Benfica always feels like a massive European club to me. It goes back to being a kid when it stood with the likes of Real Madrid, Inter and AC Milan as one of the power houses of continental football. And of course they had.....Eusebio The Great.



One of Liverpool's finest-ever victories in the competition was the 1-4 we delivered in the 1984 quarters as we marched on Rome. Can we repeat that? I suspect they will fear so.



Team selection will be intriguing given the upcoming trip to the Emptihad. I think Jurgen will play the two 'Portuguese' lads up front, which will mean Diaz-Jota-Mane. Fabinho will be back, but Thiago will probably be rested, which means an outing for Keita. That makes sense given Benfica will try and keep it tight and form a low block. I'd expect Konate and Tsimikas to feature too, and Trent to get 60-odd minutes.