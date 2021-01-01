There is a really big part of me that wants to see us go with our City XI for this game - just to build up some rhythm.



When would you say was the last time we played really, really well? Solid defensively, controlling the game (we do both of these a lot) but with some fluidity across the front 4 too? Arsenal was more of grinding a result out, Brighton maybe? Inter, West Ham, Chelsea etc... before that were struggles. Leeds 6-0 was 6 weeks ago.



I am not saying we need to see a full on Liverpool performance in every game to get us through this period, but I do want to see a bit more cohesion in our forward play ahead of a big, big few weeks. We have had a lot of disjointed performances which have mirrored the team selection but I would like to see us go big here and get some confidence into Mo and just give City a bit of a warning.



I think we may see Tsimikas and maybe Konate, with Trent back in, Fabinho back in and maybe Keita if he is fit but with 5 subs, I would rather start strong and rotate out and give the likes of Tsimikas, Diaz, Keita minutes from the bench if we are in control.



If Matip isn't available for this game, I would give Gomez his start at CB. TAA might not finish the game but Gomez can always move across and Konate on or Fabinho dropping in, or Milner can do a job at RB. If we are in a strong position at the end of this game then maybe VVD can get his rest in the second leg with Matip and Konate coming in.



I am all about one game at a time but I think with this period coming up we just have to be careful and Klopp and his guys have a big job to manage players to a good physical place to come in and do a job when needed, as we will need everyone. So I think there has to be forward planning and having an eye on what comes next.



I don't know tons about Benfica but having beaten Port 7-1 on aggregate this season, I am confident that we can get past these if we turn up and apply ourselves. I trust this team to do that under this manager.



I do expect to see more rotation today.



Salah is an interesting one. I know he came off early on Saturday which would suggest he starts but maybe he just does need a rest. For all we know, 60 mins could have been to protect him from injury if he was in the danger zone. If he does need a rest then this is the game to allow him that.











I think you could say the same about spells of 18/19 and 19/20 towards this stage of the season. We didnt always play well, or as openly we we did in the first half of those seasons but we ground out the results. Feels like the last few weeks have been like that.Do nothing silly, give nothing cheap away, trust in ourselves enough to know the opportunities will come, and that well take them. Dont go chasing games when were in control of them.Its a tightrope as you worry at some point we will get caught out, or give away a costly goal but weve done a good job up to now.