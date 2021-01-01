« previous next »
Author Topic: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April  (Read 2503 times)

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #40 on: Today at 11:17:40 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:13:32 am
I'm surprised how a game where we struggled to break down Watford has seen Thiago jump in everyone's estimation, on what feels like the back of some no-look passes. He's played far better games for us and I'd say he's yet to have a key game for us in a big match.

Fabinho is our most important midfielder by a country mile. Not a huge amount between Thiago, Henderson and Keita this year for me.

I'd say he's more of a shoe-in for this game than City.

Some nonsense in there.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:18:27 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:13:32 am
I'm surprised how a game where we struggled to break down Watford has seen Thiago jump in everyone's estimation, on what feels like the back of some no-look passes. He's played far better games for us and I'd say he's yet to have a key game for us in a big match.

Fabinho is our most important midfielder by a country mile. Not a huge amount between Thiago, Henderson and Keita this year for me.

I'd say he's more of a shoe-in for this game than City.

Fabinho is our most important midfielder, but he's shown he can play 3 games a week.

We've won every single league game Thiago has started. But he's not started as many as he should because of injury. So we need to save him for the most important game, in my view, which this week is city away because we get another bite at the benfica cherry regardless.

And if you think this is a new thing because of his performance at Watford then good luck to you, but that absolutely is not the case for me. He's world class, almost peerless, at controlling the tempo of a game. You're right to say he's not done it in a key game this year, but that's in no small part to his injury problems. .
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on March  7, 2019, 02:16:00 pm
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #42 on: Today at 11:19:59 am »
Good stuff Jack.

Benfica always feels like a massive European club to me. It goes back to being a kid when it stood with the likes of Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan as one of the power houses of continental football. And of course they had.....Eusebio The Great. 

One of Liverpool's finest-ever victories in the competition was the 1-4 we delivered in the 1984 quarters as we marched on Rome. Can we repeat that? I suspect they will fear so.

Team selection will be intriguing given the upcoming trip to the Emptihad. I think Jurgen will play the two 'Portuguese' lads up front, which will mean Diaz-Jota-Mane. Fabinho will be back, but Thiago will probably be rested, which means an outing for Keita. That makes sense given Benfica will try and keep it tight and form a low block. I'd expect Konate and Tsimikas to feature too, and Trent to get 60-odd minutes.
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #43 on: Today at 11:25:05 am »
We owe Benfica from 05/06 - I remember being gutted we weren't Champions of Europe any more after that Anfield 2-0 defeat.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #44 on: Today at 11:25:34 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:13:32 am
I'm surprised how a game where we struggled to break down Watford has seen Thiago jump in everyone's estimation, on what feels like the back of some no-look passes. He's played far better games for us and I'd say he's yet to have a key game for us in a big match.

What a strange post. Thiago rides high in people's estimations for many different reasons. If you think it's all down to his "no-look passes" it can only be because you are doing your "no-look" spectating. 

"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:26:59 am »
Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:13:32 am

Fabinho is our most important midfielder by a country mile.


This I completely agree with.

Quote from: lamonti on Today at 11:13:32 am

Not a huge amount between Thiago, Henderson and Keita this year for me.


Whereas this I disagree with. Keita has been fine - in fact in an ideal world my starting MF would always have Fab/Thiago/Keita. Henderson has had, overall, a poor season. He has looked leggy from the start and like someone who needs 2 months off. But he is still our 4th best MF.

There's also the mad Thiago stat going around with our amazing record when he starts - don't have it to hand.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #46 on: Today at 11:28:37 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:33:11 am
:lmao

The end? Honey, I didnt even get to the start.

Apologies, I shall read through now. :D

Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:04 am
Guilty.

Thanks Jack for the adequate OP.

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #47 on: Today at 11:34:39 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 11:25:34 am
What a strange post. Thiago rides high in people's estimations for many different reasons. If you think it's all down to his "no-look passes" it can only be because you are doing your "no-look" spectating. 



No look spectating got a laugh from me :)

As an aside that compilation was annoying in that it has none of his defensive work... the constant caricature of Thiago is that he's an 'on the ball' magician but questionable defensively - the 'silky continental player' trope ... when actually he's more like Mascherano than Pirlo off the ball 
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #48 on: Today at 11:36:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 11:08:04 am
Guilty.

Thanks Jack for the adequate OP.
Dont worry, Ill try and keep my Man City preview to half a page of A4 Nick
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #49 on: Today at 11:45:34 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:34:39 am
....when actually he's more like Mascherano than Pirlo off the ball 

Yes!
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #50 on: Today at 11:48:12 am »
Thanks Jack.  Really interesting read.

I thought Taarabt had retired/gone to play in the back of nowhere ages ago.  Vertonghen and Otamendi must have had some pretty gruesome flashbacks when the draw was made.  Just based on those three I'm not particularly surprised they're well off the pace of what wasn't a great Porto side.

I'm all onboard with one game at a time but thankfully it doesn't matter if I do have one eye on next weekend.  I think a partially rotated side is good enough to get a positive result and, worst comes to the worst, we have the second leg at Anfield to turn it around.
Re: Benfica vs Liverpool (Champions League) - 20:00, Tuesday 5th April
« Reply #51 on: Today at 11:54:59 am »
Be a laugh seeing the viewing figures for our game tomorrow compared to City's.
