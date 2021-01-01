I bought the Apple HomePod mini a while back. Great sounding speaker for £100, albeit the experience is slightly dampened by the fact the fucking thing never works. It's so buggy I can't even sell it, so I'm genuinely tempted to smash it up so I can at least get some sort of therapeutic release from the thing.
Anyway, I'm after a wireless replacement. £100 or under, though I'd love to get something good value if possible. Can I get good quality at that price? Just looking for a nice sound and an easy to use product really.