomePod mini a while back. Great sounding speaker for £100, albeit the experience is slightly dampened by the fact the fucking thing never works. It's so buggy I can't even sell it, so I'm genuinely tempted to smash it up so I can at least get some sort of therapeutic release from the thing.

Anyway, I'm after a wireless replacement. £100 or under, though I'd love to get something good value if possible. Can I get good quality at that price? Just looking for a nice sound and an easy to use product really.
Re: Wireless Speaker Recommendations
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:56:31 pm »
For under £100 you're pretty limited to be honest.  I've got a couple of Amazon Echo 3rd Gens and they're fine, nothing amazing, but sound fine for the price and work well.  I think I paid about £50 each for them and for the price I can't complain.  Never had any issues with them and seem to integrate well with my phone and ring doorbell that I also have.  The 4th Gen ones are out now so expect them to sound a bit better and will be under £100, the Amazon speakers often go on offer, so worth holding out as the price seems to fluctuate between £60-80.
Re: Wireless Speaker Recommendations
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm »
Sony srs xb33 or jbl charge. Both 99 on Amazon. Way better sound than the ones that are geared towards smart home functions.
Re: Wireless Speaker Recommendations
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:17:22 am »
Thanks to both of you.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:46:16 pm
Sony srs xb33 or jbl charge. Both 99 on Amazon. Way better sound than the ones that are geared towards smart home functions.
I should have mentioned actually, that the smart functions dont really interest me at all. So maybe something like these two will be my best bet. Had a really nice pair of Sony headphones until recently so might try that speaker out.
