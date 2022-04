I still need a left back and am incapable of making a decision!



Staunton or Kaladze?



Kaladze by a country mile. Staunton was steady but far from special and arguably a better centre half than he was a fullback. Though, in the eyes of fairness, I only saw Staunton play in his second spell at the club and at Villa then on.Kaladze on the other hand, underrated. Made a lot of appearances and was solid as a centre half and even better as a full back. Whenever Ancelotti had a tough European away fixture or was against a better side in the league, he’d often go Kaladze at left back and move Maldini inside, as opposed to using Serginho. You make over 250 appearances for Milan in the 00s when you share a position with Maldini, Stam, Costacurta and Serginho, you’re a damn good player.