For under £100 you're pretty limited to be honest. I've got a couple of Amazon Echo 3rd Gens and they're fine, nothing amazing, but sound fine for the price and work well. I think I paid about £50 each for them and for the price I can't complain. Never had any issues with them and seem to integrate well with my phone and ring doorbell that I also have. The 4th Gen ones are out now so expect them to sound a bit better and will be under £100, the Amazon speakers often go on offer, so worth holding out as the price seems to fluctuate between £60-80.